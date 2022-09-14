 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

As 'buy now, pay later' plans grow, so do delinquencies

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans have grown fond of “buy now, pay later” services, but the “pay later” part is becoming increasingly difficult for some borrowers.

Buy now, pay later loans allow users to pay for items such new sneakers, electronics, or luxury goods in installments. Companies such as Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal have built popular financial products around these short-term loans, particularly for younger borrowers, who are fearful of never-ending credit card debt.

Now, as the industry racks up customers, delinquencies are climbing. Inflation is squeezing consumers, making it tougher to pay off debts. Some borrowers don’t budget properly, particularly if they are persuaded to take out multiple loans, while others may have been credit risks to begin with.

“You have an industry with a higher concentration of subprime borrowers in a market that hasn’t been effectively tested through (this type of economy), and you have a kind of a toxic brew of concerns,” said Michael Taiano, an analyst with Fitch Ratings, who co-wrote a report in July highlighting some of the concerns with the industry.

People are also reading…

The most popular type of buy now, pay later loans allow for four payments over six weeks — one payment at the time of purchase and three others that borrowers often try to sync up with pay periods. Longer-term loans for bigger purchases are also available. Most of the short-term loans have no interest attached to them. Companies that do charge interest can clearly state upfront how much a borrower will pay in financial charges.

Given those features, consumer advocates and financial advisors initially had seen buy now, pay later plans as a potentially healthier form of consumer debt if used correctly. The biggest concern had been late fees, which could act as a hefty finance charge on a small purchase if a borrower is late on a payment. The fees can run as high as $34, plus interest. But now as delinquencies are rising, and companies are being more aggressive in marketing their products, advocates see a need for additional regulation.

The industry is posting growth rates not typically found in financial services. Klarna’s customers bought $41 billion worth of product on its service globally in the first six months of the year. up 21% from a year ago. PayPal's revenue from its buy now, pay later services more than tripled in the second quarter to $4.9 billion.

Jasmine Francis, 29, a technology analyst based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said she first used a buy now, pay later service in 2018 to buy clothes from fast-fashion brand Forever21.

“I remember I just had a cartful,” she said. “At first, I thought, ‘Something’s gotta go back,’ and then I saw Afterpay at checkout – you don’t pay for it all right now, but you get it all right now. That was music to my ears.”

How healthfully customers are using buy now, pay later loans is unclear. Fitch found that delinquencies on these services rose sharply in the 12 months ended March 31, while credit card delinquencies remained steady — although delinquencies at AfterPay, which focuses on mostly short-term loans, have trended marginally lower the last two quarters.

Credit reporting company TransUnion found that borrowers are using buy now, pay later plans even as they also build up credit card debt. A poll by Morning Consult released this week found 15% of buy now, pay later customers are using the service for routine purchases, such as groceries and gas, a type of behavior that sounds alarm bells among financial advisors.

“If these buy now, pay later plans are not adequately budgeted for, they can have a cascading impact across a person’s entire financial life,” said Andre Jean-Pierre, a former Morgan Stanley wealth advisor who now runs his own financial planning firm focused on helping Black Americans adequately save and budget.

Another concern among advisers and consumer advocates, as well as Washington lawmakers and regulators, is the ease with which consumers can layer on these installment loans.

Speaking at a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday about new financial products, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, noted the benefits of plans that allow consumers to pay for things in installments. But he also criticized the way in which the industry promotes the plans.

“Ads encourage consumers to use these plans for multiple purchases, at multiple online stores – racking up debt they cannot afford to repay," Brown said.

The short-term loans are potentially problematic because they're not reported on a consumer’s credit profile with Transunion and Experian. Further the buy now, pay later industry's customers skew young - meaning they have little credit history to begin with. Hypothetically a borrower could take out several short-term loans across multiple buy now, pay later companies — a practice known as “loan stacking” — and they would never appear on a credit report. If a person puts too many items on buy now, pay later plans, budgeting could be difficult.

“It’s a blind spot for the industry,” Taiano of Fitch said.

The buy now, pay later industry trade group pushed back on the characterization that its products could saddle borrowers with too much debt.

“With zero to low-interest, flexible payment terms, and transparent terms and conditions, BNPL helps consumers manage their cash flow responsibly and live healthier financial lives,” said Penny Lee, CEO of the Financial Technology Association, in a statement.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is looking into the popularity of buy now, pay later loans and is expected to soon issue a report with its findings.

Francis, the technology analyst, said it’s now common among her friends to pay for travel with the installment loans, to not completely drain their bank accounts in case of emergencies.

“If I come back home from vacation and have two flat tires, and I just spent all that money on plane tickets, that’s $400 you don’t have at the moment,” she said. “Most people don’t have savings. They just have enough for those flat tires.”

Meanwhile providers of buy now, pay later services see rising delinquencies as a natural consequence of growth, but also an indication that inflation is hitting Americans most likely to use these services the hardest.

“I would not call it a sort of preamble to a potential downturn, but it’s not the same kind of a smooth sailing it’s been,” said Max Levchin, founder and CEO of Affirm, one of the largest buy now, pay later companies. Levchin said Affirm is taking a more conservative approach towards lending.

Despite the concerns, the consensus is buy now, pay later companies are here to stay. Affirm, Klarna, Afterpay, which is owned by Block Inc., as well as PayPal and others are now widely embedded in Internet commerce.

Further, the industry’s growth is attracting more players. Technology titan Apple earlier this summer announced Apple Pay Later, where users can put purchases on a four-payment plan over six weeks.

