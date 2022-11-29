 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden to visit Michigan computer chip factory, push agenda

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden

President Joe Biden gestures boarding Air Force One at Nantucket Memorial Airport in Nantucket, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Biden is heading back to Washington after spending the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Nantucket with family.

 Susan Walsh - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The midterm elections may be over, but President Joe Biden is staying on the road to push his economic agenda.

He's visiting Bay City, Michigan, on Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. The facility, run by the South Korean company SK Siltron, is expected to quadruple its production in the coming years.

A White House official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss details before Biden's trip to Michigan, said the Democratic president's remarks would extend beyond semiconductor manufacturing, which has been a priority of his administration. Biden also plans to emphasize falling gas prices and efforts to protect abortion access.

Biden will appear with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who just won reelection in a closely watched race. Whitmer's double-digit margin of victory over Tudor Dixon, a Republican who had denied the 2020 election results, has burnished her standing within her party.

People are also reading…

The president returned Sunday from Nantucket, Massachusetts, where he spent Thanksgiving with his family. Later this week, he will host French President Emmanuel Macron for the first state visit of his administration.

Follow the AP's coverage of President Joe Biden at https://apnews.com/hub/joe-biden.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires. The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years with 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engines. But the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says it’s not recommending that owners stop driving the vehicles or park them outdoors. That's because fires are rare and generally don’t happen when the engines are off. Dealers will update engine-control software so it detects a cracked injector. Drivers will get a dashboard message to get service. They’ll also install a tube to drain fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces.

Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory

Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory

The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones has apologized for a pay dispute that set off employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production. Employees complained Foxconn Technology Group changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou. Foxconn is trying to rebuild its workforce after employees walked out over complaints about unsafe conditions. Foxconn blamed a “technical error” while adding new employees and promised they would receive the wages they were promised. During the protests this week, police beat and kicked employees at the factory. The dispute comes as the ruling Communist Party tries to contain a surge in infections without shutting down factories.

New Mexico Investment Council commits record $100M in fund

New Mexico’s State Investment Council is pledging $100 million to a tech-focused nonprofit, the council’s biggest commitment on record to a single venture fund. The council gave unanimous approval of the investment Tuesday into America’s Frontier Fund, the Albuquerque Journal reported. America’s Frontier Fund, or AFF, bills itself as the first investment platform committed to boosting technological innovation in the U.S. The money will come from New Mexico’s Severance Tax Permanent Fund toward venture firms that support local startups. The firm's CEO, Gilman Louie, says they will build a “venture studio” in Albuquerque and satellite studios around the state. They would offer support to major research institutions and new start-ups.

Kim's daughter appears again, heating up succession debate

Kim's daughter appears again, heating up succession debate

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter made a public appearance again, this time with missile scientists and more honorific titles as her father’s “most beloved” or “precious” child. She’s only about 10, but her new, bold photos released Sunday by state media are deepening the debate over whether she’s being primed as a successor. She took group photos with scientists and others involved in what the reports called the test-launch of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month. South Korea's spy service said last week that she is Kim’s second child, Ju Ae, who is approximately 10 years old.

Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

Police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple’s iPhone, whose new model is delayed by controls imposed as China tries to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. Foxconn is struggling to fill orders for the iPhone 14 after thousands of employees walked away from the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou last month following complaints about unsafe working conditions. China’s status as an export powerhouse is based on factories like Foxconn’s that produce the world’s consumer electronics, toys and other goods. The ruling Communist Party is trying to contain the latest wave of outbreaks without shutting down factories and the rest of its economy as it did in early 2020.

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security. The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks. It’s the latest in a years-long escalation of U.S. restrictions of Chinese technology that began with President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion

Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion

Researchers in Tennessee say they have successfully used artificial intelligence in a group of wirelessly connected cars to help ease rush hour traffic on Interstate 24. In the experiment, 100 test cars sent traffic information back and forth. Their adaptive cruise control was modified to react to the overall flow of traffic using artificial intelligence. The aim was to reduce phantom traffic jams. That's the start-and-stop congestion on crowded roads that has no obvious cause. Researchers are still crunching the numbers but say the experiment was a success. In addition to easing driver frustration, less stop-and-go driving means fuel savings and less pollution.

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

The company tasked with locking down the assets in the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far. That's a fraction of the potential billions likely missing from bankrupt company’s coffers. The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday by cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo, which FTX hired in the hours after the company filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

Cuba's informal market finds new space on growing internet

Cuba's informal market finds new space on growing internet

Ever-widening access to the internet is offering a new opportunity for Cubans looking for hard-to-obtain basic goods: online shopping. Tens of thousands of people have starting buying and selling everything from chicken and milk to medicine and pregnancy tests on myriad apps that have provided digital access to the country's not-very-clandestine black market. Such unsanctioned transactions are a time-honored practice in crisis-stricken Cuba, where access to the most basic items has always been limited. Cuban national Ricardo Torres is an economics fellow at American University in Washington. He notes that the informal market used to be limited to neighbors and local communities. Now, he says, the internet provides shoppers and sellers with access to entire provinces.

Watch Now: Related Video

This Christmas Tree hack is a must see

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News