 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California moves to embrace cryptocurrency and regulate it

  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California, which would have the world's fifth-largest economy if it was a country, on Wednesday became the first U.S. state to formally begin examining how to broadly adapt to cryptocurrency and related innovations, following a path laid out by President Joe Biden in March.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order for state agencies to move in tandem with the federal government to craft regulations for digital currencies. It also calls for officials to explore incorporating broader blockchain computer coding into the government operations of the state where much of the world's technological innovation is born.

Evolving blockchain and cryptocurrency technology “is potentially an explosive creator of new companies and new jobs and new opportunities,” said Dee Dee Myers, a senior advisor to Newsom and director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

“So there are a lot of opportunities,” she said. “There’s also a lot of unknowns in the industry and so that’s another reason we want to engage early.”

People are also reading…

Newsom’s order says the state — home to Silicon Valley and financial innovators like PayPal and Square — should be out front in figuring out how to adapt to new technologies.

“Too often government lags behind technological advancements, so we’re getting ahead of the curve on this, laying the foundation to allow for consumers and business to thrive,” Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement.

California has about 39 million residents and its economy is more than $3.1 trillion, larger on its own as a U.S. state than the United Kingdom and India. Newsom said his order is a step toward making it the nation's first state “to establish a comprehensive, thoughtful, and harmonized regulatory and business environment for crypto assets.”

Cryptocurrencies, which are built on blockchain database technology, have exploded in popularity in recent years. About 16% of U.S. adults have invested in, traded, or used cryptocurrencies and the percentage is much higher among younger men. Biden's executive order in part asks the Federal Reserve to consider whether it should create its own digital currency.

Blockchain creates the underlying transparency of a decentralized but publicly viewable ledger. The technology can also be used to record other types of information, such as property records. The records are held on many computers that together form a global network so that no one and no institution can control them.

There is heavy disagreement about the legitimacy of cryptocurrency, even among some of the world's richest people. Elon Musk is an avid supporter of dogecoin while Warren Buffet recently said he wouldn't pay $25 for all of the world's bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency. Each bitcoin is currently valued at about $38,000.

While California may be first to try to develop a comprehensive approach, Ohio was the first to attempt to accept virtual currency for government services in 2018, though the program was soon discontinued because few people used it.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, also a Democrat, said in February that his state would begin accepting cryptocurrency for government services later this year.

California lawmakers are among many around the the U.S. who have offered related legislation. But a bill by Democratic Sen. Sydney Kamlager to allow California to accept crypto assets for state services failed in its first committee this year and a similar bill by Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is stalled.

Similar measures have been introduced in Arizona, Wyoming and other states.

Despite the potential pitfalls of cryptocurrency, Newsom's order says California should take the lead in figuring out how to adapt to the technological evolution.

His order builds on a July 2020 report by the California Blockchain Working Group, which examined the use of blockchain along with its risks and benefits.

California that same year created a new Department of Financial Protection and Innovation from what had been the Department of Business Oversight, with a goal of evaluating emerging risks and opportunities while protecting consumers.

Newsom's order calls for the department to develop guidelines for disclosures by companies when they offer financial products and services related to cryptocurrencies. It will also provide guidelines for state-chartered banks and credit unions regarding crypto-related products.

The department will respond to consumer complaints, work with crypto companies to resolve consumer complaints and take enforcement action when needed. It will also publish consumer education materials, including advice on avoiding crypto-related scams and frauds.

Newsom's order directs a separate agency to solicit proposals for how best to use blockchain to help the state and the public.

“It is critical that we engage early with industry and start learning the pros and cons of innovative technology early,” said Amy Tong, secretary of California's Government Operations Agency. “We can take the next steps towards getting ahead of the curve and harnessing potential of these tools to make government better.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

The first civilians evacuated from the bombed-out steel plant that has become the last stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol are slowly making their way toward safety Monday, as others who managed to escape the city describe terrifying weeks of bombardment and deprivation. More than 100 civilians — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left the sprawling, rubble-strewn Azovstal steel mill on Sunday and set out in buses and ambulances for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia. about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest. If successful, the evacuation would represent rare progress in easing the human cost of the almost 10-week war.

EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation

EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation

The European Union has reached a landmark deal to take aim at hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content online. The new law would force big tech companies to police themselves harder. It would also make it easier for users to flag problems and empower regulators to punish noncompliance with billions in fines. EU officials finally clinched the agreement in principle in the early hours of Saturday. The Digital Services Act will overhaul the digital rulebook for 27 countries and cement Europe’s reputation as the global leader in reining in the power of social media companies and other digital platforms, such as Facebook, Google and Amazon.

