 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Charleston sea wall plan could get more time for city review

  • 0

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A Charleston official says he believes the city council will approve a time extension for the Army Corps of Engineers to research their nine-mile sea wall proposal.

The project is aimed at protecting the Charleston peninsula from storm surge, WCIV-TV reported.

The extension would allow city officials time to consider the plan, City Councilman Mike Seekings said.

If the additional time is approved, Seekings wants it to be used to find ways to integrate the sea wall with other projects to solve flooding problems.

Seekings says he expects the council to vote on the time extension this month, and the full proposal to be presented to them in 2023.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WCIV-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

A 50-year-old bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh had been rated as poor on a recent inspection report, but transportation officials and engineering experts cautioned that doesn’t necessarily signal imminent danger for the thousands of other U.S. bridges with the same designation.

Housework or sleep? Study says it depends when you were born

Housework or sleep? Study says it depends when you were born

When Gen Xer Amy Rottier went shopping for her young children two decades ago, she drove to a mall and browsed for what she needed. Her millennial daughter, Helen, who is studying for a doctorate and doesn't have children, buys anything she needs with a click on her iPad.

CNN president resigns after relationship with co-worker

CNN president resigns after relationship with co-worker

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN President Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned Wednesday after acknowledging a consensual relationship with another network executive — an entanglement that came to light during an investigation of now-fired anchor Chris Cuomo.

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change: Creating costly weather disasters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News