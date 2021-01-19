South Africa's trailblazing Black food writer dies of virus

With stories that were about much more than food, Sitole described how traditional African dishes brought pleasure to families and communities in troubled times. She was known for her distinctive takes on well-known recipes and tips on how to make them on a budget. She won an avid readership and became a household name, even as South Africa's townships were roiled by anti-apartheid violence.

When apartheid ended and Nelson Mandela became president in 1994, Sitole found new opportunities. She trained as a Cordon Bleu chef and got a diploma in marketing. She traveled across Africa to learn about the continent's cuisine, producing the book “Cooking from Cape to Cairo.”

In interviews, she pointed out her East African fish dish with basmati rice that she developed while traveling through that region, and the seafood samp recipe, which is basically a paella using chopped corn kernels instead of the traditional rice.

In 2008, Sitole's success was acknowledged when she was appointed True Love's editor-in-chief.

Sitole's warmth and generosity is credited with opening doors for many Black chefs, food writers and influencers who are thriving in South Africa today.