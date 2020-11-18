SNEAK PEEK: Need decorating tips? The 2020 Tour of Homes has groves of them

This is the year of trees. Big trees. Little trees. Grouped trees.
At the 2020 Holiday Tour of Homes, you’ll get great ideas how to display them in imaginative ways.
Even better? The event will give you a sneak peek at the Warrior Hotel. Instead of showcasing the designers’ concepts in a handful of homes, the 2020 Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser takes place in five suites – and they’re jaw-droppingly gorgeous.
Beginning Thursday and running through Saturday, the tour is a great jumpstart to the season.
The five designers – Erika Hansen, Lisa Kalaher, Dori Sexton, Jeni Davis and Marie Hofmeyer – work with a variety of colors, textures and mood. They’ve decorated corners, bathrooms, sitting areas and bars. And they’ve used everything from pampas grass to antlers to turn rooms into homes.
Here are the inspirations we got:
• To create a sense of “hygge” (that’s Scandinavian for comfort and contentment), Hansen uses huge tassels on a tree and across art work. She also turns a nightstand into a log holder and revives old-school Christmas lights for one of the suite’s trees.
• To lend a modern touch, Kalaher starts with a contemporary menorah on a coffee table, a white “light” tree and a cool outdoor (yup, there’s a balcony) seating area.
• To bring in texture, Sexton puts a small rack of antlers on a coffee table. She isn’t afraid to play off the Warrior’s past, either. She has a photo of Elvis (yes, Elvis) who stayed at the Warrior in the 1950s.
• To bring the holiday into every room, Davis uses greens on the bed’s headboard. She also plays off the colors in the suite. Black ribbons on a tree? Bring ‘em.
• And, to show how attractive repetition can be, Hofmeyer puts three wreaths atop framed art and freshly cut roses in small glasses throughout the suite.
Those trees? Besides several large trees in each of the rooms, the decorators put them on bar carts, under globes, on vanities, in corners and in creative groupings. All of them don’t match. (So if you’ve got a handful of tabletop trees in your decorating bins, pull them out and create your own grove.)
In addition to seeing the suites, the tour provides a great preview of the revived Warrior. Once a downtown jewel (where Elvis stopped, remember?), it’s now far more glamorous than it ever was. The rich finishes carry through all levels. On the tour, you’ll get a chance to see what the public areas are going to look like (a grand staircase, anyone?) and how they’ll make guests utterly comfortable. A night at the Warrior wouldn’t even need to include a trip outside the hotel. There’s a bowling alley, gourmet restaurant, spa, swimming pool and exercise room. The hotel has an overarching theme, too (see if you can’t guess it) and a lot of style designed to impress.
Even better, the tour has been staged for safety. Groups are small; masks are a must.
For tickets, call 712-239-9890. Now start grouping those trees.
