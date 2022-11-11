 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court.

The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX US, which originally was not expected to be included in any financial rescue, was also part of the company's bankruptcy filing.

CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, the company said. Bankman-Fried was recently estimated to be worth $23 billion and has been a prominent political donor to Democrats. His net worth has all but evaporated, according to Forbes and Bloomberg, which closely track the net worth of the world's richest people.

People are also reading…

“I was shocked to see things unravel the way they did earlier in the week,” Bankman-Fried wrote in a series of posts on Twitter.

FTX's unraveling is causing ripple effects. Already companies that backed FTX are writing down their investments. Politicians and regulators are ramping up calls for stricter oversight of the crypto industry. And this latest crisis has put pressure on the prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies. The total market value of all digital currencies dropped by about $150 billion in the last week, according to CoinMarketCap.com.

FTX's failure goes beyond finance. The company had major sports sponsorships as well, including Formula One racing, a sponsorship deal with Major League Baseball as well as a sports arena in Miami. Mercedes said it would remove FTX from its race cars starting this weekend.

FTX and Bankman-Fried, as well as his brother, were also early investors in Semafor, the high profile news startup run by former BuzzFeed editor-in-chief and New York Times columnist Ben Smith.

Bankman-Fried has other problems as well. On Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission were looking into FTX to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed. The person could not discuss details of the investigations publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The investigation is centered on the possibility that FTX may have used customers’ deposits to fund bets at Alameda Research. In traditional markets, brokers are expected to separate client funds from other company assets. Violations can be punished by regulators. Financial company MF Global effectively failed for a similar practice roughly a decade ago when it intermingled client assets with its own bets.

In its bankruptcy filing, FTX listed more than 130 affiliated companies circled around the globe. The company valued its assets between $10 billion to $50 billion, with a similar estimate for its liabilities. The company appointed as its new CEO John Ray III, a long-time bankruptcy litigator who is best known for having to clean up the mess made after the collapse of Enron.

FTX's bankruptcy is certainly to be one of the most complicated bankruptcy cases in years. The company listed more than 100,000 creditors on its filing, and with all of its customers effectively being creditors because they deposited their funds with FTX, it will take months to sort out who is owed what, bankruptcy lawyers said. Cryptocurrencies have no protections under law, and politicians on both sides of the aisle issued statements opposing any Lehman Brothers-like bailout for crypto investors.

“Unlike a case where there's (securities insurance in the failure of a brokerage) or where the FDIC steps in with a bank failure, these customers are totally exposed,” said Daniel Besikof, a partner at Loeb & Loeb LLP who specializes in bankruptcy law.

FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself to bigger rival Binance after experiencing the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. Customers fled the exchange after becoming concerned about whether FTX had sufficient capital.

The crypto world had hoped that Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, might be able to rescue FTX and its depositors. However, after Binance took a look at FTX's books, it concluded that the smaller exchange’s problems were too big to solve and backed out of the deal.

FTX is the latest in a series of cascading disasters that have shaken the crypto sector, now under intense pressure from collapsing prices and circling financial regulators. Its failure is already being felt throughout the crypto universe.

On Thursday, the venture capital fund Sequoia Capital said Thursday it is writing down its total investment of nearly $215 million in FTX.

The cryptocurrency lender BlockFi announced on Twitter late Thursday that it is “not able to do business as usual” and pausing client withdrawals as a result of FTX's implosion.

In a letter posted to its Twitter profile late Thursday, BlockFi — which was bailed out by Bankman-Fried’s FTX early last summer — said it was “shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda.”

The company ended by saying any future communications about its status “will be less frequent that what our clients and other stakeholders are used to.”

Bitcoin tumbled immediately after the letter was posted and is trading below $17,000. The original cryptocurrency, bitcoin had been hovering around $20,000 for months before FTX's problems became public this week, sending it down briefly to around $15,500.

