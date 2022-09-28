 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Election worker charged with crimes tied to Aug. 2 primary

  • 0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines Township precinct, though it was “extremely egregious and incredibly alarming,” Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said.

“It is a violation of public trust and of the oath all election workers are required to take,” Lyons said.

James Holkeboer was charged with using a computer to commit a crime and falsifying records, the county prosecutor said.

Holkeboer couldn't immediately be reached for comment. It wasn't known if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

People are also reading…

The electronic poll book contains voter registration data, including confidential information, Lyons said.

She said the poll book was not connected to vote tabulation equipment or the internet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

All 50 states have received final approval to begin construction on a first nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles along interstate highways. It's part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars. The Transportation Department approved plans Tuesday for the last set of 17 states that will install or upgrade fast chargers along 75,000 miles of highway, coast to coast. By year’s end, drivers could start seeing shiny upgrades to existing highway EV stations in states including California, Colorado, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Ceremony and controversy await Harris during visit to Asia

Ceremony and controversy await Harris during visit to Asia

Attending funerals on behalf of the United States is normally a straightforward assignment for a vice president. But for Kamala Harris, there'll be controversy at nearly every turn as she visits Asia for the memorial honoring former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. American allies are seeking clarity after mixed messages over whether President Joe Biden would send troops to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion. There’s the potential for more provocations from North Korea, which test-fired a missile shortly before Harris’ departure from Washington. And there’s resentment over a new U.S. law that makes electric vehicles built outside of North America ineligible for subsidies.

Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit

Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has arrived in Taiwan for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. His visit is the latest in a recent string by U.S. politicians that have angered China, which claims the self-governing island off its coast as part of its territory and says the visits encourage Taiwan independence forces. Ducey is on a mission to woo suppliers for the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) plant being built in his state. American states are competing to attract investment in chip factories.

Iranians see widespread internet blackout amid mass protests

Iranians see widespread internet blackout amid mass protests

Iranians are experiencing a near-total internet blackout amid days of mass protests against the government. They also lost access to Instagram and WhatsApp, two of the last Western social media platforms available in the country. An Iranian official on Wednesday had hinted that such measures might be taken out of security concerns. The loss of connectivity will make it more difficult for people to organize protests and share information about the rolling crackdown on dissent. Iran has seen widespread protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was detained for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Demonstrators have called for the downfall of the Islamic Republic, even as Iran's president addressed the U.N. General Assembly.

Australia mulls tougher cybersecurity laws after data breach

Australia mulls tougher cybersecurity laws after data breach

The Australian government says it's considering tougher cybersecurity rules for telecommunications companies and blamed the nation’s second-largest wireless carrier, Optus, for an unprecedented breach of personal data from 9.8 million customers. Optus says it became aware of the cyberattack last Wednesday. It has since offered its “most affected” customers a free credit monitoring and identify protection service. Cybersecurity Minister Clare O’Neil told Parliament on Monday that a substantial reform task would "emerge from a breach of this scale and size.” She noted that other countries allowed for large fines to be levied over such breaches but Australia had no such law.

Australian police probe purported hacker's ransom demand

Australian police probe purported hacker's ransom demand

Australia's second-largest wireless carrier says police are investigating the release by a purported hacker of stolen personal data from its customers and demanding a $1 million ransom in cryptocurrency. The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at Optus for the breach, which affected 9.8 million people. A Sydney-based cybersecurity writer says the purported hacker released 10,000 Optus customer records on the dark web and threatened to release more unless Optus pays the ransom. Later Tuesday, the writer said the purported hacker had deleted his post along with three samples of the stolen data. He apparently withdrew the ransom demand, claimed the stolen data had been deleted and apologized to Optus customers. There was no indication why he changed his mind.

Apple Inc will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

Apple Inc will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

Apple Inc. has announced it will make its iPhone 14 in India. Manufacturers have been shifting production from China amid geopolitical tensions and pandemic restrictions that have disrupted supply chains for many industries. Apple unveiled its newest line-up of iPhones earlier this month. They will have improved cameras, faster processors and longer lasting batteries at the same prices as last year’s models. The announcement from the Cupertino, California-based company dovetails with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for local manufacturing. India is the world’s second-largest smartphone market after China but iPhone sales have struggled to capture a large share of the market due to their high price tags.

Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale

Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale

A breach of sensitive voting equipment data from a rural county in Georgia spilled into the public light last month when documents and emails produced in response to subpoenas revealed the involvement of high-profile supporters of former President Donald Trump. Since then, a series of revelations about what happened in Coffee County have raised questions about whether the Dominion Voting Systems machines used throughout Georgia have been compromised. The tale involves a bail bondsman, a prominent attorney tied to Trump and a cast of characters from an area that rarely draws notice from outsiders.

Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches

Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches

A data privacy watchdog's lawsuit says a Northern California utility routinely fed customers’ power use information to police so they could target illicit marijuana grows, without requiring a warrant or suspicion of wrongdoing. It says customers of Asian descent were targeted by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District and Sacramento police. A SMUD spokeswoman said Thursday that the utility shares information on specific properties to stop what it believes to be power theft. A police spokesman couldn't comment on a pending lawsuit. Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to keep your food safe when your power goes out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News