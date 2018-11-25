Brittany Reed and Garrett Davis exchanged wedding vows on Nov. 24, 2018, at the DC Center in Omaha. A reception followed at the DC Center.
The couple are planning a wedding cruise.
The bride is a Scentsy consultant. She is the daughter of Jerry Meister and Michele Iversen.
The groom is a crane operator with the Local 234. He is the son of Ted Davis and Tracy Petersen.
Included in the wedding party were Jen David, maid of honor; Ashley McQuillen, Cassandra Amick, Katelynn Towne, Lindsey D'Amato, Brianna Reed and Mylee Davis, bridesmaids; Kale Davis, best man; Scott Garvey, Draper McCoy, Aaron Gwennap, Jeff Wood, and Todd Schumacher, groomsmen; Hector Mendoza, Caleb Reed, Casen Redd and Gavin Reed, ushers; Laney Davis and Hazel Davis, flower girls; Emmitt Davis, ring bearer.