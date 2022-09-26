 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Australian police probe purported hacker's ransom demand

  • Updated
  • 0
Australia Cybersecurity

FILE - A customer waits for service at a Optus phone store in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The Australian government said on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, it was considering tougher cybersecurity rules for telecommunications companies after Optus, the nation’s second-largest wireless carrier, reported personal data of 9.8 million customers had been breached.

 Mark Baker - staff, AP

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian police were investigating a report that a purported hacker had already released the stolen personal data of 10,000 Optus customers and was demanding a $1 million ransom in cryptocurrency, the telecommunications company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at the nation’s second-largest wireless carrier for the unprecedented breach last week of the personal data of 9.8 million current and former Optus customers.

Jeremy Kirk, a Sydney-based cybersecurity writer, said the purported hacker had released 10,000 Optus customer records on the dark web and threatened to release another 10,000 every day for the next four days unless Optus paid the ransom.

Asked if the hacker had threatened to sell the remaining data if Optus did not pay the $1 million within a week, the company’s chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin told Australian Broadcasting Corp.: “We have seen there is a post like that on the dark web.”

People are also reading…

Australian Federal Police said Monday their investigators were working with overseas agencies to determine who was behind the attack and to help shield the public from identity fraud. Police declined further comment Tuesday as the investigations were ongoing, an AFP statement said.

“They’re looking into every possibility and they’re using the time available to see if they can track down that particular criminal and verify if they a bona fide,” Bayer Rosmarin said.

Kirk said the personal data released on Tuesday appeared to include health care numbers, a form of identification not previously revealed publicly to have been hacked.

Cybersecurity Minister Clare O’Neil on Tuesday urged Optus to give priority to informing customers of what information had been taken.

“I am incredibly concerned this morning about reports that personal information from the Optus data breach, including Medicare numbers, are now being offered for free and for ransom,” O'Neil said in a statement.

“Medicare numbers were never advised to form part of compromised information from the breach,” she added.

Consumers have a right to know exactly what individual personal information has been compromised in Optus’ communications to them, she said.

“Reports today make this a priority,” O'Neil said.

O'Neil on Monday described the hack as an “unprecedented theft of consumer information in Australian history.”

Of the 9.8 million people affected, 2.8 million had “significant amounts of personal data,” including driver’s licenses and passport numbers, breached and are at significant risk of identity theft and fraud, she said.

Kirk said he used an online forum for criminals who trade in stolen data to ask the purported hacker how the Optus information was accessed.

Optus appeared to have left an application programming interface, a piece of software known as an API that allows other systems to communicate and exchange data, open to the public, Kirk said.

“It looks like it was a failure to secure the software system, so anybody on the internet could find it,” Kirk said.

The Australian Financial Review said the theory that Optus “left open an API” had been widely reported.

Bayer Rosmarin rejected such explanations.

“Given we’re not allowed to say much because the police have asked us not to, what I can say -- that hopefully will help people understand that it’s not as being portrayed — is that our data was encrypted and we have multiple layers of protection,” Bayer Rosmarin said.

“So it is not the case of having some sort of completely exposed API sitting out there,” she added.

O’Neil didn’t detail how the breach occurred, but described it as a “quite a basic hack.”

Optus had “effectively left the window open for data of this nature to be stolen,” O’Neil said.

Australia's government is considering tougher cybersecurity rules for telecommunications companies as a result of the hack.

Current cyber-protection law doesn’t allow for Optus to be fined for the breach, though O'Neil noted fines of hundreds of millions of dollars would be possible if it had occurred in other countries.

O’Neil said a potential 2 million Australian dollar ($1.3 million) fine under privacy law was inadequate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ceremony and controversy await Harris during visit to Asia

Ceremony and controversy await Harris during visit to Asia

Attending funerals on behalf of the United States is normally a straightforward assignment for a vice president. But for Kamala Harris, there'll be controversy at nearly every turn as she visits Asia for the memorial honoring former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. American allies are seeking clarity after mixed messages over whether President Joe Biden would send troops to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion. There’s the potential for more provocations from North Korea, which test-fired a missile shortly before Harris’ departure from Washington. And there’s resentment over a new U.S. law that makes electric vehicles built outside of North America ineligible for subsidies.

Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit

Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has arrived in Taiwan for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. His visit is the latest in a recent string by U.S. politicians that have angered China, which claims the self-governing island off its coast as part of its territory and says the visits encourage Taiwan independence forces. Ducey is on a mission to woo suppliers for the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) plant being built in his state. American states are competing to attract investment in chip factories.

Musk to seek exemption from Iran sanctions for Web access

Musk to seek exemption from Iran sanctions for Web access

Elon Musk’s hopes to operate his satellite internet firm in Iran require permission from the Treasury Department, which said Tuesday it welcomes applications to support internet freedom in the country, which is largely isolated from western economies. The Tesla CEO tweeted Monday that his satellite internet firm Starlink would seek permission to operate in Iran. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said it’s up to Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control to decide on Starlink’s next steps. Starlink, a division of spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX, also owned by Musk, has been in operation since 2019. It disperses thousands of satellites orbiting the Earth to provide broadband access globally.

Iranians see widespread internet blackout amid mass protests

Iranians see widespread internet blackout amid mass protests

Iranians are experiencing a near-total internet blackout amid days of mass protests against the government. They also lost access to Instagram and WhatsApp, two of the last Western social media platforms available in the country. An Iranian official on Wednesday had hinted that such measures might be taken out of security concerns. The loss of connectivity will make it more difficult for people to organize protests and share information about the rolling crackdown on dissent. Iran has seen widespread protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was detained for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Demonstrators have called for the downfall of the Islamic Republic, even as Iran's president addressed the U.N. General Assembly.

Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents

Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell has sued the Department of Justice and the FBI to demand the return of a cellphone seized from him at a fast food restaurant in Minnesota last week. Agents apparently seized it as part of an investigation into an alleged scheme to breach voting system technology. Lindell alleges in the complaint, filed Tuesday in federal court in Minnesota, that the confiscation violated his constitutional rights. Lindell is a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 presidential election. He asked the court to order the return of his phone and to prohibit authorities from using data from it.

Australia mulls tougher cybersecurity laws after data breach

Australia mulls tougher cybersecurity laws after data breach

The Australian government says it's considering tougher cybersecurity rules for telecommunications companies and blamed the nation’s second-largest wireless carrier, Optus, for an unprecedented breach of personal data from 9.8 million customers. Optus says it became aware of the cyberattack last Wednesday. It has since offered its “most affected” customers a free credit monitoring and identify protection service. Cybersecurity Minister Clare O’Neil told Parliament on Monday that a substantial reform task would "emerge from a breach of this scale and size.” She noted that other countries allowed for large fines to be levied over such breaches but Australia had no such law.

Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale

Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale

A breach of sensitive voting equipment data from a rural county in Georgia spilled into the public light last month when documents and emails produced in response to subpoenas revealed the involvement of high-profile supporters of former President Donald Trump. Since then, a series of revelations about what happened in Coffee County have raised questions about whether the Dominion Voting Systems machines used throughout Georgia have been compromised. The tale involves a bail bondsman, a prominent attorney tied to Trump and a cast of characters from an area that rarely draws notice from outsiders.

Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches

Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches

A data privacy watchdog's lawsuit says a Northern California utility routinely fed customers’ power use information to police so they could target illicit marijuana grows, without requiring a warrant or suspicion of wrongdoing. It says customers of Asian descent were targeted by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District and Sacramento police. A SMUD spokeswoman said Thursday that the utility shares information on specific properties to stop what it believes to be power theft. A police spokesman couldn't comment on a pending lawsuit. Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes.

China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach

China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach

China has been increasingly using civilian ships including hundreds of fishing trawlers to back up its vast territorial claims and project military power. China’s navy is already the world’s largest by ship count and has been rapidly building new warships. It launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier in June and at least five new destroyers are on the way soon. Experts say civilian vessels such as fishing boats that are anchored for months at a time in the disputed South China Sea do more than just augment the raw numbers of ships. They perform tasks that would be difficult for the military to carry out such as slowly displacing other vessels without involving armed conflict and complicating the rules of engagement.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways COVID-19 can damage lungs long-term

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News