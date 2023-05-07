SIOUX CITY — Inside Pat Vanderloo's closet, you will find a countless number of T-shirts, sweaters and pieces of black-and-orange clothing.

That shouldn't come as much of a surprise since she's always a die-hard East High School Black Raiders fan.

After all, Vanderloo's husband, the late Richard Vanderloo, spent 31 years at East, 20 of those years as the school's athletic director. The couple's four sons are all East High School grads.

More important, Vanderloo is celebrating a 47-year career with the Sioux City Community School District, the majority of which has been spent at East.

"My sons joke that, some day, they'll find me on the floor of the hallway and I'll be taken feet first out of this school," the 81-year-old said, chuckling a bit. "Hopefully, that won't happen anytime soon but I'd be OK with that."

ONCE A BLACK RAIDER, ALWAYS A BLACK RAIDER

Both Vanderloo and her beloved husband Rich married young and started their family shortly thereafter.

"Rich graduated from Morningside," Vanderloo said. "I never went to college."

Following a stint as head high school basketball coach in Cherokee, Rich began his coaching career at East.

Wanting to work outside of the house while still staying close to their young sons, Vanderloo initially worked at Nodland Elementary School before transferring to East.

"I've worked in the school library, I've worked in the office and I've worked as a para teacher," she explained. "Didn't really mind where they sent me. It's like they say. Variety is the spice of life."

After five decades, Vanderloo said she's has never had a cross word with a coworker.

"I'm lucky in that respect," she said.

FIVE DECADES OF STUDENTS

Mostly, Vanderloo enjoyed working with the students.

"(As a para teacher) I work closely with kids," she said. "Sometimes, they'll tell things they wouldn't tell their teacher or, even, their parents."

That's a big difference between now and when Vanderloo started working in the mid-1970s.

"Back then, especially the elementary school kids wouldn't say a peep," she noted. "Nowadays, kids, even the young ones, have an opinion on everything."

Today's students sometimes have more material things.

"When I hear a student is getting a car, it is often a better model than mine," Vanderloo said with a shrug.

Kids also have more responsibilities these days.

"It used to be that students would come from school and do their homework at night," Vanderloo said. "Now, it's more likely that they have a lot of afterschool activities, plus a parttime job, in order to pay off the car I guess."

BALANCING HOME LIFE AND GAME NIGHT

To be fair, Vanderloo knows a thing or two about staying after school.

As the wife of a coach and mom to athletic boys, she'd often bring sandwiches from home -- or, on special occasions, ordering Jerry's Pizza -- to feed her family on game nights.

"We'd get to school early in the morning and not leave until late at night," Vanderloo said. "We'd spend more time at East than we did at home."

But Vanderloo wasn't just cheering on her favorite Black Raiders. She was also taking tickets and, more significantly, working the concession stand.

"My favorite thing is working the popcorn machine," she explained, smiling. "They don't call me 'Popcorn Pat' for nothing."

A FAMILY OF EDUCATORS

Even today, Vanderloo considered East's gymnasium as being her "home away from home."

Her husband felt the same way.

Retiring from East in 2005, Rich Vanderloo wasn't ready to step away from athletics. Instead, he was instrumental in establishing the district's middle school athletic program.

Beginning slowly in 2008, the middle school program grew to include track, football, soccer, basketball, wrestling and dance for students throughout the district.

The Sioux City Community School Board unanimously voted to rename East Middle School's athletic field the Rich Vanderloo Field shortly after his 2011 death.

It is a field that the Vanderloo's son Ras uses every day. He's East Middle School activity director.

All of the Vanderloo children are involved in education. John Vanderloo is North Middle School's activity director while Jim Vanderloo is director of secondary education for the school district.

Their eldest son Jeff Vanderloo is currently in his 12th year as director of basketball operations at Creighton University in Omaha.

Vanderloo admitted she didn't mind being the only female in a male-dominated household.

"I just became accustomed to being the only girl," she said. "It was the same at school. Girl students wanted to be a mom while boy students wanted a mom. I became like a mom to a lot of kids."

Actually, Vanderloo is also a grandmother of six and a great-grandmother of seven.

"Great-grandchild number eight is on its way," she said.

A SUNDAY NIGHT TRADITION

Vanderloo's now-expansive family continue to come to her house for Sunday dinner.

Certain weeks the menu may be informal, with French Dip Sandwiches or, perhaps, some grilled cheese.

But Vanderloo knows it is her goulash that always hits a home run.

"If I made goulash every week, I'm sure my boys would be satisfied," she said. "Though, I'm fairly certain I can set anything in front of them and they'll eat it."

As much as she enjoys spending time with family, Vanderloo would be lost without her job.

"I'm one of those people who loves going to school and who hates snow days," she said with laugh. "An occasional, weather-related late start is OK but calling off an entire day of school is too much."

"If I was at home, all I'd do is dust," Vanderloo sighed. "And I don't like dusting."

GEARING UP FOR YEAR 48

With the school year ending in a few weeks, Vanderloo is already looking ahead for her 48th year with the Sioux City Community School District.

"You don't always have the choice on when you retire," she said. "But for as long as I'm able to, I will keep on working."