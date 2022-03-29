Cyberattack targets Connecticut airport website

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials said they were monitoring a cyberattack Tuesday that attempted to crash the website of Bradley International Airport but had no impact on operations.

The Connecticut Airport Authority, which oversees Connecticut's largest airport in Windsor Locks north of Hartford, said there was a distributed denial-of-service attack on the website.

“The website is currently live and there is no data breach,” the authority said in a statement. “The incident is isolated to the website only and there is no impact to airport operations.”

The agency declined to release other details of the attack.

Distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks have been an increasing problem around the world, targeting government, education and private-sector websites and equipment. They involve multiple machines operating together to attack one target, often through the use of botnets — groups of hijacked devices connected to the internet, according to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

