Rosenbaum-Menke

Samantha Rosenbaum and Michael Menke exchanged wedding vows on Aug. 25, 2018, in Okoboji, Iowa.
The couple are now at home in Sioux City.
The bride is a public relations officer with The Pride Group. She is the daughter of Randy and Shauna Rosenbaum of Sioux City.
The groom is the director of revenue for Leinwaivers. He is the son of Steven and Nancy Menke of Ottumwa, Iowa.
Included in the wedding party were Felicia Bates, matron of honor; Ashlee Cooper and Erica Menke, bridesmaids; James Elliott, best man; Chris Menke and Erik Hsu, groomsmen; Ryan Rosenbaum, Ryan Sullivan, Austin Shane and Austin Aullvan, ushers; Tory and Eloise Menke, flower girls.