Rasor-Walsh

Madalyn Elizabeth Rasor and Kyle Patrick Walsh exchanged wedding vows on June 6, 2020, at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Iowa City, Iowa. A reception was held at the Orchard Green in Iowa City.

The couple are at home in Iowa City. A wedding trip will be at a later date.

The bride is a 2016 graduate of the University of Iowa and currently a fourth-year medical student at Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City. She is the daughter of Scott and Patti Rasor of Palatine, Illinois.

The groom is a 2015 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, 2016 graduate of Georgetown University and currently a fourth-year medical student at Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City. He is the son of Dr. Patrick and Lori Walsh of Jefferson, South Dakota.

Included in the wedding party were: Natalie Tucker and Lauren Rasor, maids of honor; and Dr. Drew Noel and Danny Forney, best men.

