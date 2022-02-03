 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

DHS announces creation of new cybersecurity review board

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday the creation of a new Cyber Safety Review Board that will have public and private sector experts examine significant hacking incidents and recommend improvements.

The new board is modeled after the National Transportation Safety Board, which reviews plane crashes and other major accidents, and was mandated by an executive order President Joe Biden signed last May. Some supporters of the new board have criticized DHS for taking so long to get it up and running.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the board will have 15 members and will be a mix of public and private officials.

Robert Silvers, a top DHS policy official, will be the new board's chairman. And Heather Adkins, a senior director at Google, will be the deputy chair. New board members include officials from the FBI, NSA and Defense Department, as well as Verizon and Microsoft.

People are also reading…

The board's first review will be of the log4j vulnerability, a flaw first made public in December that lets internet-based attackers easily seize control of everything from industrial control systems to web servers and consumer electronics.

Biden's executive order directed the board to conduct its first review on the massive Russian cyber espionage campaign known as SolarWinds, but DHS said it and the White House now agree that reviewing the log4j incident is the best use of the new board's expertise.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

A 50-year-old bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh had been rated as poor on a recent inspection report, but transportation officials and engineering experts cautioned that doesn’t necessarily signal imminent danger for the thousands of other U.S. bridges with the same designation.

Housework or sleep? Study says it depends when you were born

Housework or sleep? Study says it depends when you were born

When Gen Xer Amy Rottier went shopping for her young children two decades ago, she drove to a mall and browsed for what she needed. Her millennial daughter, Helen, who is studying for a doctorate and doesn't have children, buys anything she needs with a click on her iPad.

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change: Creating costly weather disasters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News