Reporters Matt Ott and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings. He sold $7 billion of his Tesla stock in August as he worked to finance the Twitter purchase he was trying to get out of at the time.

Europe's energy crisis raises firewood prices, theft fears

Europe's energy crisis raises firewood prices, theft fears

Europe’s energy crisis is forcing some people to turn to cheaper sources to stay warm as the weather gets colder. After Russia slashed natural gas flows to Europe amid its war against Ukraine, demand for wood is surging in poorer nations like Moldova and Kosovo as well as in the richer nations of Western and central Europe. It's led to higher prices, growing concerns about theft and even scams. Some German foresters are putting GPS devices into logs to track the valuable stocks and deter theft. There are also environmental risks to burning firewood, from the particles that people breathe to increased felling of trees.

Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout

Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. The owners of the two exchanges _ Samuel Bankman-Fried of FTX and Changpeng Zhao of Binance _ announced the deal on Twitter Tuesday, but did not disclose any details. The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter. It’s a surprising turn of events after Bankman-Fried was hailed as somewhat of a savior earlier this year when he helped shore up a number of cryptocurrency companies that ran into financial trouble. Prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies fell sharply.

California voters reject tax on rich for more electric cars

California voters reject tax on rich for more electric cars

California voters have rejected a new tax on the state’s richest residents. Proposition 30 would have boosted the tax on incomes above $2 million to help put more electric cars on the road. Backers of the measure said California badly needs a reliable source of money to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation. The measure’s defeat marks a win for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned against it despite his support for electric cars. He called it a corporate giveaway for ridesharing companies like Lyft, which paid for the “yes” campaign.

Lawmakers say EU isn't tackling phone surveillance scandal

EU lawmakers investigating the use of surveillance spyware by the bloc’s governments have accused the EU’s executive arm and member countries of neglecting the surveillance scandal that targeted opposition politicians and journalists. The committee investigating Pegasus said Tuesday that national governments “are practicing omertà” — or a code of silence. Pegasus was developed by Israel’s NSO Group and is designed to breach mobile phones and extract vast amounts of information from them, including text messages, passwords, locations and microphone and camera recordings. The company markets the technology as a tool to target criminals but many cases have been discovered worldwide of governments using it against dissidents, journalists and political opponents.

Musk warns Twitter's survival is at stake as staff quits

Musk warns Twitter's survival is at stake as staff quits

Elon Musk is warning Twitter employees to brace for “difficult times ahead” that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can’t find new ways of making money. Workers who survived last week’s mass layoffs are facing harsher work conditions and growing uncertainty about their ability to keep Twitter running safely as it continues to lose high-level leaders responsible for data privacy, cybersecurity and complying with regulations. Musk’s first companywide message to employees ordered them to stop working from home and show up in the office Thursday morning.

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

The German government has blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company. The decision Wednesday comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Chinese-owned Silex Microsystems would likely be prohibited. Germany's economy minister said the government also blocked a second planned investment but wouldn’t give more details.

AP source: US authorities investigate crypto exchange FTX

AP source: US authorities investigate crypto exchange FTX

The swift collapse of crypto exchange FTX sent more shockwaves through the cryptocurrency world on Thursday, with authorities now investigating the firm for potential securities violations and analysts bracing for a further downturn in crypto prices. A person familiar with matter said that the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are examining FTX to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency prices rose after days of selling after a report showing that inflation cooled off a bit last month gave a boost to riskier assets.

Teen who killed rapist may face prison after leaving shelter

Teen who killed rapist may face prison after leaving shelter

Law enforcement authorities are searching for an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who walked away from a women’s shelter. The woman was serving probation after pleading guilty to killing a man she said raped her. An arrest warrant was issued for Pieper Lewis, who was seen walking out of the Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines on Friday. A report filed with the court said Lewis cut off the GPS monitor she was ordered to wear. A state corrections official said there was no new information to release as of Monday. Corrections officials have asked a judge to revoke her probation.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News