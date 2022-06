Madelyn VanderWeil and Ryan Pedersen exchanged wedding vows on June 25, 2022, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Sioux City, officiated by Rev. Del Olivier. A reception was held at the family farm outside of Jackson, Neb.

The bride is a cosmetologist at That One Salon in Sioux City City. She is the daughter of Brent and Darla VanderWeil.

The groom farms outside of Jackson. He is the son of Kevin Pedersen of Jackson and Carol Leuenhagen of Marion, Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0