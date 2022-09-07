 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation

  • 0

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple's latest line-up of iPhones will boast better cameras, faster processors, and a longer lasting battery at the same prices as last year’s model, despite the inflationary pressure that has driven up the cost of many other everyday items.

That decision, revealed Wednesday during Apple's first in-person product event in three years, came as a mild surprise. Many analysts predicted Apple would ask its devout fans to pay as much as 15% more to help offset rising costs for many components.

The hoopla surrounding Apple's new iPhone 14 models is part of a post-Labor Day ritual the company has staged annually for more than a decade. Wednesday’s event was held on the company's Cupertino, California, campus at a theater named after company co-founder Steve Jobs.

For several years, Apple’s new iPhones have mostly featured incremental upgrades to cameras and battery life, and this year's models were no exception, Pricing for the standard iPhone 14 will start at $799; the deluxe iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at $1099.

People are also reading…

Among the latest improvements is a 48-megapixel camera in the Pro and Pro Max models that the company said will produce especially crisp pictures. The iPhone 13 versions of the Pro and Pro Max have 12-megapixel cameras. This year’s high-end models will also have always-on displays that stay lit even when the device is locked, a feature that has long been available on many smartphones powered by Google’s Android software.

Beginning in November, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be able to send SOS messages via a new satellite feature — a safety measure intended to let users request help when in remote areas without a wireless connection.

All the iPhone 14 models will include a motion senor capable of detecting serious car crashes and automatically connecting to emergency services.

With inflation still hovering at its highest level in 40 years, consumers have curbed their spending on many discretionary items. That's likely contributing to a recent decline in smartphone sales, although the iPhone has fared far better than competing Android devices .

The dimming sales outlook prompted the research firm International Data Corp. to predict a worldwide decline in 2022 smartphone shipments of 6.5%, almost double the 3.5% decline it had estimated a few months ago. Despite that anticipated drop in sales, the average price for new smartphones is expected to finish this year about 6% higher than last year, IDC estimated.

Consumers have still been snapping up iPhones this year, even though Apple already charges among the industry’s highest prices. Apple sold an estimated 106 million iPhones through the first half of this year, an 8% increase from the same time last year, according to Canalys, another research firm.

AP Business Write Matt Ott contributed to this story from New York.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fat Leonard's escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case

Fat Leonard's escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case

The escape of the Malaysian defense contractor at the center of one of the Navy's biggest corruption scandals is as stunning and brazen as the case itself. U-Haul trucks were seen at his home in a tony San Diego neighborhood before Leonard Glenn Francis, known as “Fat Leonard,” snipped off his ankle monitor and disappeared. Nearly a dozen US federal, state and local agencies were searching for Francis on Tuesday. But officials acknowledged he may already be in Mexico with the border only a 40-minute drive from the home he escaped.

Review: 'Like, Comment, Subscribe' looks at YouTube's rise

Review: 'Like, Comment, Subscribe' looks at YouTube's rise

Reporter Mark Bergen chronicles YouTube's rocky history from a simple video-sharing service to a cultural behemoth in “Like, Comment, Subscribe." In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo said Bergen's book is a fast-paced and sharp history of YouTube's growth. The book offers a revealing look at the struggles YouTube has faced over the years, including its handling of misinformation about the 2020 election and the coronavirus pandemic. It also offers a look at how YouTube's economy has changed over the time, and the backlash the company has faced because of those changes.

17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

Seventeen states that tie their vehicle emission standards to rules established in California must decide whether to follow that state’s strict new rules. California says all new cars, pickups and SUVs must be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states must abide by the federal government’s standard vehicle emissions standards unless they at least partially opt to follow California’s stricter requirements. Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont are expected to go along. Colorado and Pennsylvania probably won’t. The legal ground is a bit murkier in Minnesota, where the state’s “Clean Cars” rule has been the subject of a legal fight. Meanwhile, Republicans in Virginia are rebelling against existing links between their rules and California's.

China accuses Washington of cyberspying on university

China accuses Washington of cyberspying on university

China is accusing Washington of breaking into computers at a university that U.S. officials say does military research, adding to complaints by both governments of rampant online spying against each other. The National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center said Northwestern Polytechnical University reported break-ins in June. The center said they were traced to the National Security Agency but gave no details of how that was done. China and the United States are, along with Russia, regarded as leaders in cyberwarfare research. Washington accuses Beijing of misusing its capabilities to steal commercial secrets. China complains the United States improperly spies on universities and other targets. The American Embassy in Beijing didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles

Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles

The Navy is getting ready to turn the chapter on its workhorse destroyer, the Arleigh Burke, which went into production more than 30 years ago. The Navy has awarded design contracts on a future ship that would be equipped with lasers and hypersonic missiles. The stakes are high when it comes to a replacement for the backbone of the fleet at a time when China's numerical advantage becomes greater each year. The Navy has vowed that it won’t repeat recent shipbuilding debacles when it rushed production and crammed too much new tech into ships, causing delays and cost overruns.

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny

Microsoft’s plan to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion could have major effects on the gaming industry, transforming the Xbox maker into something like a Netflix for video games by giving it control of many more popular titles. But to get to the next level, Microsoft must first survive a barrage of government inquiries from New Zealand to Brazil, and from U.S. regulators emboldened by President Joe Biden to strengthen their enforcement of antitrust laws. In the United Kingdom, regulators on Thursday threatened to escalate their investigation unless both companies come up with proposals soon to ease competition concerns.

Internet service providers drop challenge of privacy law

Internet service providers drop challenge of privacy law

One of the strictest internet privacy laws in the country has withstood a legal challenge, as a group of telecommunication providers has dropped its bid to overturn it. Maine created one of the toughest standards in the nation for internet service providers in 2020 when it began enforcing an “opt-in” web privacy standard. Industry associations swiftly sued with a claim that the new law violated their First Amendment rights. A federal judge rejected that challenge. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said the groups, which include the country’s biggest telecommunications providers, filed to dismiss the lawsuit on Sept. 2.

Marcos flying to Indonesia, Singapore on first foreign trip

Marcos flying to Indonesia, Singapore on first foreign trip

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will travel to Indonesia and Singapore on his first overseas trip since taking office in June to strengthen security ties and discuss problems confronting the region, including strife in Myanmar. Philippine officials say Marcos Jr. will also fly to the United States this month to speak at the U.N. General Assembly. He will meet his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, during his state visit starting Sunday. In Singapore, Marcos Jr. will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a state visit that starts Tuesday. He and Lee are to witness the signing of accords on counterterrorism and data privacy.

Huge Los Angeles Unified School district hit by cyberattack

Huge Los Angeles Unified School district hit by cyberattack

A ransomware attack targeting the huge Los Angeles Unified School District over the Labor Day weekend prompted an unprecedented shutdown of the district’s information technology systems as authorities scrambled to trace the perpetrators and restrict potential damage. Schools in the nation’s second-largest district opened as scheduled on Tuesday and 540,000 students and 70,000 district employees were forced to change their passwords to prevent additional incursion from the ransomware attack. No demand for money was made. Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools, with several high-profile incidents reported since last year as pandemic-forced reliance on technology increases the impact.

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Intense’ fall allergy season forecast for parts of the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News