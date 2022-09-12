 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022-California-Electric Vehicles

In this frame grab from video provided by the No on 30 campaign, California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges voters to reject Proposition 30. The ballot measure would raise taxes on people who make more than $2 million a year. Most of the money from the tax would go to programs that help people purchase electric cars. The proposition is funded by ride-hailing company Lyft.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, No on 30 Campaign

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”

Proposition 30 would raise taxes on people who make more than $2 million per year. It would generate up to $5 billion in new tax money each year, and most of that money would go to programs that help people buy electric cars and install charging stations. A smaller amount would go to wildfire prevention response and prevention programs.

The ballot measure's campaign is paid for by the ride-hailing company Lyft. Last year, state regulators ordered companies like Lyft to make sure nearly all of their rides are in electric vehicles by 2030. Newsom says the ballot measure is Lyft's attempt to make taxpayers pay for that.

People are also reading…

“Don't be fooled. Prop 30's been advertised as a climate initiative. But in reality, it was devised by a single corporation to funnel state income taxes to benefit their company," Newsom says in the ad, which will air in all of the state's major media markets. “Put simply, Prop 30 is a trojan horse that puts corporate welfare above the fiscal welfare of our entire state.”

Newsom does not mention Lyft by name in the ad, but as he is speaking a headline from the San Francisco Chronicle is displayed in the background that says: “Why is Lyft bankrolling this California ballot measure on electric cars?”

Representatives for Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Responding to the ad, the Yes on 30 campaign noted it is supported by lots of groups, including the American Lung Association and the California Democratic Party.

“It is disappointing that the Governor would side with the Californian Republican Party and a handful of San Francisco billionaires who would rather kids breathe toxic, polluted air than pay their fair share,” the campaign said in an email to The Associated Press.

“The opposition has never been able to point to any actual provision in the measure that provides a special benefit to Lyft or any other interest,” said Bill Magavern, policy director for the Coalition for Clean Air, one of the groups that crafted the measure. “The money would go to state agencies that the governor himself oversees and would fund existing programs that the governor himself funds through his budget.”

Newsom has been a big advocate for electric cars, approving more than $10 billion in new spending over the next several years to accelerate their adoption in California. Last month, California regulators approved new rules that will require new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs be electric, hydrogen or a gas-electric hybrid by 2035.

California law lets voters bypass the state Legislature to pass their own laws at the ballot box, typically resulting in several measures each year. It's not unusual for governors to campaign for or against these measures. But it's somewhat rare for governors to appear in TV ads speaking directly to voters about an issue not related to their own election campaigns.

“No one has more credibility on this issue than the governor,” said Matt Rodriguez, campaign manager for the No on 30 campaign. “I think you're going to find the voters of California trust Gavin Newsom on what is the best way to go about addressing climate change.”

Newsom is being challenged in his re-election campaign this year by Brian Dahle, a little-known Republican state senator who hasn't yet raised enough money to wage a strong statewide campaign. Free from the pressure of a well-funded challenger, the Newsom campaign has so far been spending its money on ads in other states that criticize the Republican governors of Florida and Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation

Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation

Apple revealed its next line-up of iPhones will boast better cameras, faster processors, and a longer lasting battery at the same prices as last year’s model, despite the mounting pressures of inflation that has driven up the cost of other everyday items. The decision to hold the line of iPhone prices came as a mild surprise, as most analysts had predicted Apple would likely ask its devout fans to pay as much as 15% more to help offset the rising costs for many components. The four new models, with starting prices ranging from $799 to $1,099, will be in stores beginning Sept. 16.

Fat Leonard's escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case

Fat Leonard's escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case

The escape of the Malaysian defense contractor at the center of one of the Navy's biggest corruption scandals is as stunning and brazen as the case itself. U-Haul trucks were seen at his home in a tony San Diego neighborhood before Leonard Glenn Francis, known as “Fat Leonard,” snipped off his ankle monitor and disappeared. Nearly a dozen US federal, state and local agencies were searching for Francis on Tuesday. But officials acknowledged he may already be in Mexico with the border only a 40-minute drive from the home he escaped.

Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles

Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles

The Navy is getting ready to turn the chapter on its workhorse destroyer, the Arleigh Burke, which went into production more than 30 years ago. The Navy has awarded design contracts on a future ship that would be equipped with lasers and hypersonic missiles. The stakes are high when it comes to a replacement for the backbone of the fleet at a time when China's numerical advantage becomes greater each year. The Navy has vowed that it won’t repeat recent shipbuilding debacles when it rushed production and crammed too much new tech into ships, causing delays and cost overruns.

Review: 'Like, Comment, Subscribe' looks at YouTube's rise

Review: 'Like, Comment, Subscribe' looks at YouTube's rise

Reporter Mark Bergen chronicles YouTube's rocky history from a simple video-sharing service to a cultural behemoth in “Like, Comment, Subscribe." In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo said Bergen's book is a fast-paced and sharp history of YouTube's growth. The book offers a revealing look at the struggles YouTube has faced over the years, including its handling of misinformation about the 2020 election and the coronavirus pandemic. It also offers a look at how YouTube's economy has changed over the time, and the backlash the company has faced because of those changes.

Colorado DAs unveil data dashboards on prosecutions

A bipartisan group of eight Colorado district attorneys on Thursday unveiled online data dashboards providing information to the public on the cases they prosecute, including the racial and economic status of defendants and the kinds of sentences handed down for them. The effort is part of a trend among more prosecutors nationally to provide more transparency to the public about how the criminal justice system works and also help them address any racial and economic disparities after first identifying them in the numbers. The data is taken from internal case management systems and then analyzed in a way that can be understood by prosecutors and the general public.

Internet service providers drop challenge of privacy law

Internet service providers drop challenge of privacy law

One of the strictest internet privacy laws in the country has withstood a legal challenge, as a group of telecommunication providers has dropped its bid to overturn it. Maine created one of the toughest standards in the nation for internet service providers in 2020 when it began enforcing an “opt-in” web privacy standard. Industry associations swiftly sued with a claim that the new law violated their First Amendment rights. A federal judge rejected that challenge. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said the groups, which include the country’s biggest telecommunications providers, filed to dismiss the lawsuit on Sept. 2.

Stocks end broadly higher, breaking a 3-week losing streak

Stocks end broadly higher, breaking a 3-week losing streak

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, breaking a three-week losing streak. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.5% on Friday, but is still well below where it was in mid-August. Big gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq composite even higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed, as did small-company stocks. All 11 industry sectors of the S&P 500 rose, including energy stocks, which caught a break from recent declines thanks to an upturn in oil prices. DocuSign rose sharply after the electronic signature company reported strong second-quarter sales and raised its subscription forecast.

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio

President Joe Biden tried to set politics aside at the Ohio groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. But a tough Senate contest in the state and a Democratic candidate seeking to distance himself from the White House reflected the challenge of translating Biden's policy wins into political gains. The president, who championed the legislation that helped lure Intel, went to Ohio just as voters in the state are starting to tune in to a closely contested Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author and venture capital executive JD Vance.  Intel had delayed groundbreaking on the $20 billion plant until Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.

Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite high battery costs

Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite high battery costs

Auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers. That's despite rising battery costs. The latest EV came Thursday from General Motors, a Chevrolet Equinox small SUV. It has a starting price around $30,000 and a range-per-charge of 250 miles, or 400 kilometers. You can get range of 300 miles, or 500 kilometers, if you pay more. GM won’t release the exact price of the Equinox EV until closer to the date it goes on sale, about this time next year. But the SUV is at the low end of Edmunds.com’s list of prices for electric vehicles sold in the U.S. The average cost of an EV is now around $65,000.

Yellen pushes Biden economic plans in battleground Michigan

Yellen pushes Biden economic plans in battleground Michigan

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has pressed the case for Democratic economic policies during a visit to Ford’s Rouge electric vehicle assembly plant in election-year battleground Michigan. After a production-line tour, Yellen promoted recent legislative successes for the Biden administration. Yellen says she's more optimistic about the course of the economy than she's been “for quite a while” and says she knows "we are headed in the right direction.” Yellen’s visit to Detroit was part of a monthlong tour as well as a larger White House campaign to highlight new laws intended to aid the economy, boost computer chip manufacturing, lower prescription drug prices, expand clean energy and revamp the country’s infrastructure.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Pregnant woman's stress can link to negative emotions in babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News