A chilling Russian cyber aim in Ukraine: Digital dossiers

A chilling Russian cyber aim in Ukraine: Digital dossiers

Data collection has been a focus of Russia’s relentless hacking of Ukraine. Cybersecurity researchers and military intelligence analysts say that by amassing detailed dossiers on individual citizens, Russia can more easily identify and locate Ukrainians most likely to resist an occupation. Then those Ukrainians could be targeted for internment or worse. Ukrainian agencies breached on the eve of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion include one that oversees the police, the national guard and the border patrol. A month earlier, a Ukrainian national database of automobile insurance policies was raided. The deputy secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council says personal data continues to be a priority for Russian hackers.

Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far

Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is buying Twitter for $44 billion to take it private, has outlined a mix of vague principles and technical details as he looks to make the platform "maximum fun!” But what's in store if he follows through? Turns out that some of his bigger ideas about free speech, fighting spam and opening up the “black box” of artificial intelligence tools that amplify social media trends are still more intentions than actual plans. And implementing them is likely to be more complicated than he suggests.

Major Japan railway now powered only by renewable energy

Major Japan railway now powered only by renewable energy

A Japanese railway company, Tokyu, says it now uses just solar and other renewable energy to power its sprawling train service. That means the emissions of carbon dioxide for its network of seven train lines and one tram service stand at zero starting April 1. The company says green energy is also used at all its stations, including for vending machines for drinks, security camera screens and lighting. Tokyu, which employs 3,855 people and connects Tokyo with nearby Yokohama, is the first railroad operator in Japan to have achieved that. It says its reduction of carbon dioxide emissions is equivalent to the annual emissions of 56,000 Japanese households.

Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

Elon Musk has sold more than 4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk reported the sale in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The shares were sold over the past few days, at prices ranging from $872.02 to $999.13. The world’s richest man tweeted that no further sales of Tesla shares are planned. Most of the sales took place on Tuesday, when Tesla shares closed down 12%. Analysts said Tesla investors fear Musk will be distracted by Twitter and less engaged in running the electric car company.

An algorithm that screens for child neglect raises concerns

An algorithm that screens for child neglect raises concerns

Child welfare officials in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, the cradle of Mister Rogers’ TV neighborhood and the icon’s child-centric innovations, are using an algorithm to support agency workers as they make decisions meant to protect children from neglect. The AP identified several concerns about the technology, including questions about its reliability and its potential to harden racial disparities in the child welfare system. Related issues have already torpedoed some jurisdictions’ plans to use predictive models, such as the tool notably dropped by the state of Illinois.

Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth

Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth

Twitter is reporting earnings of $513 million for the first quarter days after it agreed to be sold to billionaire Elon Musk. The social media company said Thursday that revenue rose 16% to $1.2 billion in the three months to March compared with the same period last year. San Francisco-based Twitter reported an average of 229 million daily active users in the quarter. Musk’s $44 billion deal to buy Twitter was announced earlier this week and the deal is expected to close later this year. Twitter canceled the conference call with executives and industry analysts that usually accompanies its results, so there will be little further insight into the company’s current financial condition.

WA courts mostly not using tracking law to protect people

In April 2020, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed the Tiffany Hill Act into law, named after a Vancouver mother who was murdered by her estranged, abusive husband. The law allows courts to order people accused of domestic violence to wear GPS ankle devices, which can be monitored by officials and linked to an app on the victim’s phone, alerting them when the offender is nearby. Two years later, most Washington courts are not using that option. The exception is southwest Washington's Clark County where more than a dozen offenders are being monitored. King County also has taken steps to begin using the software.

European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple

European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple

The European Union says it believes Apple has abused its dominant position by limiting access to rivals to its mobile payment system Apple Pay. The EU’s executive arm has been investigating the technology company since 2020. The European C|ommission’s preliminary view is that Apple is restricting competition by preventing mobile wallets app developers from accessing the necessary hardware and software on its devices. The commission said Monday that the practice “has an exclusionary effect on competitors and leads to less innovation and less choice for consumers for mobile wallets on iPhones.” The commission said it sent a Statement of Objections to Apple over its practices. It’s a formal step in its investigations into suspected violations of EU antitrust rules.

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook is shutting down its podcast platform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News