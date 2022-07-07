 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

China lashes out at US, British intelligence services

  • 0
China US

FILE - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on July 6, 2022. The United States is “the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development," China said Thursday, July 7, continuing its sharp rhetoric in response to U.S. accusations of Chinese spying and threats to the international order.

 Liu Zheng - staff, AP

BEIJING (AP) — The United States is “the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development," China said Thursday, continuing its sharp rhetoric in response to U.S. accusations of Chinese spying and threats to the international order.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comments came a day after the head of the FBI and the leader of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency raised fresh alarms about the Chinese government, warning business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain.

The heightened tone comes ahead of a meeting Saturday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations’ ministers summit in Bali, Indonesia.

People are also reading…

“The relevant U.S. politician has been playing up the so-called China threat to smear and attack China," Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing when asked about FBI Director Christopher Wray's comments reaffirming longstanding concerns in denouncing economic espionage and hacking operations by China as well as the Chinese government’s efforts to stifle dissent abroad.

“Facts have fully proven that the U.S. is the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development," Zhao said. “We urge this U.S. official to have the right perspective, see China’s developments in an objective and reasonable manner and stop spreading lies and stop making irresponsible remarks."

Wray's speech was particularly notable because it took place at MI5’s London headquarters and alongside the agency’s director general, Ken McCallum, in an intended show of Western solidarity.

“We consistently see that it’s the Chinese government that poses the biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security, and by ‘our,’ I mean both of our nations, along with our allies in Europe and elsewhere,” Wray told attendees.

McCallum said the Chinese government and its “covert pressure across the globe” amounts to “the most game-changing challenge we face.”

Under Xi Jinping, president and head of the ruling Communist Party, China has assumed an increasingly aggressive foreign policy, joining with Russia in seeking to undermine the influence of the U.S. and its allies.

Beijing has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine — which is expected to dominate the G-20 foreign ministers meeting — while condemning Western sanctions against Moscow and accusing Washington and NATO of provoking the conflict.

At the same time, the party exercises sweeping powers over all Chinese companies and institutions, both public and private, as it seeks to dominate global markets and emerging technologies.

The Chinese government and its “covert pressure across the globe” amounts to “the most game-changing challenge we face,” McCallum said in his Wednesday remarks.

In his response, Zhao said British intelligence was “simply projecting their own dishonorable behavior onto China."

“The head of the British intelligence service should cast away (his) evil in mind, come out of the dark room and see the sunshine, and not always hold on to the zero-sum thinking or set up so-called imaginary enemies," he said.

Zhao on Wednesday slammed Blinken's comments at last week’s NATO summit in Spain, in which the Secretary of State accused China of “seeking to undermine the rules-based international order.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reports: Twitter challenges India order to block content

Reports: Twitter challenges India order to block content

Media reports say Twitter has challenged the Indian government in court over its recent orders to take down some content on the social media platform. The Press Trust of India and the Bar and Bench legal news site report that he lawsuit was filed on Tuesday. It represents part of a growing confrontation between Twitter and Indian officials over new laws giving the government more power to police online content. Experts say the rules amount to censorship. Indian officials call them necessary to tackle disinformation and hate speech. Twitter has complied with most content takedown orders in the past but also resisted the new rules, calling them a potential threat to freedom of expression.

Experts: California lacked safeguards for gun owner info

Experts: California lacked safeguards for gun owner info

Cybersecurity experts say the California Department of Justice apparently failed to follow basic security procedures on its website. That lapse exposed the personal information of potentially hundreds of thousands of gun owners. The website was designed to only show general data about the number and location of concealed carry gun permits. But for about 24 hours starting Monday a spreadsheet with names and personal information was just a few clicks away, ready for review or downloading. Experts say there should have been controls to make sure the information stayed out of the reach of unwanted parties. The sensitive data should have been encrypted.

