SIOUX CITY — When Rev. Stacey Gerhart stands in what used to be the sanctuary of Calvary Episcopal Church on South Cleveland Street, waves of memories and emotions come crashing back.

A priest at Calvary for nearly a decade, Gerhart remembers moments of small joy (such as successfully hosting a pancake breakfast) and immense pain (like trying to shepherd her flock through a funeral service). She can recall how the initial plans for the 63-year-old building were for it to start at what’s now the end of the parking lot. Iowa Bishop Walter C. Righter consecrated the place in 1976 after the mortgage had been paid off.

“It’s important to reflect on: This building holds all these memories, all the major events in life,” Gerhart said.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, Gerhart will make at least one more memory of the former Calvary Episcopal when she leads a de-consecration or “secularization” service that will mark the official end of the church she pastored. The first such time she’s overseen such an event.

“It’s pretty rare to take place,” she said.

The processIn the secularization process, all of the sacramental items (the altar, the bishop’s chair, the pulpit, the lectern, the baptismal fount and the crosses) are removed.

“And then, in the Episcopal Church, we have a declaration, written by the Bishop, that’s read,” Gerhart said. “And there’s a service written within our liturgies around secularization of a building. It’s actually a very short service.”

According to the Episcopal Church’s website, part of the statement acknowledges “for many the building has been ‘hallowed by cherished memories.’” The address is also meant to point out that a church is not a specific building but rather its people which is a sentiment found in multiple Bible verses.

At a July 2018 press conference, a cardinal with the Catholic Church, Gianfranco Ravasi, said the major reasons churches shutter are: lack of congregants, lack of priests or merging of parishes. When those places close, the relics have to go somewhere too. A December 2021 article from the New York Times spotlighted a warehouse in Staten Island, New York that actually stores religious items from no-longer-active churches.

With what once was Calvary, its congregation of about 20-25 people merged in January 2021 with Saint Thomas’ Episcopal Church on 1200 Douglas St. in Sioux City.

As for the building itself?

“The marvelous thing was, after our final service, some people with Lutheran Services in Iowa mentioned that they were looking for new office space because they were going to be helping resettle Afghan refugees and wanted to bring together ministries of early childhood education and adoption,” Gerhart said.

The new useLSI’s website prominently proclaims it is “one of Iowa’s largest nonprofit human services agencies.”

Along with the Sioux City location, at what once was Calvary, the organization has offices in Ames, Anamosa, Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Charles City, Clinton, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Denison, Des Moines, Dubuque, Manchester, Maquoketa, Marshalltown, Mason City, Muscatine, Spencer, Storm Lake, Waterloo, Waukon and Waverly.

In addition to the adoption, early childhood and resettlement programs, LSI offers access to services such as therapy, job training and language-learning.

Much of the look and feel of Calvary has been retained since LSI took the keys. There’s still a step up to what was the altar area. Visitors can easily spot an organ and piano. A kind of coat rack remains bolted to the walls on the way in. And certain downstairs offices have kept the cozy feel of a Sunday school classroom. In fact if someone searched for long enough, they could find a button in the former sanctuary that buzzes down to the old classrooms. Touring the place again, Gerhart was delighted to press the buzzer.

TransitoryGerhart said she’s also found joy in the fact that her former “home” was turned over to another religious group.

“That was our desire when we knew we would be leaving the building. And we weren’t going to settle for anything that probably wasn’t some kind of ministry,” she said.

There were other positives about making the transition, according to Gerhart.

“We’ve certainly enjoyed having a larger congregation and expanding the core of the church,” she said. “We can do things together that we could not have done prior to this.”

As her current church community begins the season of Lent, which is in part about reflecting on the frailty of all things, Gerhart can’t help but reflect once more on what Calvary was and is and what that means for her and her churchgoers.

“(It) reminds me of the temporal nature of human life and for churches there’s a season for some and a time to say it’s the end,” she said.