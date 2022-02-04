Charleston sea wall plan could get more time for city review

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A Charleston official says he believes the city council will approve a time extension for the Army Corps of Engineers to research their nine-mile sea wall proposal.

The project is aimed at protecting the Charleston peninsula from storm surge, WCIV-TV reported.

The extension would allow city officials time to consider the plan, City Councilman Mike Seekings said.

If the additional time is approved, Seekings wants it to be used to find ways to integrate the sea wall with other projects to solve flooding problems.

Seekings says he expects the council to vote on the time extension this month, and the full proposal to be presented to them in 2023.

