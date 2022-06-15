AI pioneers honored with Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award

Bridging the digital divide has become a priority for Louisiana since the COVID-19 pandemic showed the crucial role high-speed internet plays in the state’s education and economic systems. The Advertiser reports although federal investments are aiming to bridge that gap, the funds can only go so far without an increase in the number of workers capable of building and installing high-speed internet infrastructure. Internet infrastructure company System Services and LUS Fiber are working with South Louisiana Community College to launch a new fiber-optic install technician program this summer to meet the region's workforce needs. The school’s new program is expected to launch at SLCC’s Crowley campus in July. It has room for up to 30 students for an 18-to-20 week course.