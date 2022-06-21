 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden picks first woman, person of color as science adviser

  • 0
White House Science Adviser

FILE - Arati Prabhakar, left, the director of Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency speaks after introducing then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter to speak Sept. 9, 2015, at the opening of the DARPA conference at the America's Center in St. Louis. President Joe Biden has chosen Arati Prabhakar to be his science adviser.

 Christian Gooden - member image share, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden nominated the former head of two federal science and engineering agencies to be his science adviser, who if confirmed by the Senate, will be the first woman, person of color and immigrant to hold that Cabinet-level position.

Biden nominated engineer and physicist Arati Prabhakar, who during the Obama administration directed the James Bond-like Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) which came up with the Internet and stealth aircraft, to the science adviser job, which also includes running the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Prabhakar helped kick-start work in DARPA that eventually led to the type of RNA vaccine used to develop shots for COVID-19. In the 1990s, starting at the age of 34, she was the first woman and youngest person to run the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Prabhakar would take over after Biden’s initial science adviser, Eric Lander, resigned when a White House investigation found he bullied staff members amid complaints about how he treated co-workers. It was the first such resignation of the Biden administration. Lander had previously been criticized for downplaying the contributions of women in science. He would be replaced by Prabhakar, who was also the first woman to earn a doctorate in applied physics from Caltech, after getting a master’s and bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

People are also reading…

“She clearly is very smart, articulate, a visionary who makes things happen,” said Trump science adviser Kelvin Droegenmeier, who said he didn’t know her personally but heard a talk of hers at the National Academy of Sciences “and was quite frankly blown away.”

Droegenmeier said Prabhakar’s “first and most important role is to restore trust and integrity at OSTP, which I have no doubt she can do.”

In nominating her, Biden called Prabhakar “a brilliant and highly respected engineer and applied physicist” who will help use science and technology to “solve our toughest challenges and make the impossible possible.” The job includes dealing with climate change, public health, defense, energy and technology issues.

Sudip Parikh, chief executive officer of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the largest general science society, highlighted Prabhakar’s work at DARPA as something that “led to pioneering work on RNA technology underlying COVID-19 vaccines.”

Prabhakar immigrated to Chicago and then Texas with her family from New Delhi, India, when she was 3. After getting her PhD, Prabhakar worked for DARPA, later becoming the first person to run its microelectronics office. She then ran NIST, which deals in engineering standards. In between government gigs, she worked in Silicon Valley as an executive and venture capitalist and in 2019 she founded the research non-profit Actuate.

When Lander resigned earlier this year he was temporarily replaced by former National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins and Office of Science and Technology Policy deputy director Alondra Nelson. Nelson and other women have been head of the science and technology office on an acting basis before, but until Prabhakar none had been nominated for the permanent Senate-confirmed post.

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US report: nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles

US report: nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles

Automakers reported nearly 400 crashes of vehicles with partially automated driver-assist systems, including 273 involving Teslas, according to new statistics from U.S. safety regulators. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cautioned Wednesday against using the numbers to compare automakers, saying it didn’t weight them by the number of vehicles from each manufacturer that use the systems, or how many miles those vehicles traveled. Automakers reported crashes from July of last year through May 15 under an order from the agency, which is examining such crashes broadly for the first time.

Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors

Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors

The trade association for U.S. nuclear plant operators says it hopes to nearly double their output over the next three decades. Those plans hang on the functionality of a new type of nuclear reactor that’s far smaller than traditional reactors. The industry is generating less electricity as reactors retire. Even so, utilities that are members of the Nuclear Energy Institute project they could add 90 gigawatts of nuclear power with the bulk of that coming online by 2050. That translates to about 300 new small modular reactors. The institute's president will talk about doubling U.S. nuclear output in a speech Tuesday to industry leaders and policymakers.

