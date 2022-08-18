Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Police in Germany says one person has died and nine were seriously injured after a test car with autonomous steering capability veered into oncoming traffic. A spokesman for police in the southwestern town of Reutlingen said Tuesday that the electric BMW iX with five people on board swerved out of its lane at a bend in the road. It triggered a series of collisions involving four vehicles Monday afternoon. Police said they hadn’t yet had an opportunity to interview those involved in the crash and it was unclear if the 43-year-old driver had been steering the vehicle at the time. BMW confirmed that one of its test vehicles was involved in the collision. But the company denied that the vehicle was fully autonomous.