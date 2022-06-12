Weidauer-Hancock

Samantha Jo "Sammie" Weidauer and James Cole Hancock exchanged wedding vows on April 30, 2022, before friends and family at the United Methodist Church of Le Mars, Iowa, officiated by Reverend Dr. Michel Lundula. Following the ceremony, a wedding reception was held in their honor at Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center, Iowa.

The newlyweds toured the Pacific Northwest for their honeymoon where they hiked through parts of the Olympic National Forest and enjoyed the local seafood before ending their trip in Seattle, Wash.

The bride is the daughter of Jeff and Treasa Weidauer of Le Mars. Sammie was raised in Le Mars and attended The University of Oklahoma earning a degree in Sociology with an emphasis in Criminology.

The groom is the son of Will Hancock and Tracy Murphy of Rock Hill, S.C. Cole was raised in Rock Hill and attended Clemson University earning a degree in Finance with a minor in Accounting.

Following college, Sammie and Cole attended law school in Charleston, S.C., where they met. Sammie and Cole earned their Juris Doctor degrees from the Charleston School of Law in May of 2020. They currently practice law; Sammie as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of South Carolina and Cole as a Civil Litigation Associate at Bruner, Powell, Wall, & Mullins, LLC. They currently live in Columbia, S.C., with their two dogs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0