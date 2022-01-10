 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Audie Cornish, formerly of NPR, to join CNN streaming

NEW YORK (AP) — Former NPR “All Things Considered” host Audie Cornish is joining CNN to be an anchor and correspondent for its CNN+ streaming service, the network said on Monday.

Cornish had been with National Public Radio since 2005, her reporting initially focusing on the southeastern United States. She joined NPR's politics team to cover the 2008 election, and has been a host of “Morning Edition” as well as “All Things Considered.”

She'll be based in Washington and start in February. CNN+, which is set to debut in the spring, has been staffing up, hiring Chris Wallace from Fox News Channel last month.

Cornish will host a weekly CNN+ show and will contribute to live programming, the network said. She will also host a podcast for CNN Audio and cover national, political and breaking news for the television network, CNN said.

CNN’s Andrew Morse says Cornish's voice has been an important part of many people’s lives.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

