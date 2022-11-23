 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said they've managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potential billions of dollars likely missing from the company's coffers.

The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday in court filings by cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo, which FTX hired in the hours after the company filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

The biggest worry for many of FTX's customers is they'll never see their money again. FTX failed because its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his lieutenants used customer assets to make bets in Bankman-Fried's trading firm, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried was reportedly looking for upwards of $8 billion from new investors to repair the company's balance sheet.

The $740 million figure is from Nov. 16, and since then additional assets have been steadily been recovered.

People are also reading…

The assets recovered by BitGo are now locked in what is known as “cold storage” in South Dakota, which means they're cryptocurrencies stored on hard drives not connected to the Internet. BitGo provides what is known as “qualified custodian” services under South Dakotan state law. It's basically the crypto equivalent of financial fiduciary, offering segregated accounts and other security services to lock down digital assets.

The assets recovered include not only Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also a collection of minor cryptocurrencies that vary in popularity, such as the Shiba Inu coin.

California-based BitGo has a history of recovering and securing assets. They were tasked with securing assets after the cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox failed in 2014. The company is also the custodian for the assets held by the government of El Salvador.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LG Chem to build $3.2B battery cathode plant in Tennessee

Tennessee officials have announced plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries. The manufacturing facility will be built in Clarksville, Tennessee and create more than 850 jobs, according to a memorandum of understanding signed by the state of Tennessee and South Korea-based LG Chem. Construction will begin next year with the goal to start mass production in 2025. Once operational, the goal is to produce 120,000 tons of cathode battery materials annually — or enough to power 1.2 million electric vehicle batteries.

Senators to FTC: Probe Twitter security, take needed action

Senators to FTC: Probe Twitter security, take needed action

A group of Democratic senators have asked federal regulators to investigate any possible violations by Twitter of consumer-protection laws or data-security commitments. The call comes amid the tumult and mass layoffs at the platform under its new owner, billionaire owner Elon Musk. The senators also asked the head of the Federal Trade Commission to take enforcement action if needed against Twitter and company executives. A key focus is the 2011 consent agreement that Twitter signed with the agency, requiring the company to address serious data-security lapses. The FTC said last week it's tracking developments at Twitter.

IRS contractor gets more scrutiny in congressional report

IRS contractor gets more scrutiny in congressional report

House investigators say a federal contractor that provided identity verification services for the Internal Revenue Service overstated its capacity to perform its services. The investigators say ID.me also made false claims about the amount of money lost to pandemic fraud in an apparent effort to increase demand for its services. The investigation of firm ID.me began in April after critics said the facial recognition software could become a target of cyberthreats and presented privacy concerns. A company representative says “calling ID.me’s estimate too high or baseless is premature, and we welcome additional oversight on this important matter."

Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

Police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple’s iPhone, whose new model is delayed by controls imposed as China tries to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. Foxconn is struggling to fill orders for the iPhone 14 after thousands of employees walked away from the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou last month following complaints about unsafe working conditions. China’s status as an export powerhouse is based on factories like Foxconn’s that produce the world’s consumer electronics, toys and other goods. The ruling Communist Party is trying to contain the latest wave of outbreaks without shutting down factories and the rest of its economy as it did in early 2020.

US: 2 Estonians arrested in $575M cryptocurrency fraud

U.S. authorities say police in Estonia have arrested two men accused in a half-billion-dollar cryptocurrency fraud. An indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday charged 37-year-old Estonian citizens Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turogin with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors say they tricked hundreds of thousands of people into buying contracts for a cryptocurrency mining service called HashFlare and investing in a virtual currency bank called Polybius Bank, which in reality operated as pyramid schemes. The men are accused of using shell companies to launder the $575 million and to purchase real estate and luxury cars. The two are in custody in Estonia pending extradition to the U.S.

Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can't agree

Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can't agree

Consumers could quickly start seeing higher gas prices and shortages of some of their favorite groceries if railroads aren’t able to agree on contracts with al 12 of their unions ahead of next month’s deadline after the latest rejection vote Monday. Congress may ultimately have to step in to protect the economy. Monday’s votes by the two biggest railroad unions follows the decision by three other unions to reject their deals with the railroads that the Biden administration helped broker before the original strike deadline in September. Seven other smaller unions have approved the five-year deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But all 12 must approve the contracts to prevent a strike.

Energy Department awards $74M for battery recycling, reuse

Energy Department awards $74M for battery recycling, reuse

The Energy Department on Wednesday awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes. The funding will go to academic and commercial applicants in seven states, including four in California. Other grant winners are in Nevada, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Indiana and Alabama. The announcement supports President Joe Biden’s goal for electric vehicles to make up half of all new vehicle sales by 2030.

UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid

UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed capital. In Kyiv, Sunak held talks Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package was valued at 50 million pounds ($60 million). It comes as Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians amid frigid weather. The defensive weapons aim to counter the drones Russia bought from Iran. Sunak noted that the U.K. has given Ukraine $2.7 billion in military aid and pledged: “We will do the same again next year.”

Rare earth metals to be extracted from WVa coal impoundments

A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Gov. Jim Justice says Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023. Currently most of the world’s supply of rare earth elements comes from China. Rare earth metals are necessary for manufacturing smartphones, computers and other high-performance electronic devices. In March, Justice announced that Omnis Building Technologies will build a $40 million facility in Bluefield to make housing materials.

Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion

Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion

Researchers in Tennessee say they have successfully used artificial intelligence in a group of wirelessly connected cars to help ease rush hour traffic on Interstate 24. In the experiment, 100 test cars sent traffic information back and forth. Their adaptive cruise control was modified to react to the overall flow of traffic using artificial intelligence. The aim was to reduce phantom traffic jams. That's the start-and-stop congestion on crowded roads that has no obvious cause. Researchers are still crunching the numbers but say the experiment was a success. In addition to easing driver frustration, less stop-and-go driving means fuel savings and less pollution.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to respectfully kick people out of your house on Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News