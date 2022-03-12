 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bills to allow horse racing bets introduced in S Carolina

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of lawmakers considering how to support the horse industry in South Carolina is suggesting the state should allow legalized betting on horse races.

Bills filed in the House and Senate would limit betting to only horse races through online apps where betters would have to already have money deposited into their accounts.

Rep. Russel Ott introduced the proposal at a news conference, emphasizing it would be regulated by the state and the proceeds would go back to helping the horse industry.

"We are not talking about opening casinos. We’re not talking about different forms of brick and mortar or bookies or even walking up to a teller at a horse race and placing a bet,” the Democrat from St. Matthews said.

A commission would oversee up to three companies to run the app, giving back 10% of their profits to the state, Ott said.

The money made on the app could create horse therapy programs for veterans, public equestrian trails and horse care programs for inmates or troubled teens, supporters said.

People are also reading…

Any gambling proposal likely has a tough road in South Carolina, which banned video gambling in 2000 after allowing it for several years and has made no efforts to join other states in legalizing other sports gambling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes

Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should jump in and create its own digital currency.

Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma join hydrogen hub chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas are banding together in hopes of becoming one of four “hydrogen hubs” supported by $8 billion in last year’s federal infrastructure bill, their governors announced Thursday.

Gas price hikes fueling electric vehicle conspiracy theories

Gas price hikes fueling electric vehicle conspiracy theories

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some social media users suggest that soaring fuel prices in the U.S. aren’t the result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, increased consumption or supply chain issues as daily life resumes after two years of stagnation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

New Mexico governor sets sights on building hydrogen economy

New Mexico governor sets sights on building hydrogen economy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took another step Thursday to put New Mexico on the hydrogen map, signing an executive order she said will help establish a roadmap making clear that hydrogen will be a key focus of the state as it works to transform its energy economy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four calcium-rich foods for those who don't like dairy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News