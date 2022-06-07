 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan pair of senators has unveiled what would be the most wide-ranging legislative proposal to regulate cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, following a series of high-profile busts and failures.

It’s unclear, though, whether the bill proposed by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., can clear the hurdles of Congress, especially at a time of heightened partisanship ahead of midterm elections. The bill also comes as advocates for cryptocurrency have become bigger — and more free-spending — players in Washington.

The bill unveiled Tuesday, called the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, proposes legal definitions of digital assets and virtual currencies; would require the IRS to adopt guidance on merchant acceptance of digital assets and charitable contributions; and would make a distinction between digital assets that are commodities or securities, which has not been done.

People are also reading…

The bill “creates regulatory clarity for agencies charged with supervising digital asset markets, provides a strong, tailored regulatory framework for stablecoins, and integrates digital assets into our existing tax and banking laws," Lummis said in an emailed statement. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency pegged to a specific value, usually the U.S. dollar, another currency or gold.

Lummis has been a vocal advocate for cryptocurrency development and has invested between $150,002 and $350,000 in bitcoin, according to her financial disclosure.

The legislation imposes disclosure requirements on digital asset firms to ensure that consumers can make informed decisions, delineates agency responsibilities over various digital assets — such as Commodity Futures Trading Commission jurisdiction over bitcoin — and requires a study on digital asset energy consumption, among many other proposals.

The bill comes at a tumultuous time for cryptocurrencies, including the May meltdown of the terraUSD stablecoin and luna, the coin meant to buy and sell assets, which traded at a value of less than one ten-thousandth of 1 cent.

Gillibrand said the bill establishes “a regulatory framework that spurs innovation, develops clear standards, defines appropriate jurisdictional boundaries and protects consumers."

These developments have prompted lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to support legislation that more closely scrutinizes digital assets.

And crypto lobbying has followed suit. This year, for the first time, industry executives have flooded money into congressional races, spending $20 million, according to records and interviews.

Cryptocurrencies have their supporters in Congress. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said at the DC Blockchain Summit in Washington last month that he is drawn to "the exciting potential democratizing effect that can come from creating wider pathways of opportunity for marginalized communities.”

Despite the risks, surveys show that roughly 16% of adult Americans, or 40 million people, have invested in cryptocurrencies. And 43% of men age 18-29 have put money into cryptocurrency.

African Americans are also more likely to invest in cryptocurrencies than white consumers.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in March, urging the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should create its own digital currency and directed federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, to study the impact of cryptocurrency on financial stability and national security.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an April speech at American University that more government regulation is needed to police the proliferation of cryptocurrency and ward off fraudulent or illicit transactions.

“We have a strong interest in ensuring that innovation does not lead to a fragmentation in international payment architectures,” she said, adding that the Treasury Department will work with the White House and other agencies to develop reports and recommendations on digital currencies.

Associated Press writer Ken Sweet in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stocks shake off a wobbly start on Wall Street, end higher

Stocks shake off a wobbly start on Wall Street, end higher

The stock market shook off a wobbly start and ended broadly higher Thursday, marking its first gain in this holiday-shortened week. Technology stocks were among the winners as Microsoft erased an early loss. Trading has been choppy in recent days as investors remain worried about inflation and the interest rate increases the Federal Reserve is using to fight it. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%. The benchmark index has risen 7.1% since coming to the edge of a bear market two weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% and the Nasdaq rose 2.7%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.91%.

AP Exclusive: Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

AP Exclusive: Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol. The fighters' last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion. Dozens of bodies recovered from the bombed-out mill’s now Russian-occupied ruins have been transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains. That is according to Maksym Zhorin, a military commander and former leader of the Azov Regiment, which was among the Ukrainian units that defended the plant for nearly three months before surrendering.

Live updates | 200,000 kids among Ukrainians taken to Russia

Live updates | 200,000 kids among Ukrainians taken to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 200,000 children are among the Ukrainians who have been forcefully taken to Russia and dispersed across the vast country. They include children from orphanages, children taken with their parents and those separated from their families. Wednesday was International Children’s Day. In his nightly video address to the nation on Wednesday, Zelenskyy says the purpose of the criminal policy “is not just to steal people but to make those who are deported forget about Ukraine and unable to return.” Zelenskyy says 243 children have been killed so far in the war, 446 have been wounded and 139 are missing, adding that it could be more as his government doesn’t have a full picture of the situation in areas occupied by Russian troops.

Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war

Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war

Electronic warfare is a vital, mostly invisible element in Russia’s war on Ukraine. The Kremlin barely tapped its advantage in the domain early in the war. But that edge could be more decisive now that fighting is raging on a more static front in the eastern Donbas region. Shorter, more secure supply lines favor Russia’s ability to deploy electronic war units, which use jamming and other technologies to outwit the enemy. The Ukrainians report intense Russian jamming in the region but have scored some successes including the seizure of important pieces of hardware and destruction of at least two multi-vehicle mobile electronic warfare units.

Food waste cement: A gingerbread house-style building option

Food waste cement: A gingerbread house-style building option

In the near future, edible houses may no longer be a fairy tale. Researchers at the University of Tokyo have developed a technology that can turn scraps into “food cement" for construction and other uses. They say it's the world’s first process for making cement entirely from food waste and the tensile strength of their product is nearly quadruple that of ordinary concrete. The researchers say an outer coating could fix one of the cement's most serious shortcomings: a weakness to water and the likelihood it would be eaten by rodents and other pests. Food waste is a big problem in Japan. The researchers say their material can be reused and be composted when it's no longer needed.

US has over 750 complaints of Teslas braking for no reason

US has over 750 complaints of Teslas braking for no reason

More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the company's partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed the number in an information request letter to Tesla that was posted Friday on the agency’s website. The 14-page letter dated May 4 asks the automaker for all consumer and field reports about false braking, as well as reports of crashes, injuries and deaths.

US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine

US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine

The U.S. and Germany are pledging to equip Ukraine with some of the advanced weapons it has long craved for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery. Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with up-to-date anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems. The U.S. said it will provide four sophisticated, medium-range rocket systems and ammunition. The arms shipments aim to bolster Ukraine’s defense as its troops battle a grinding Russian offensive that is closing in on capturing a key city in the east. Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military.

Watch Now: Related Video

WhatsApp testing out ability to edit messages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News