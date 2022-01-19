 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ban on drivers holding cellphones heads to SC Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor.

The proposal passed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday, moving a debate that has repeatedly failed in the House over to the Senate.

The bill requires anyone using a cellphone while driving to use hands-free features, like Bluetooth or speakerphone. The fine for a first offense would be $100 and any subsequent convictions would be $300 fines and two points on driver's licenses.

The proposal is similar to a hands-free cellphone law currently on the books in Georgia.

South Carolina has banned texting while driving for eight years, but supporters of the bill said the $25 fine is not a deterrent and the law only allows police to write tickets if they see a driver texting.

The Senate bill would only require an officer to see a cellphone in a driver's hand.

Efforts to pass the bill in the House have repeated failed over the past several years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

