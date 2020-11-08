Tillo-Hotchkiss

Dr. Lindsi Tillo and Tim Hotchkiss exchanged wedding vows on Sept. 6, 2020, in Des Moines.

The couple are now at home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The bride is a graduate of West Burlington High School in West Burlington, Iowa. She received her doctorate of pharmacy degree from the University of Iowa School of Pharmacy. She is employed as a pharmacist with CVS Pharmacy in Charlotte. She is the daughter of Ted (a former Sioux City resident) and Leigh Ann Tillo of West Burlington.

The groom is a graduate of Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City. He received a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He is employed as a pharmacy technician with Atrium Health Home Infusion in Charlotte. He is the son of Kevin and Carmela Hotchkiss of Sioux City.

