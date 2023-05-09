SIOUX CITY — Later this month, an area non-profit organization is offering greenthumbs the chance to add to their gardens and yards.

From 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, the Loess Hills chapter of Wild Ones is selling native wildflowers, grasses, sedges, native trees and shrubs (the latter two coming courtesy of the Iowa DNR Forest Nursery).

"Native plants attract native pollinators and wildlife, enhancing your home and the environment," a release from Loess Hills Wild Ones said. The group is focused on promoting the planting of all kinds of native landscapes in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward plant gardens and projects in the region, per the release. At 5 p.m., on Friday, May 19, the Loess Hills Wild Ones chapter is awarding over $3,000 in grant money to five non-profit groups and six individual members.

To see a full list of plants and flowers for sale, visit: loesshills.wildones.org. For more information contact loesshillswildones@gmail.com.