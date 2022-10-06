 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races

From the This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 6 series

President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York with two House Democrats running in competitive races in next month’s elections

  • Updated
  • 0
Tropical Weather Biden

President Joe Biden visits Fisherman's Wharf at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, to see the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

 Saul Young - pool, Pool Knoxville News Sentinel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley with two House Democrats running in competitive races in next month's critical midterm elections.

Biden is taking part in a Thursday afternoon announcement at the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York. He is expected to hold out the company's plans as part of what the White House says is a manufacturing “boom” spurred by this summer's passage of a $ 280 billion legislative package intended to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and scientific research.

Democrats facing tough midterms races have largely avoided appearing with Biden in the leadup to November’s elections. But Biden, whose approval ratings remain underwater, will be joined by two House incumbents in competitive New York races who are bucking the trend: Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney and Pat Ryan.

People are also reading…

“When I heard @POTUS was looking to see the benefits of the CHIPS & Science Act first-hand, I told him that the Hudson Valley was the perfect place,” Maloney wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “I’m thrilled to host him in Poughkeepsie this week to celebrate the major wins and good-paying jobs we are delivering here in NY.”

The CHIPS and Science Act, which Biden signed into law in August, was a rare piece of legislation for which the president was able to win bipartisan support.

IBM's $20 billion investment over the next decade is intended to bolster research and development and manufacturing of semiconductors, mainframe technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing in New York's Hudson River Valley, according to the White House.

“As we tackle large-scale technological challenges in climate, energy, transportation and more, we must continue to invest in innovation and discovery — because advanced technologies are key to solving these problems and driving economic prosperity, including better jobs, for millions of Americans," said Arvind Krishna, IBM's chairman and CEO.

The IBM investment comes on the heels of chipmaker Micron announcing earlier this week an investment of up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a plant in upstate New York that could create 9,000 factory jobs.

Maloney, chairman of the powerful Democratic congressional campaign fundraising arm, is running against Republican state Assemblyman Mike Lawler in New York's 17th District. Ryan is up against state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt in the 18th District.

The boundaries of most New York districts, including Maloney's and Ryan’s, have been affected by redistricting.

Ryan in August won a close special election to serve out the term of Democrat Antonio Delgado, who vacated his 19th District seat after he was appointed lieutenant governor by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. Ryan is running to serve a full term in the 18th District, where he lives.

Maloney, who had served New York's 18th District since 2013, decided to run in the 17th District. His Hudson Valley home fell inside the new boundaries after redistricting.

Hochul, who took office last year after Democrat Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, is also scheduled to attend. She’s looking to win a full term in next month’s election against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Later Thursday, Biden will head to central New Jersey for a fundraiser at the home of Gov. Phil Murphy in support of the Democratic National Committee. In the evening, he heads to Manhattan for a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee fundraiser hosted by James Murdoch, the son of conservative News Corp. publisher Rupert Murdoch.

Murdoch and his wife, Kathryn, a climate change activist, were major donors to Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. In 2020, Murdoch resigned from the board of News Corp. amid differences over editorial content at his father's company, which operates The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. The elder Murdoch is also chairman of Fox Corp., which includes Fox News Channel.

While Biden has been kept at arms length by many Democratic candidates, he's been a prodigious fundraiser for his party this election cycle, raising more than $19.6 million for the Democratic National Committee.

Associated Press writers Michelle L. Price in New York City and Michael Catalini in Trenton, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian

Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian

A Georgia judge has rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive. The ruling clouds the upstart electric truck maker’s plans to build a $5 billion plant east of Atlanta that would employ 7,500 people. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell finds that under state law, Rivian should be required to pay regular property taxes. She also finds that a local development authority hasn't proved that Rivian's plan is “sound, reasonable and feasible," citing the company's production and financial challenges. The challenge was brought by opponents of the plant. State and local economic developers say they're considering an appeal. Rivian declined to comment.

