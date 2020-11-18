SNEAK PEEK: Need decorating tips? The 2020 Tour of Homes has groves of them

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• To bring in texture, Sexton puts a small rack of antlers on a coffee table. She isn’t afraid to play off the Warrior’s past, either. She has a photo of Elvis (yes, Elvis) who stayed at the Warrior in the 1950s.

• To bring the holiday into every room, Davis uses greens on the bed’s headboard. She also plays off the colors in the suite. Black ribbons on a tree? Bring ‘em.

• And, to show how attractive repetition can be, Hofmeyer puts three wreaths atop framed art and freshly cut roses in small glasses throughout the suite.

Those trees? Besides several large trees in each of the rooms, the decorators put them on bar carts, under globes, on vanities, in corners and in creative groupings. All of them don’t match. (So if you’ve got a handful of tabletop trees in your decorating bins, pull them out and create your own grove.)