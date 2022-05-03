 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Asian shares mixed as Australia hikes interest rate

  • 0

Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after Australia's central bank raised a key interest rate for the first time since 2010.

Trading was light with markets in mainland China, Japan and some other countries closed for holidays.

Australia’s central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate to 0.35% from 0.1%.

Investors also are expecting another rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it and other central banks accelerate efforts to curb inflation. The central bank is expected to raise short-term interest rates by double the usual amount when it releases its latest statement on Wednesday. It has already raised its key overnight rate once, for the first time since 2018, and Wall Street is expecting several big hikes in coming months.

That will make it more costly to borrow — for a car, a home, a credit card purchase and may weaken the economy. It also would draw investments out of stocks into other assets as their yields rise. Ultra-low interest rates helped drive stocks to unprecedented highs during the pandemic and now that process is being reversed.

People are also reading…

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5% to 7,307.50 and stocks also fell in Thailand and Taiwan.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.9% to 21,278.11 and the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.2% to 2,691.37.

On Monday, a late-afternoon turnaround led by technology stocks left major indexes moderately higher on Wall Street, averting more losses following a brutal April when widespread tech sell-offs dragged down major benchmarks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 4,155.38, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% to 33,061.50. The Nasdaq climbed 1.6% to 12,536.02.

Smaller company stocks also reversed course after spending much of the day in the red. The Russell 2000 index rose 1% to 1,882.91.

Bond prices fell, pushing yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 2.98% after rising to 3.00% on Monday. It hadn’t been above 3% since Dec. 3, 2018, according to Tradeweb.

The uneven start to May follows an 8.8% skid for the benchmark S&P 500 in April led by Big Tech companies, which started to look overpriced, particularly with interest rates set to rise sharply.

Just over half of the stocks in the S&P 500 closed higher, with the technology and communication sectors driving much of the advance. Chipmaker Nvidia and Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, each rose 5.3%.

The broader market often bends to the direction of technology stocks. Many companies in the sector have pricey stock values and therefore have more force in pushing the major indexes up or down.

Still, it's unusual for tech stocks to rally at the same time that bond yields are rising. That's because higher yields make bonds increasingly attractive assets relative to more risky and expensive stocks, particularly those of technology and other growth-oriented companies.

U.S. crude oil prices rose. European energy ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss Russian supply issues and sanctions. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted a jump in already high oil and natural gas prices.

U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 27 cents to $104.90 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 48 cents to $105.17 per barrel on Monday.

Brent crude shed 28 cents to $107.30 per barrel.

Concerns about rising inflation have been hanging over the latest round of corporate earnings. This week will bring more, with Pfizer reporting results on Tuesday, CVS Health on Wednesday, and Kellogg on Thursday.

In currency trading, the dollar was at 130.11 Japanese yen, down from 130.15 yen on Monday. The euro rose to $1.0512 from $1.0505.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

The first civilians evacuated from the bombed-out steel plant that has become the last stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol are slowly making their way toward safety Monday, as others who managed to escape the city describe terrifying weeks of bombardment and deprivation. More than 100 civilians — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left the sprawling, rubble-strewn Azovstal steel mill on Sunday and set out in buses and ambulances for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia. about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest. If successful, the evacuation would represent rare progress in easing the human cost of the almost 10-week war.

EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation

EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation

The European Union has reached a landmark deal to take aim at hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content online. The new law would force big tech companies to police themselves harder. It would also make it easier for users to flag problems and empower regulators to punish noncompliance with billions in fines. EU officials finally clinched the agreement in principle in the early hours of Saturday. The Digital Services Act will overhaul the digital rulebook for 27 countries and cement Europe’s reputation as the global leader in reining in the power of social media companies and other digital platforms, such as Facebook, Google and Amazon.