River trash traps chew at huge ocean plastics problem

River trash traps chew at huge ocean plastics problem

Many novel devices are being used or tested worldwide to trap plastic trash in rivers and smaller streams before it can get into the ocean. In India, there are floating fences. Baltimore has four water- and sun-driven conveyor belts embellished with googly eyes and personalities. In The Netherlands, there are rechargeable robots and a bubble barrier. Millions of tons of plastic wind up in the ocean every year. It kills a wide variety of plants and animals. Officials with a federal Marine Debris Program say we need to make big changes to solve the problem, but trash traps can help reduce it.

Indiana to get $2.9M in settlement over `free' TurboTax ads

Indiana will get $2.9 million from a nationwide settlement with a software company that misled users who filed their taxes through TurboTax. The Indiana attorney general’s office announced the state's share of the settlement with Intuit, the software company that produces the tax return service, on Thursday. The office says Intuit advertised TurboTax as completely free, but this only held true for taxpayers filing basic returns. The settlement is part of a $141 million settlement across 50 states and the District of Columbia. More than 98,000 Hoosiers who used TurboTax for tax years 2016 through 2018 are eligible for approximately $30 payments for each year that they paid to file.

Maryland Apple workers face hurdles after vote to unionize

Maryland Apple workers face hurdles after vote to unionize

The historic vote by employees of a Maryland Apple store to unionize — a first for the technology giant — is a significant step in a lengthy process that labor experts say is heavily stacked against workers in favor of their employers. Apple store employees in a Baltimore suburb voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin. They join a growing push across U.S. retail, service and tech industries to organize for greater workplace protections. A union statement said the workers voted 65-33 on Saturday to unionize via the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Asian shares gain after Fed assurance on rates lifts Wall St

Asian shares gain after Fed assurance on rates lifts Wall St

Asian shares have advanced after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point and signaled more rate hikes were coming to fight inflation. Wall Street rallied after the Fed's hike, the biggest since 1994, as investors took heart from Chair Jerome Powell's comments suggesting future rate increases may be more modest. The Bank of Japan is holding a two-day policy meeting, starting Thursday. The Japanese central bank is under pressure to act given downward pressures on the yen from U.S. rate hikes and super-low rates in Japan. Investors have been selling yen and buying dollars in anticipation of higher yields from dollar-denominated holdings.

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens

The price of bitcoin has fallen below $20,000 for the first time since late 2020, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, fell below the psychologically important threshold on Saturday. It dropped by as much as 12% to less than $18,100 by late afternoon East Coast time, according to cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk. The last time bitcoin was at this level was in November 2020, when it was on its way up to an all-time high. Bitcoin has now lost more than 70% of its value since reaching that peak. It’s the latest sign of turmoil in the cryptocurrency industry amid wider turbulence in financial markets.

South Korea launches first satellite with homegrown rocket

South Korea launches first satellite with homegrown rocket

South Korea says it has conducted its first successful satellite launch using a domestically developed rocket. It says the three-stage rocket placed the satellite at the target altitude and it transmitted signals about its status back to Earth. The success boosted the country’s growing aerospace ambitions and demonstrated it has key technologies needed to launch spy satellites and build larger missiles amid tensions with rival North Korea. The launch made South Korea the world’s 10th nation to place a satellite into space with its own technology. South Korea is a major producer of semiconductors, automobiles and smartphones, but its space development program lags behind that of Asian neighbors China, India and Japan.

Stellantis, Samsung plan Indiana electric car battery plant

Stellantis, Samsung plan Indiana electric car battery plant

A joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung plans to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Indiana that will employ up to 1,400 workers and become the company’s second such factory in North America. The venture announced Tuesday aims to spend more than $2.5 billion on the plant in Kokomo that will supply electric battery modules for a range of vehicles produced at Stellantis’ North American assembly plants. The Kokomo plant is expected to open in early 2025. Stellantis formed last year with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot. It announced in March that it plans to spend $4.1 billion in a joint venture with LG Energy Solution of Korea to build electric vehicle battery factory in Windsor, Ontario.

Watch Now: Related Video

8 calcium-rich foods to help build strong bones and muscles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News