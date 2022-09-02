 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will send $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more to 21 regional partnerships across the nation, President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Friday.

The 21 were chosen from 529 initial applicants vying for grants that were part of last year's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The Biden administration has repeatedly laid out a vision for the economy that is more self-sufficient and driven by high-tech manufacturing and the development of renewable energy.

People are also reading…

“We designed this program by thinking about people and places,” Biden said at a White House event. "This is about jobs in their communities for them, not having to leave or not having to go on unemployment. ”

Unlike much of the pandemic aid that was meant to address immediate needs, the grants are part of a longer-term effort to revitalize parts of the country that have needed an economic jolt. The money will include funds for existing industries and capital for new ventures. The grants are the largest ever for local economic development provided by the Commerce Department, Raimondo said.

She said the effort is personal for her. Her father lost his job at a watch factory in Rhode Island

"The whole point of this is we’re not going to let you get left behind as we transition to a more digital economy, to a more technical economy, to a green economy,” Raimondo said in an interview.

The grants include $65.1 million for California to improve farm production and $25 million for a robotics cluster in Nebraska. Georgia gets $65 million for artificial intelligence. There is $63.7 million for lithium-based battery development in New York. Coal counties in West Virginia would receive $62.8 million to help with the shift to solar power and find new uses for abandoned mines.

“I can’t tell you how much this means to our hardworking people in West Virginia," said that state's Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who attended the announcement virtually.

Raimondo estimated that the investments, which will be provided over five years as reimbursements, will result in at least 100,000 jobs.

Solidly Republican states such as Oklahoma and South Dakota received funding, and money also is going ahead of November's midterm elections toward political battlegrounds that could decide control of Congress. There is $44 million for regenerative medicine in New Hampshire, where Democrat Maggie Hassan is defending her U.S. Senate seat. Pennsylvania, which has an open Senate seat, is set to receive $62.7 million for robotics and artificial intelligence.

Raimondo said the winners were chosen based on merit rather than politics

“Let me ask you: How is this going to play out on the political scene?” Biden asked the Pennsylvania team attending Friday's event virtually.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, a Democrat, quickly answered with a campaign ready line: “President Biden continues to invest in people and in jobs and in our future.”

The massive amount of coronavirus aid at the start of Biden’s tenure helped to accelerate job growth as the U.S. recovered from the pandemic. But accompanying the hiring was a burst of inflation that hit a 40-year peak this summer, crushing consumer sentiment and putting the administration on the defensive to show how its policies are helping the economy.

Even as much of the coronavirus money has been disbursed, the administration has said it still needs more to contain the disease and its variations. Biden sought $22.5 billion from Congress to address and prevent outbreaks, a figure that lawmakers reduced to $10 billion in negotiations. Additional funding was never passed by Congress despite confirmed cases that are now averaging about 90,000 daily.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to minimize the lack of funding after the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved modified booster shots of the vaccines. Jean-Pierre said booster shots would be available after the Labor Day holiday as the administration has worked with local partners.

The grants for economic development indicate that the relief package could have a multidecade impact that goes beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Orleans area will receive $50 million to use hydrogen produced by wind power that does not cause carbon emissions, a meaningful change in Louisiana, a state that has long depended on fossil fuels.

“With clean hydrogen, we can remain an energy state — but become an energy state of the future that has less impact on the environment,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., an economic development nonprofit. “When money and morality come together, you get stuff done.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny

Microsoft’s plan to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion could have major effects on the gaming industry, transforming the Xbox maker into something like a Netflix for video games by giving it control of many more popular titles. But to get to the next level, Microsoft must first survive a barrage of government inquiries from New Zealand to Brazil, and from U.S. regulators emboldened by President Joe Biden to strengthen their enforcement of antitrust laws. In the United Kingdom, regulators on Thursday threatened to escalate their investigation unless both companies come up with proposals soon to ease competition concerns.

New United Way CEO wants local focus after turbulent years

New United Way CEO wants local focus after turbulent years

The head of one of the country's most storied nonprofits, United Way Worldwide, will mark her first year as CEO in September. Angela Williams is a former Air Force attorney with more than a decade of experience in nonprofit leadership. She is also the first Black person to lead United Way Worldwide. She took over last year following accusations of sexism and misconduct from former employees. United Way was once known for its blockbuster workplace giving fundraisers, but has seen donations from workers decrease. Williams' vision for the organization is to focus it back on the places where it’s based and to listen to those communities.

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people’s movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press. Police have used the “Fog Reveal” database to search hundreds of billions of records drawn from 250 million devices, and have used the data to assemble location analyses known among law enforcement as “patterns of life,” according to company records. Fog Reveal has been used since at least 2017 in criminal investigations ranging from the murder of a nurse in Arkansas to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries

LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries

Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market. They say the plant’s U.S. site is still undecided. Construction is to begin in early 2023, with mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells to start by the end of 2025. The closing of the deal is subject to regulatory approval. They say the plant will produce batteries exclusively for Honda vehicles assembled in North America, including the company’s Acura luxury brand,

FBI's team to investigate massive cyberattack in Montenegro

A rapid deployment team of FBI cyber experts is heading to Montenegro to investigate a massive and coordinated attack on the tiny Balkan nation’s government and its services. The country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the deployment Wednesday, calling it “another confirmation of the excellent cooperation between the United States of America and Montenegro." Last weekend, Montenegro’s Agency for National Security said the country was “under a hybrid war” blaming the attack squarely on Russia, though without providing evidence. A cybercriminal extortion gang has claimed responsibility for at least part of the attack, infecting a parliamentary office with ransomware known as Cuba. Montenegro has displeased Russia by joining NATO and Western sanctions against Russia.

Groundbreaking advances emerging vehicle battery production

Groundbreaking advances emerging vehicle battery production

Kentucky has reached another stage in developing an electric vehicle battery sector. State and local officials attended a groundbreaking event Tuesday in Bowling Green for a $2 billion plant by a Japanese company that will create 2,000 jobs. The Envision AESC factory will produce battery cells and modules to power electric vehicles produced by multiple automakers. The operation is expected to power up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027. There are plans for a larger battery production operation in Kentucky. Ford and its battery partner will build twin battery plants outside Glendale in central Kentucky. That mega-project will create 5,000 jobs.

Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance

Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance

Asian stocks are mixed after Wall Street fell following last week’s Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell Tuesday while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Monday, adding to last week’s losses. Stocks tumbled after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.

Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China

Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China

Taiwan's military has fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline. Taiwan’s forces took the action on Tuesday after drones were found hovering over the Kinmen island group. One of the islands where a drone was spotted is only 9 miles off the Chinese coast. That comes amid heightened tensions after China fired missiles and sent planes and ships across the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait earlier this month in response to the trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. dignitary to visit the island in 25 years. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and its recent actions have been viewed as a rehearsal of a possible blockade or invasion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Drinking tea daily linked to longer life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News