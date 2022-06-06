Bill makes coding an alternative to language for scholarship

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 200,000 children are among the Ukrainians who have been forcefully taken to Russia and dispersed across the vast country. They include children from orphanages, children taken with their parents and those separated from their families. Wednesday was International Children’s Day. In his nightly video address to the nation on Wednesday, Zelenskyy says the purpose of the criminal policy “is not just to steal people but to make those who are deported forget about Ukraine and unable to return.” Zelenskyy says 243 children have been killed so far in the war, 446 have been wounded and 139 are missing, adding that it could be more as his government doesn’t have a full picture of the situation in areas occupied by Russian troops.