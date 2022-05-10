 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Another high-level manager leaving Virginia's IT agency

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's information technology agency has lost its third high-level manager since January, when Gov. Glenn Youngkin replaced its top executive.

Acting Chief Operating Officer Demetrias Rodgers resigned last week from the Virginia Information Technologies Agency and will be leaving May 20, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

“The VITA team thanks Demetrias for his many contributions and wishes him well,” VITA spokeswoman Lindsay LeGrand told the newspaper. “The VITA team will continue its focus on providing services to commonwealth agencies, employees and each Virginian we serve.”

Rodgers had previously served as deputy chief operating officer for 2½ years. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

He joins two other senior leaders who have left the agency since Youngkin replaced Chief Information Officer Nelson Moe.

Phil Wittmer, Moe's replacement, left after less than a month in the job. Jon Ozovek, who had served as chief operating officer, resigned in mid-February, the newspaper reported.

Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Youngkin, maintained that the agency's transition since the previous administration had been smooth.

“We have remained focused on bringing in new leadership and making any necessary agency changes. We wish Demetrias success in his next endeavors and we are confident that our new (Chief Information Officer) Bob Osmond will excel in improving VITA and making our technology and cyber security better for Virginians as we continue our mission to make Virginia’s government best in class," she said in a statement to the AP.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.

