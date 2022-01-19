Ban on drivers holding cellphones heads to SC Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor.

The proposal passed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday, moving a debate that has repeatedly failed in the House over to the Senate.

The bill requires anyone using a cellphone while driving to use hands-free features, like Bluetooth or speakerphone. The fine for a first offense would be $100 and any subsequent convictions would be $300 fines and two points on driver's licenses.

The proposal is similar to a hands-free cellphone law currently on the books in Georgia.

South Carolina has banned texting while driving for eight years, but supporters of the bill said the $25 fine is not a deterrent and the law only allows police to write tickets if they see a driver texting.

The Senate bill would only require an officer to see a cellphone in a driver's hand.

Efforts to pass the bill in the House have repeated failed over the past several years.

