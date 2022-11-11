NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection.
Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings. He sold $7 billion of his Tesla stock in August as he worked to finance the Twitter purchase he was trying to get out of at the time.
To help you figure out the best of the best, CNET rounded up their editors' picks for the best phone to buy.
Europe’s energy crisis is forcing some people to turn to cheaper sources to stay warm as the weather gets colder. After Russia slashed natural gas flows to Europe amid its war against Ukraine, demand for wood is surging in poorer nations like Moldova and Kosovo as well as in the richer nations of Western and central Europe. It's led to higher prices, growing concerns about theft and even scams. Some German foresters are putting GPS devices into logs to track the valuable stocks and deter theft. There are also environmental risks to burning firewood, from the particles that people breathe to increased felling of trees.
The German government has blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company. The decision Wednesday comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Chinese-owned Silex Microsystems would likely be prohibited. Germany's economy minister said the government also blocked a second planned investment but wouldn’t give more details.
EU lawmakers investigating the use of surveillance spyware by the bloc’s governments have accused the EU’s executive arm and member countries of neglecting the surveillance scandal that targeted opposition politicians and journalists. The committee investigating Pegasus said Tuesday that national governments “are practicing omertà” — or a code of silence. Pegasus was developed by Israel’s NSO Group and is designed to breach mobile phones and extract vast amounts of information from them, including text messages, passwords, locations and microphone and camera recordings. The company markets the technology as a tool to target criminals but many cases have been discovered worldwide of governments using it against dissidents, journalists and political opponents.
California voters have rejected a new tax on the state’s richest residents. Proposition 30 would have boosted the tax on incomes above $2 million to help put more electric cars on the road. Backers of the measure said California badly needs a reliable source of money to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation. The measure’s defeat marks a win for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned against it despite his support for electric cars. He called it a corporate giveaway for ridesharing companies like Lyft, which paid for the “yes” campaign.
The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. The owners of the two exchanges _ Samuel Bankman-Fried of FTX and Changpeng Zhao of Binance _ announced the deal on Twitter Tuesday, but did not disclose any details. The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter. It’s a surprising turn of events after Bankman-Fried was hailed as somewhat of a savior earlier this year when he helped shore up a number of cryptocurrency companies that ran into financial trouble. Prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies fell sharply.
Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards, a major defense contractor, has agreed to purchase four Mississippi shipyards from subsidiaries of Singapore-based Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. The companies announced the deal Monday. The $15 million purchase of VT Halter Marine, Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore involves 2 shipyards in Pascagoula and two dormant yards north of Pascagoula. They will be renamed Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding and Bollinger Mississippi Repair. Bollinger said in a news release it expects the deal to be completed by the end of the year.
No digital intrusions are known to have affected the counting of the midterm vote. Officials on Election Day kept close watch for domestic and foreign threats. A few state and local governments appeared to have been hit by a relatively rudimentary form of cyberattack that periodically made public websites unreachable. But U.S. and local officials say none of those attacks breached vote-counting infrastructure. An official at the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says there was no known activity “that should cause anyone to question the security, the integrity or the resilience of the election.”
An attack by unknown hackers has idled the website of the Polish government office regulating public investment. The Public Procurement Office said the attack came from outside servers Monday morning. It only idled the office's e-Procurements platform, which was still inaccessible in the afternoon. Experts were working to restore the website. Poland's government's websites have been previously targeted by hacking attacks, believed to be mostly launched by Russian-speakers. A break-in a few years ago into the private mailbox of a close aide to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has led to leaks on the Russian social media app Telegram, revealing informal exchanges on government decisions. Government officials have denied their authenticity.