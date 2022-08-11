 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bream selected as Fox Sunday host; Wallace gets CNN show

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Shannon Bream, a Fox News Channel veteran who is the network's chief legal correspondent, is the new anchor of the “Fox News Sunday” political talk show, filling a role left vacant when Chris Wallace left last December.

Meanwhile, CNN said Thursday that Wallace's interview program will air on the network Sundays at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Bream was among the rotating guest anchors of Fox's Sunday show over the past several months. Fox said that each time Bream hosted, viewership was up 20% over the 2021 average — when Wallace was host.

She will relinquish her role anchoring a weeknight newscast that airs at midnight on Fox News Channel, the network said.

When she officially starts on Sept. 11, she'll be the third host of the 26-year-old show, after the late Tony Snow and Wallace. “Fox News Sunday” airs on the Fox broadcast network and is later repeated on the news channel.

People are also reading…

“It has been an honor to cover major news throughout Washington over the last 15 years at Fox News,” Bream said in a statement Thursday. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to host a Sunday show and look forward to this new role.”

Bream is also the first franchise author of the Fox News book imprint, where she has written two books on women and the Bible. She was a corporate lawyer before entering journalism.

Wallace, the only Fox News personality to moderate a presidential general election debate, told The New York Times after leaving that he no longer felt comfortable with the programming there. He signed on to host a program at the CNN+ streaming service. The streaming service was shuttered this spring after only a few weeks on the air.

His interview show, “Look Who's Talking to Chris Wallace,” landed on the HBO Max streaming service. CNN said his weekly television show will air the highlights of interviews first shown on HBO Max.

Wallace has also surfaced as a commentator on CNN, particularly on weekday mornings, and that role is expected to continue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen

Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen

The Associated Press has obtained nearly 12,000 pages of sealed records from a child sex abuse lawsuit against the Mormon church. The documents offer the most detailed and comprehensive look yet at the church's so-called “help line” for dealing with child sex abuse accusations against officials and members. Families of survivors who filed the lawsuit said they show it’s part of a system that can easily be misused by church leaders to divert abuse accusations away from law enforcement and instead to church attorneys who may bury the problem, leaving victims in harm’s way. One victim was 5 when her father told his bishop that he was sexually abusing her. The abuse went on for seven more years, while the bishop failed to report it to authorities.

Most electric vehicles won't qualify for federal tax credit

Most electric vehicles won't qualify for federal tax credit

A tax credit of up to $7,500 could be used to defray the cost of an electric vehicle under the Inflation Reduction Act now moving toward final approval in Congress. But the auto industry warns that the vast majority of EV purchases won’t qualify for a tax credit that large. That’s mainly because of the bill’s requirement that, to qualify for the credit, an electric vehicle must contain a battery built in North America with minerals mined or recycled on the continent. And those rules become more stringent over time — to the point where, in a few years, it’s possible that no EVs would qualify for the tax credit.

US agency probes Tesla crashes that killed 2 motorcyclists

US agency probes Tesla crashes that killed 2 motorcyclists

Two crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent investigation teams to two crashes last month in which Teslas collided with motorcycles on freeways in the darkness, and the riders were killed. In both cases, the agency suspects that Tesla’s partially automated driver-assist system was in use. The agency says that once it gathers more information, it may include the crashes in an broader probe of Teslas striking emergency vehicles parked along freeways. Messages were left seeking comment from Tesla.

Greece's intelligence chief resigns amid spyware scandal

Greece's intelligence chief resigns amid spyware scandal

The head of Greece’s intelligence service and the general secretary of the prime minister’s office have resigned amid a scandal involving the targeting of the head of an opposition party and a journalist with spyware. National Intelligence Service director Panagiotis Kontoleon and Grigoris Dimitriadis, general secretary of the prime minister’s office, submitted their resignations Friday. Both were accepted. Kontoleon resigned “following incorrect actions found in the procedure of legal surveillance,” the prime minister’s office said. The prime minister’s office did not give a reason for Dimitriadis’ resignation. A government official said it was “related to the toxic climate that has developed around him" and stressed it was not related to Predator.

'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility

'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility

The U.S. has renewed credibility on global climate issues and will be able to inspire other nations in their own efforts, experts say, after the Democrats pushed their big economic bill through the Senate on Sunday. The legislation is the single biggest investment in climate change in U.S. history, putting about $375 billion towards climate change-fighting strategies such as investments in renewable energy production and tax rebates for consumers to buy new or used electric vehicles. The impending passage of the first ever significant climate legislation in the U.S. changes the outlook internationally, including in China, India and other high-emitting nations, several experts said.

Japan's Toshiba boosts profit on devices, auto sector demand

Japan's Toshiba boosts profit on devices, auto sector demand

Toshiba has reported a 44% improvement in profit in the last quarter as the Japanese technology giant revamps its brand image and seeks to reassure investors about its management. Quarterly sales rose 2%. Toshiba has promised to boost annual sales by forging ahead with clean energy, infrastructure projects, data services, devices and storage businesses. The company said Wednesday that demand for electronic devices and storage and digital solutions, including from the auto sector, was healthy. In March, investors rejected a company-backed reform proposal to split Toshiba into two businesses. An earlier plan that also was scrapped called for a three-way split.

Film producer pleads guilty in fraud investment scams

Federal prosecutors say a movie producer has pleaded guilty to several counts of fraud and money laundering arising from his fraudulent promotion of two cryptocurrency investment schemes. Ryan Felton entered the plea on the fourth day of his jury trial in Atlanta on Thursday. Prosecutors say the defendant used 21st century technology to perpetrate an age-old fraud: lying to investors to steal their money and fund his own lavish lifestyle. Investigators said Felton promoted an initial coin offering in 2017 for an entertainment streaming platform called FLiK, and diverted about $2.4 million from investors. They say he also raised more than $200,000 in 2018 while promoting a second company.

One year after Afghanistan, spy agencies pivot toward China

One year after Afghanistan, spy agencies pivot toward China

U.S. intelligence agencies are shifting more money and resources to China. They're moving hundreds of officers to China-focused positions, including some who were previously working on terrorism. One year after ending the war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden and top national security officials speak less about counterterrorism and more about the political, economic and military threats posed by China as well as Russia. In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the CIA's counterterrorism center, the CIA’s No. 2 official made clear that fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups will remain a priority but that there's an increasing focus on China.

Twitter breach exposed anonymous account owners

Twitter says vulnerability in its software that exposed an undetermined number of owners of anonymous accounts to potential identity compromise last year was apparently exploited by a malicious actor. It did not confirm a report that data on 5.4 million users was offered for sale online as a result but said users worldwide were affected. The breach is especially worrisome because many Twitter account owners, including human rights activists, do not disclose their identities in their profiles for security reasons that include fear of persecution by repressive authorities. The company recommended users seeking to keep their identities veiled not add a publicly known phone number or email address to their Twitter account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy backpacks are taking a toll on children's health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News