Twiford-Westberg

Laura Twiford and Wyatt Westberg exchanged wedding vows on Oct. 2, 2021, at Country Lane Lodge in Adel, Iowa. A reception was held at the lodge.

The bride is the daughter of Todd and Judy Twiford of Sioux City. The groom is the son of Jeff and Annette Westberg of Woodward, Iowa.

Included in the wedding party were: Mary Jo Coleman, maid of honor; Lauren Brobst, Kylie Sturtz, Morgan Froehlich, Megan Newton, bridesmaids; Connor Lindahl, best man; Andrew Lovan, Weston Williams, Wyatt Opperman, Jalen Townsell, groomsmen.

