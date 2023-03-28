SIOUX CITY — North High School senior Karli Morris might need the help of the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine crew to secure enough votes for her team's extra-meaty "Shaggy" sandwich.

After all, she and her "Mouth Watering Mystery" team were facing major competition during ProStart's third annual Food Truck Wars competition, held Thursday, at North.

A partnership between the Iowa Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, ProStart gives culinary and/or business-minded students the skills needed to make it in the food service industry.

That included creating a "Shark Tank"-like contest where students concoct a concept for a food truck, a business and marketing plan and a menu proposal which will be evaluated by a panel of industry experts.

"The students had less than a month to come up with their ideas," instructor Kelsey Miller explained. "Some of their plans were so imaginative."

Food Truck Wars Jesstina Henry, left, tells guests about her food truck "Sliderzzz" during the competition.

While the "Mouth Watering Mystery" food truck was clearly inspired by the classic cartoon "Scooby Doo, Where Are You?," Leah Laird's "Sliderzzz" food truck was predicated on the concept that three cheeses were the perfect number for a beef slider.

"We stuffed cheddar, mozzarella and cream cheese as well as a jalapeno popper into each slider," Laird said. "Originally, we were going to put bacon inside of the patty. Instead, we put a slice of bacon on top to give it more crunch."

"Wow, these kids really know about food," Tyson Sanchez said, after hearing about Sliderzzz's business concept. "I think I may have some future competition in this class."

Food Truck Wars A sandwich sample from "Mouth Watering Mystery."

The owner of the successful Daga's on Wheels food truck, Sanchez wasn't just one of the Food Truck Wars judges, he was also a 2011 North High School graduate.

"When students see Tyson, they see someone who made a success for himself in the restaurant field," Miller said. "But they also see a guy who was a high school student with a dream not too long ago."

Indeed, Hannah Harms was looking at Sanchez as a role model.

"I wasn't so sure of my future before I took this ProStart class," Harms said. "Now, I'd like to own a food truck or, even, a more traditional restaurant."

Seems like she and her classmates are off to a good start with a food truck called "Get Skewered."

"We make yummy teriyaki chicken on a skewer," Harms said. "Everything taste better when it's on a stick."

Food Truck Wars Leah Laird, right, and Emma Bayona of "Sliderzzz" food truck quickly prepare more food for their guests during the Food Truck Wars competition.

Miller couldn't help but smile watching her students answer judges' questions like pros.

"When they were testing recipes, it was pure chaos in here," she said with a harried sigh. "With the kinks worked out, the students are finally enjoying themselves."

Judge Rich Grothaus, the executive chef at Daga's on Broadway, was certainly enjoying himself.

A Sioux City native who had previously been the top chef at WinnaVegas Casino Resort and Woodbury's, An American Steakhouse, recalled the days when Home Ec was the only high school class that revolved food preparation.

"Nowadays, these students are getting the business, marketing and menu creation experience that they will need to make it in the real world," Grothaus said.

Food Truck Wars Each project, including "Mouth Watering Mystery," features a binder containing a business plan and a model showing what their food truck woul…

Have the kids given Grothaus any ideas about starting his own food truck?

"Maybe if I had some winning concept, I would," he said with a grin. "Perhaps, if I was 30 years younger, I'd have their type of energy and enthusiasm."

In the end, it was the Mouth Watering Mystery team with its Shaggy sandwich that wowed judges -- as well as more than 100 staff members, administrators and community members.