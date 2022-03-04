 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs

From the This morning's top headlines: Friday, March 4 series

President Joe Biden will be joined by the CEO of technology company Siemens USA to announce a $54 million investment to produce equipment for the electrical infrastructure

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Washington.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

President Joe Biden has been pushing for more U.S. factory jobs — and he'll be joined Friday by the CEO of technology company Siemens USA to announce a $54 million investment in producing equipment for the electrical infrastructure.

The investment will lead to 300 additional jobs at locations that include California and Texas, according to senior Biden administration officials who insisted on anonymity to preview the event on the White House campus. Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton is among several manufacturing executives who've met with Biden in recent weeks to discuss their expansion plans.

The White House previously highlighted plans by Intel to open a $20 billion plant in Ohio and General Motors committing $7 billion to create 4,000 jobs for making electric vehicles in Michigan.

People are also reading…

The U.S. has about 12.6 million manufacturing jobs, about 200,000 jobs shy of pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. Past presidents have pledged a factory boom, yet the economy had roughly 17.3 million manufacturing jobs toward the start of 2000 when outsourcing to China and other countries accelerated as employers sought to lower their costs.

With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of factory jobs to the U.S. will help eliminate knots in the supply chain and keep inflation low.

The Democratic president on Friday also will announce details on a final rule tied to his “Made in America” executive order from January of last year. The rule will require that companies providing goods to the federal government have 75% of their product content made domestically to qualify by 2029. That's up from the prior level of 55%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ford's fork in the road: EV, internal combustion are split

Ford's fork in the road: EV, internal combustion are split

Ford will split its electric vehicle and internal combustion operations into two individual businesses to accelerate its adaptation of new technology and the Detroit automaker said Wednesday that its transformation into an EV company is accelerating.

EXPLAINER: A look at West's toughest sanctions yet on Russia

EXPLAINER: A look at West's toughest sanctions yet on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States joined European allies Saturday in dramatically escalating financial penalties against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, after the West’s initial rounds of sanctions failed to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin in his military offensive.

North Korea says it tested cameras for spy satellite

North Korea says it tested cameras for spy satellite

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday it tested cameras to be installed on a spy satellite, a suggestion that it’ll likely soon conduct a banned long-range rocket launch to modernize its weapons arsenal and apply more pressure on the Biden administration.

Russia eyes sanctions workarounds in energy, gold, crypto

Russia eyes sanctions workarounds in energy, gold, crypto

WASHINGTON (AP) — The harsh sanctions imposed on Russia and the resulting crash of the ruble have the Kremlin scrambling to keep the country’s economy running. For Vladimir Putin, that means finding workarounds to the Western economic blockade even as his forces continue to invade Ukraine.

Watch Now: Related Video

TikTok is being investigated for its potentially harmful impact on kids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News