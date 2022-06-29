 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
AP

Australia prioritizes reducing emissions and cheaper EVs

  • Updated
  • 0

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new government is putting climate change at the top of its legislative agenda when Parliament sits next month for the first time since the May 21 election, with bills to enshrine a cut in greenhouse gas emissions and make electric cars cheaper, a minister said on Wednesday.

A bill will be introduced to commit Australia to reducing its emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by 2030 when Parliament sits on July 26, Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen told the National Press Club.

Another bill would abolish import tariffs and taxes for electric vehicles that are cheaper than the luxury car threshold of 77,565 Australian dollars ($53,580).

Only 1.5% of cars sold in Australia are electric or plug-in hybrid, and passenger cars account for almost 10% of the nation’s emissions, the government said.

The new center-left Labor Party government expects EVs will account for 89% of Australian new car sales by 2030.

People are also reading…

The government’s fleet will be converted to 75% no-emission vehicles, bolstering a second-hand EV market as government vehicles are sold after three years.

The new government has already officially informed the United Nations of Australia’s more ambitious 2030 target than the previous conservative Liberal Party-led administration had pursued, a reduction of 26% to 28%.

But Bowen said legislating the 43% target would create greater confidence.

“It’s about certainty and stability, mainly for the business investment community,” Bowen said.

“It sends a signal if a parliament hasn’t legislated that maybe the country’s not serious. Maybe a future government, heaven forbid a Liberal government, might walk it back,” Bowen added.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has ruled out his Liberal Party senators getting the Labor target through the upper chamber. Labor holds only 26 seats in the 76-seat Senate so needs outside help to pass its legislative agenda.

If Labor got all 12 senators from the minor Greens party to support the target, the government would only need to persuade one of six remaining independent or unaligned legislators to reach a majority.

Greens leader Adam Bandt has said he will push the government to ban new coal mines and gas projects when that target legislation is negotiated. The Greens want Australian emissions reduced by 75% by 2030.

Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions rose last year by 0.8%, or 4.1 million metric tons (4.5 million U.S. tons).

Bowen described the increase as one of the biggest emissions spikes in 15 years and blamed the previous government’s inaction during nine years in office.

Factors that caused the increase included a 4% rise in transport emissions as pandemic travel restrictions eased and 4.2% more agricultural emissions as rain ended years of drought across large swathes of southeast Australia..

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fix the Hog: Harley, Westinghouse ordered to fix warranties

Fix the Hog: Harley, Westinghouse ordered to fix warranties

Federal regulators have accused Harley-Davidson and Westinghouse of imposing illegal warranty terms on customers and ordered them to fix their warranties and ensure that their dealers compete fairly with independent repair-makers. The Federal Trade Commission announced the action against the motorcycle maker and MWE Investments, which makes Westinghouse-brand outdoor power generators and related equipment. The FTC said the companies have imposed illegal warranty terms that voided customers’ warranties if they used anyone other than the companies and their authorized dealers to get parts or repairs _ restricting consumers’ choices and costing them more money.

River trash traps chew at huge ocean plastics problem

River trash traps chew at huge ocean plastics problem

Many novel devices are being used or tested worldwide to trap plastic trash in rivers and smaller streams before it can get into the ocean. In India, there are floating fences. Baltimore has four water- and sun-driven conveyor belts embellished with googly eyes and personalities. In The Netherlands, there are rechargeable robots and a bubble barrier. Millions of tons of plastic wind up in the ocean every year. It kills a wide variety of plants and animals. Officials with a federal Marine Debris Program say we need to make big changes to solve the problem, but trash traps can help reduce it.

Not enough or too far? California climate plan pleases few

Not enough or too far? California climate plan pleases few

A top California official says heat waves and drought gripping California highlight the urgency to slash fossil fuel use and remove planet-warming emissions from the air. California EPA Secretary Jared Blumenfeld spoke Thursday as state air regulators opened a hearing on a new climate-change roadmap for the state. It lays out a plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2045. That means the state would remove as much carbon from the air as it emits. The timeline is among the most ambitious in the nation and world. But many environmental critics say it relies too much on carbon removal technology and doesn't do enough to reduce reliance on oil and gas.

Hong Kong burnishes China ties as luster as global hub fades

Hong Kong burnishes China ties as luster as global hub fades

As it marks the 25th anniversary of its return to China, the former British colony of Hong Kong is transforming itself from a global business hub to nurture its ties with the communist-ruled mainland. The semi-autonomous territory of 7.5 million people is reeling from pandemic curbs that have devastated business and a crackdown on its pro-democracy movement. Such trends are raising concern among foreign business and leading some companies and executives to leave the city. But Hong Kong's leaders say it's time for the one-time fishing village turned global financial center to transform itself into a leader in technology more closely integrated with nearby Chinese factory cities.

Bangladesh marks opening of country's longest bridge

Bangladesh marks opening of country's longest bridge

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has celebrated the opening of the country’s longest bridge, which took eight years to build amid setbacks involving political conflict and corruption allegations. The 4-mile bridge spanning the Padma River cost an estimated $3.6 billion and was paid for with domestic funds after the World Bank and other global lending agencies declined to finance the project. The bridge, which will open to the public on Sunday, will slash the distance between the capital Dhaka and Bangladesh’s second largest seaport, Mongla, by 62 miles. Economists say the bridge will increase Bangladesh’s gross domestic product by an additional 1.3% per year. The World Bank withheld funding but in 2017, a Canadian court threw out corruption charges against three executives.

SC House agrees to knock $25M computer out of $14B budget

SC House agrees to knock $25M computer out of $14B budget

The South Carolina General Assembly has overturned many of Gov. Henry McMasters budget vetoes. But they did agree with the biggest one, taking $25 million out of the $13.8 billion spending plan to try to help bring a super computer to Columbia. The money was set aside for what supporters called a quantum computing operation and set up a nonprofit to rent time on the machine to researchers and others. Twenty-nine of the vetoes had no money attached after legislative budget negotiators couldn’t agree on how much to spend. Of the other ones, the General Assembly put 26 items worth about $20 million back into the budget. They allowed to stand the governor’s decision to remove 17 of the items, worth about $33 million

WorkForce West Virginia says some receiving fraudulent texts

WorkForce West Virginia says some people in the state are reporting they have received fraudulent texts offering payments. The text messages claim to be associated with the Job Jumpstart Program and say the recipient has a payment available, then asks the person to click on a link. WorkForce says the website is also fraudulent and dangerous. The agency says it does not send text messages to Job Jumpstart applicants or claimants. It said the text messages are fraudulent and shouldn’t be responded to or clicked. WorkForce West Virginia is a division of the state Department of Commerce.

Jury takes fraud case against Elizabeth Holmes's ex-partner

Jury takes fraud case against Elizabeth Holmes's ex-partner

The fate of hard-nosed technology executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani is now in the hands of a jury that will weigh criminal charges alleging he joined disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, his former partner, in an elaborate fraud that jarred Silicon Valley. Jury members finally get their chance to pore over the evidence submitted during a three-month trial after federal prosecutors on Friday finished a rebuttal to more than 11 hours of closing arguments methodically laid out by a lawyer defending Balwani. A separate jury spent seven days deliberating before convicting Holmes on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Five summer vacation destinations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News