States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

All 50 states have received final approval to begin construction on a first nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles along interstate highways. It's part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars. The Transportation Department approved plans Tuesday for the last set of 17 states that will install or upgrade fast chargers along 75,000 miles of highway, coast to coast. By year’s end, drivers could start seeing shiny upgrades to existing highway EV stations in states including California, Colorado, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Hack puts Latin American security agencies on edge

Hack puts Latin American security agencies on edge

A massive trove of emails from Mexico’s Defense Department is among electronic communications taken by hackers from military and police security institutions in several Latin American countries. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the breach Friday and Chile’s government said last week that emails had been taken from its Joint Chiefs of Staff. The 10 terabytes of data taken also include emails from the militaries in El Salvador, Peru and Colombia, as well as El Salvador’s National Police. The Mexico hack appeared to be the largest. The group responsible calls itself Guacamaya.

Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start

Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start

President Joe Biden, a self-described “car guy,″ often promises to lead by example on climate change by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the fleet have lagged. Biden last year directed the government to purchase only American-made zero-emission passenger cars by 2027. But the General Services Administration, which buys two-thirds of the federal fleet, says there are no guarantees. It cites big upfront costs and specialized agency needs, such as off-road vehicles for national parks that have limited EV options. About 13% of new light-duty vehicles purchased across the government this year — meaning about 3,550 — were zero emissions.

Tesla robot walks, waves, but doesn't show off complex tasks

Tesla robot walks, waves, but doesn't show off complex tasks

An early prototype of Tesla Inc.’s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company’s artificial intelligence event Friday. But the basic tasks by the robot with exposed wires and electronics were far from CEO Elon Musk’s vision of a human-like robot that can change the world. Musk told the crowd that the robot can do much more than the audience saw Friday. But he said it's also delicate and they didn't want it to fall. The demonstration didn't impress several robotics experts, one of which called it a scam. Musk said Tesla's goal is to make millions of robots at a cost that could be less than $20,000.

Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup

Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup

The former chief security officer for Uber has been convicted of trying to cover up a 2016 data breach in which hackers accessed millions of customer records from the ride-hailing service. Authorities say Joseph Sullivan was convicted Wednesday in San Francisco of federal charges for concealing the breach, in which hackers stole data on 57 million users and 600,000 driver's license numbers. Prosecutors say Sullivan concealed the breach from the Federal Trade Commission and secretly paid the hackers $100,000 in return for promising not to release the data. Uber's new management uncovered the truth in 2017 and made the breach public. The hackers pleaded guilty in 2019 to computer fraud conspiracy charges and are awaiting sentencing.

Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production

Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production

Japan said it is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to $322 million to back its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory. The two countries are stepping up cooperation on expanding manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials. Japan’s Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government approved the Micron Technologies deal under a law related to economic security. The announcement follows U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit in Japan where she met with Japanese government and semiconductor officials to seek greater cooperation between the two countries.

West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines

West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging the Russia-built gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany. Putin claimed that the West had turned from sanctions against Russia to “terror attacks,” sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. The White House said Putin's comments were outlandish and just an attempt to distract the world from his annexation on Friday of four parts of Ukraine. President Joe Biden said of Putin: “What he's saying we know is not true.” The comments came ahead of an emergency meeting Friday at the U.N. Security Council in New York. Denmark and Sweden said the blasts, which set off huge methane leaks, probably were due to several hundred pounds of explosives.

MyTN mobile app recognized with national award

A mobile app that connects Tennesseans to state services has been honored with an award from the Center for Digital Government. The Department of Finance and Administration’s Strategic Technology Solutions and Customer Focused Government division produced the app, called MyTN. The agency says it offers a single access point for government services and offers notification and alerts. The app is one of 13 from across the U.S. to receive Government Experience Awards. MyTN can be downloaded in the Apple App store or in Google Play.

UnitedHealth closes roughly $8B deal for Change Healthcare

UnitedHealth closes roughly $8B deal for Change Healthcare

UnitedHealth Group says it has completed its acquisition of Change Healthcare, closing the roughly $8 billion deal a couple weeks after a judge rejected a challenge from regulators. UnitedHealth is merging the technology company with its Optum segment. The health care giant said the combination will simplify clinical, administrative and payment processes for care providers and bill payers. The Justice Department had sued to block the deal. Regulators argued it would put too much information about health care claims in the hands of one company. But U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols issued an order last month denying the government’s request.

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook is rolling out new ways to customize your feed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News