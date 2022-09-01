 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Asian stock markets mixed ahead of latest US jobs reading

  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data that might influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool surging inflation.

Shanghai and Seoul advanced while Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated. Oil prices rose more than $1.50 per barrel.

Investors looked ahead to U.S. data on August hiring to see how the economy is responding to four earlier hikes to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high. A strong reading would give ammunition to Fed officials who say higher interest rates are needed to slow economic activity and reduce upward pressure on consumer prices.

If the figures show more than 300,000 jobs were added in August, it “could likely reinforce further lean towards” a rate hike as big as 0.75 percentage points at this month's Fed meeting, said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.

People are also reading…

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% to 3,189.09 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.2% to 27,604.37. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.8% to 19,443.49.

The Chinese government on Thursday ordered most residents of Chengdu, a city of 21 million people, to stay home following new virus outbreaks. That added to disruption as the area recovers from power rationing after a drought depleted reservoirs for hydroelectric dams, but economists say the nationwide economic impact should be limited.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced less than 0.1% to 2,417.25 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 declined less than 0.1% to 6,844.80. New Zealand and Jakarta gained while Singapore declined.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% 3,966.85, rebounding from a four-day string of declines.

It ended August with a 4.2% loss after surging the previous month on expectations the Fed might ease off rate hikes due to signs U.S. economic activity was cooling and inflation might be leveling off.

Those hopes were dashed last week when chair Jerome Powell said the Fed needs to keep rates elevated enough “for some time” to slow the economy. The only question for many investors is how much and when the next hike will be.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday there were two jobs for every unemployed person in July, giving ammunition to Fed officials who argue for rate hikes. On Thursday, it reported unemployment claims fell last week in another sign of a strong job market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.5% at 31,656.42. The Nasdaq slid 0.3% to 11,785.13 for its fifth daily drop.

Health care stocks, companies that rely on direct consumer spending and communications services providers gained. Johnson & Johnson rose 2.5%. Target gained 2.8% and Netflix added 2.9%.

Technology stocks declined.

Nvidia dropped 7.7% after the chip designer said the U.S. government imposed licensing requirements that might disrupt sales to China.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.65 to $88.26 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract tumbled $2.94 to $86.61 on Thursday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, gained $1.64 to $94 per barrel in London. It plunged $3.28 the previous session to $92.36 a barrel.

The dollar rose to 140.32 yen from Thursday's 140.23 yen. The euro gained to 99.60 cents from 99.45 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny

Microsoft’s plan to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion could have major effects on the gaming industry, transforming the Xbox maker into something like a Netflix for video games by giving it control of many more popular titles. But to get to the next level, Microsoft must first survive a barrage of government inquiries from New Zealand to Brazil, and from U.S. regulators emboldened by President Joe Biden to strengthen their enforcement of antitrust laws. In the United Kingdom, regulators on Thursday threatened to escalate their investigation unless both companies come up with proposals soon to ease competition concerns.

New United Way CEO wants local focus after turbulent years

New United Way CEO wants local focus after turbulent years

The head of one of the country's most storied nonprofits, United Way Worldwide, will mark her first year as CEO in September. Angela Williams is a former Air Force attorney with more than a decade of experience in nonprofit leadership. She is also the first Black person to lead United Way Worldwide. She took over last year following accusations of sexism and misconduct from former employees. United Way was once known for its blockbuster workplace giving fundraisers, but has seen donations from workers decrease. Williams' vision for the organization is to focus it back on the places where it’s based and to listen to those communities.

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people’s movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press. Police have used the “Fog Reveal” database to search hundreds of billions of records drawn from 250 million devices, and have used the data to assemble location analyses known among law enforcement as “patterns of life,” according to company records. Fog Reveal has been used since at least 2017 in criminal investigations ranging from the murder of a nurse in Arkansas to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Wendy Schmidt gives big to protect oceans, planet's future

Wendy Schmidt gives big to protect oceans, planet's future

The health of the world’s oceans looms large in Wendy Schmidt’s thinking about the planet’s future and in her giving. Schmidt leads a collection of philanthropies through which she and her husband, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, work to help protect the planet. They give to support clean energy, marine science and ocean conservation, and efforts to address climate change, plastic pollution, and food insecurity. The couple have also built programs that support and connect young leaders, scientists, and others working to solve an array of global problems. The Schmidts have poured nearly $2.2 billion into their philanthropies since 2019 and during that time have pledged and given away more than $1.4 billion.

Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance

Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance

Asian stocks are mixed after Wall Street fell following last week’s Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell Tuesday while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Monday, adding to last week’s losses. Stocks tumbled after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.

Montenegro reports massive Russian cyberattack against govt

Montenegro’s security agency has warned that Russian hackers have launched a massive and coordinated cyberattack against the small state’s government and its services. The Agency for National Security, or ANB, said Friday that Montenegro is “under a hybrid war at the moment.” The Adriatic Sea state, once considered a strong Russian ally, in 2017 joined NATO despite strong opposition from Moscow. It has joined Western sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. That move has put it on Moscow's list of “enemy sates.”

Groundbreaking advances emerging vehicle battery production

Groundbreaking advances emerging vehicle battery production

Kentucky has reached another stage in developing an electric vehicle battery sector. State and local officials attended a groundbreaking event Tuesday in Bowling Green for a $2 billion plant by a Japanese company that will create 2,000 jobs. The Envision AESC factory will produce battery cells and modules to power electric vehicles produced by multiple automakers. The operation is expected to power up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027. There are plans for a larger battery production operation in Kentucky. Ford and its battery partner will build twin battery plants outside Glendale in central Kentucky. That mega-project will create 5,000 jobs.

LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries

LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries

Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market. They say the plant’s U.S. site is still undecided. Construction is to begin in early 2023, with mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells to start by the end of 2025. The closing of the deal is subject to regulatory approval. They say the plant will produce batteries exclusively for Honda vehicles assembled in North America, including the company’s Acura luxury brand,

Watch Now: Related Video

The frozen drink you have to make before summer ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News