“I generally plan purchases that I make using PayPal ”Pay in 4″ so that my due dates for purchases land on my pay dates, as the due dates are every other week,” said Desiree Moore, 35, from Georgia.

Moore said she tries to use buy now pay later plans to cover purchases not in her usual monthly budget, so not to take money away from the needs of her children. She has been increasingly using the plans with inflation making items more expensive and is so far able to keep up with the payments.

Buy now, pay later took off in the U.S. after the Great Recession. The product, analysts said, largely has not been tested through a great period of financial distress, unlike mortgages or credit cards or auto loans. Even financial executives have acknowledged the new challenges facing the industry.

“We have seen some stress (among those with the lowest credit scores), and those are starting to have a hard time.” Levchin said.

AP Personal Finance Reporter Cora Lewis contributed to this report from New York.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Colorado DAs unveil data dashboards on prosecutions

A bipartisan group of eight Colorado district attorneys on Thursday unveiled online data dashboards providing information to the public on the cases they prosecute, including the racial and economic status of defendants and the kinds of sentences handed down for them. The effort is part of a trend among more prosecutors nationally to provide more transparency to the public about how the criminal justice system works and also help them address any racial and economic disparities after first identifying them in the numbers. The data is taken from internal case management systems and then analyzed in a way that can be understood by prosecutors and the general public.

California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad

California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric cars. Newsom says in a new statewide TV ad that the measure on the ballot this fall is a cynical scheme by the ride-hailing company Lyft to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy. State rules require companies like Lyft to have most of their rides be in electric cars by 2030. Newsom says Lyft is trying to have taxpayers pay for that. The Coalition for Clean Air says the ballot measure is backed by a broad coalition that is concerned about the environment.

As data centers proliferate, neighbors knock the noise

As data centers proliferate, neighbors knock the noise

Northern Virginia has established itself as the world's largest home for data centers. But residents are starting to push back against their proliferation, voicing concerns over noise and other issues. The demand only grows as as cloud computing expands exponentially. The data centers have been a tax-generating boon for local governments, but their neighbors can't escape the noise of constantly whirring fans needed to keep the computers cool. Industry groups say they're designing new centers to address environmental concerns. A recent study shows northern Virginia has more data centers than the next 5 largest U.S. markets combined.

Stocks end broadly higher, breaking a 3-week losing streak

Stocks end broadly higher, breaking a 3-week losing streak

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, breaking a three-week losing streak. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.5% on Friday, but is still well below where it was in mid-August. Big gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq composite even higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed, as did small-company stocks. All 11 industry sectors of the S&P 500 rose, including energy stocks, which caught a break from recent declines thanks to an upturn in oil prices. DocuSign rose sharply after the electronic signature company reported strong second-quarter sales and raised its subscription forecast.

Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite high battery costs

Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite high battery costs

Auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers. That's despite rising battery costs. The latest EV came Thursday from General Motors, a Chevrolet Equinox small SUV. It has a starting price around $30,000 and a range-per-charge of 250 miles, or 400 kilometers. You can get range of 300 miles, or 500 kilometers, if you pay more. GM won’t release the exact price of the Equinox EV until closer to the date it goes on sale, about this time next year. But the SUV is at the low end of Edmunds.com’s list of prices for electric vehicles sold in the U.S. The average cost of an EV is now around $65,000.

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio

President Joe Biden tried to set politics aside at the Ohio groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. But a tough Senate contest in the state and a Democratic candidate seeking to distance himself from the White House reflected the challenge of translating Biden's policy wins into political gains. The president, who championed the legislation that helped lure Intel, went to Ohio just as voters in the state are starting to tune in to a closely contested Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author and venture capital executive JD Vance.  Intel had delayed groundbreaking on the $20 billion plant until Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.

Yellen pushes Biden economic plans in battleground Michigan

Yellen pushes Biden economic plans in battleground Michigan

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has pressed the case for Democratic economic policies during a visit to Ford’s Rouge electric vehicle assembly plant in election-year battleground Michigan. After a production-line tour, Yellen promoted recent legislative successes for the Biden administration. Yellen says she's more optimistic about the course of the economy than she's been “for quite a while” and says she knows "we are headed in the right direction.” Yellen’s visit to Detroit was part of a monthlong tour as well as a larger White House campaign to highlight new laws intended to aid the economy, boost computer chip manufacturing, lower prescription drug prices, expand clean energy and revamp the country’s infrastructure.

Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to reach a deal

Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to reach a deal

Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute. They face a looming strike deadline on Friday and business groups say a stoppage halting deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many companies rely on would be an economic disaster. The railroads have announced eight of the 13 deals they need to avert a strike, but two key unions representing conductors and engineers want the railroads to go beyond the 24% raises they are offering to address their concerns about working conditions.

A less-glitzy Detroit auto show returns after 3-year absence

A less-glitzy Detroit auto show returns after 3-year absence

When it came time to showcase its electric Chevrolet Equinox SUV to the public this year, General Motors decided against doing so at the big Detroit auto show, as it typically would have done in the past. Instead, it unveiled the Equinox six days earlier. GM’s decision symbolized just how much smaller this year’s auto show will be, with few new model debuts, less-glitzy displays, fewer journalists and possibly lower attendance. Though the pandemic is partly to blame, larger forces are at play, too: Automakers have figured out that new models can make a bigger splash when they’re unveiled to a digital audience on a day where they don’t have to share the spotlight with their rivals.

Watch Now: Related Video

The iOS update we've been waiting for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News