Major Japan railway now powered only by renewable energy

Major Japan railway now powered only by renewable energy

A Japanese railway company, Tokyu, says it now uses just solar and other renewable energy to power its sprawling train service. That means the emissions of carbon dioxide for its network of seven train lines and one tram service stand at zero starting April 1. The company says green energy is also used at all its stations, including for vending machines for drinks, security camera screens and lighting. Tokyu, which employs 3,855 people and connects Tokyo with nearby Yokohama, is the first railroad operator in Japan to have achieved that. It says its reduction of carbon dioxide emissions is equivalent to the annual emissions of 56,000 Japanese households.

A chilling Russian cyber aim in Ukraine: Digital dossiers

A chilling Russian cyber aim in Ukraine: Digital dossiers

Data collection has been a focus of Russia’s relentless hacking of Ukraine. Cybersecurity researchers and military intelligence analysts say that by amassing detailed dossiers on individual citizens, Russia can more easily identify and locate Ukrainians most likely to resist an occupation. Then those Ukrainians could be targeted for internment or worse. Ukrainian agencies breached on the eve of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion include one that oversees the police, the national guard and the border patrol. A month earlier, a Ukrainian national database of automobile insurance policies was raided. The deputy secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council says personal data continues to be a priority for Russian hackers.

Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far

Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is buying Twitter for $44 billion to take it private, has outlined a mix of vague principles and technical details as he looks to make the platform "maximum fun!” But what's in store if he follows through? Turns out that some of his bigger ideas about free speech, fighting spam and opening up the “black box” of artificial intelligence tools that amplify social media trends are still more intentions than actual plans. And implementing them is likely to be more complicated than he suggests.

Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

Elon Musk has sold more than 4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk reported the sale in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The shares were sold over the past few days, at prices ranging from $872.02 to $999.13. The world’s richest man tweeted that no further sales of Tesla shares are planned. Most of the sales took place on Tuesday, when Tesla shares closed down 12%. Analysts said Tesla investors fear Musk will be distracted by Twitter and less engaged in running the electric car company.

WA courts mostly not using tracking law to protect people

In April 2020, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed the Tiffany Hill Act into law, named after a Vancouver mother who was murdered by her estranged, abusive husband. The law allows courts to order people accused of domestic violence to wear GPS ankle devices, which can be monitored by officials and linked to an app on the victim’s phone, alerting them when the offender is nearby. Two years later, most Washington courts are not using that option. The exception is southwest Washington's Clark County where more than a dozen offenders are being monitored. King County also has taken steps to begin using the software.

Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth

Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth

Twitter is reporting earnings of $513 million for the first quarter days after it agreed to be sold to billionaire Elon Musk. The social media company said Thursday that revenue rose 16% to $1.2 billion in the three months to March compared with the same period last year. San Francisco-based Twitter reported an average of 229 million daily active users in the quarter. Musk’s $44 billion deal to buy Twitter was announced earlier this week and the deal is expected to close later this year. Twitter canceled the conference call with executives and industry analysts that usually accompanies its results, so there will be little further insight into the company’s current financial condition.

An algorithm that screens for child neglect raises concerns

An algorithm that screens for child neglect raises concerns

Child welfare officials in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, the cradle of Mister Rogers’ TV neighborhood and the icon’s child-centric innovations, are using an algorithm to support agency workers as they make decisions meant to protect children from neglect. The AP identified several concerns about the technology, including questions about its reliability and its potential to harden racial disparities in the child welfare system. Related issues have already torpedoed some jurisdictions’ plans to use predictive models, such as the tool notably dropped by the state of Illinois.

Elon Musk prevails in Delaware court case on SolarCity deal

Elon Musk prevails in Delaware court case on SolarCity deal

A Delaware court sided with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a bitter legal battle over whether he acted against the best interest of other shareholders when he steered the electric car maker into a $2.6 billion acquisition of a solar panel maker founded by two of his cousins. The 132-page decision issued Wednesday by Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights vindicated Musk, who appeared on the witness stand last summer for two days of often combative testimony in which he defended his reasons for thinking it was a good idea for Tesla to buy SolarCity in November 2016.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is sleeping in actually good for you?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News