Alleged Chinese police database hack leaks data of 1 billion

Alleged Chinese police database hack leaks data of 1 billion

Hackers claim to have obtained a trove of data on 1 billion Chinese from a Shanghai police database in a leak that, if confirmed, could be one of the largest data breaches in history. In a post on the online hacking forum Breach Forums last week, someone using the handle “ChinaDan” offered to sell nearly 24 terabytes of data. They claimed it included information on 1 billion Chinese and “several billion case records” for 10 Bitcoin, worth about $200,000. The data purportedly includes information such as national identification numbers and mobile numbers. Experts say that the breach is on a massive scale, but potential harm to individuals is relatively limited.

Cyberattack disrupts unemployment benefits in some states

A cyberattack on a software company has disrupted unemployment benefits and job seeking assistance for thousands of people in several states. In Tennessee, the website for unemployment benefits remained down Thursday morning after the vendor, Geographic Solutions Inc., told the state Sunday that service would be interrupted. Some 12,000 Tennesseans rely on the unemployment program, and for now, they’re not getting their payments. The company says it expects the Tennessee system to be back up and running before July 4. Unemployment websites in several other states, including Louisiana, Nebraska, Florida and Texas, were affected too.

Court leaves dwindling paths for Biden's climate mission

Court leaves dwindling paths for Biden's climate mission

More than 500 days into his presidency, Joe Biden’s hope for saving the Earth from the devastating effects of climate change may not be dead. But it's not far from it.  A Supreme Court ruling Thursday has not only limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate climate pollution by power plants. It also suggests the court is poised to block Biden’s other efforts to limit the climate-wrecking fumes emitted by oil, gas and coal. It’s a blow to Biden’s commitment to slash emissions in the few years scientists say are left to stave off worse and deadlier levels of global warming. And it’s a sign, to Democrats at home and allies abroad, of the dwindling chances left for Biden to reverse the legacy of President Donald Trump, who mocked the science of climate change.

Hindu man killed as religious tensions boil in India

Hindu man killed as religious tensions boil in India

Tensions are high in India’s western Udaipur city. On Tuesday, police arrested two Muslim men accused of slitting a Hindu tailor’s throat and posting a video of it on social media, representing a dramatic escalation of communal violence in a country split by deep religious polarization. The man was stabbed inside his tailoring shop Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding attackers who later claimed responsibility for the killing and accused Lal of blasphemy. They also threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police are investigating whether the killing had any links to terrorism. The killing comes after months of rising tensions between Hindus and Muslims, and has raised fears it will spark increased violence.

Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

The Supreme Court’s latest climate change ruling could dampen efforts by federal agencies to rein in the tech industry, which went largely unregulated for decades as the government tried to catch up to changes wrought by the internet. Thursday’s 6-3 decision was narrowly tailored to the Environmental Protection Agency. The court ruled that the EPA doesn’t have broad authority to reduce power plant emissions that contribute to global warming. The precedent is widely expected to invite challenges of other rules set by government agencies.

Musk meets pope, uses Twitter to announce the audience

Musk meets pope, uses Twitter to announce the audience

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has used Twitter to announce he had met with Pope Francis. Musk used the @Pontifex handle in tweeting that he was “honored” to meet with Francis on Friday. He tweeted a photo showing Musk, Francis and four of Musk’s teenage children. The Vatican didn’t announce the audience or provide any information about what was discussed. Musk’s tweet followed one of a street scene in Venice. It suggested he might have had other stops on his tour. Francis frequently meets with high-profile figures in strictly private audiences that are held in a reception room of the Vatican hotel where he lives. A common talking point he uses when meeting with corporate CEOs is to appeal for them to use wealth and technology to help the poorest while caring for God’s creation.

McConnell warns Dems of fallout for reviving Biden bill

McConnell warns Dems of fallout for reviving Biden bill

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is threatening to derail a bill designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States if Democrats revive their stalled package of energy and economic initiatives. The possible rejuvenation of the reconciliation package remains a work in progress and is far from certain. But McConnell seems worried enough that he decided to complicate Democratic lawmakers’ efforts to get a semiconductor bill over the finish line before members break for their August recess. The White House says McConnell is “holding hostage” a bipartisan package that would lower the cost of countless products that rely on semiconductors.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to feel motivated to workout when you don't want to

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News