 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Energy Department awards $74M for battery recycling, reuse

  • 0
Election 2022 Electric Vehicles

FILE - A charging cord for an electric vehicle is seen strung across a public sidewalk in San Francisco on Sept. 23, 2022. With inflation a top concern for voters, many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on Americans’ precarious financial situations heading into next week’s midterm elections to vilify a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles.

 Haven Daley - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Energy Department on Wednesday awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes.

The funding will go to academic and commercial applicants in seven states, including four in California. Other grant winners are in Nevada, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Indiana and Alabama.

The University of California-San Diego will receive $10 million to develop and scale-up technology to recycle lithium-ion batteries, while Element Energy in Menlo Park, Calif., will receive $7.9 million for a wind-energy project in west Texas. The company is working with Next Era Energy Resources to pursue commercial-scale technology to boost the second-life battery market for energy storage.

Sales of electric vehicles have skyrocketed in the past two years and are expected to continue rising under the $1 trillion infrastructure law signed last year and the climate-and-health law adopted in August.

People are also reading…

"With demand for critical battery minerals, such as lithium and graphite, projected to increase by as much as 4,000% in the coming decades, this latest round of funding supports the recycling and reuse segment of the domestic battery supply chain,'' the Energy Department said. The projects should help accelerate battery production in America, mitigate battery supply chain disruptions and create good-paying jobs, officials said.

The announcement follows $2.8 billion in grants awarded last month to boost domestic manufacturing of EV batteries in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals.

The announcements support President Joe Biden’s goal for electric vehicles to make up half of all new vehicle sales by 2030.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Electric air taxi company Archer plans $118M Georgia factory

A company seeking to build small electric aircraft says it will invest $118 million to build a plant near Atlanta. Archer Aviation of Santa Clara, California, said Monday that it would seek to build its aircraft adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia. Archer is one of many companies trying to build electric air taxis. Archer’s plan involves a battery-powered vertical takeoff and landing craft with six propellers, holding four passengers and a pilot. Archer says it expects to get a roughly $40 million incentive package from Georgia and local governments. The company says it could eventually hire up to 1,000 workers.

Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway

Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway

Collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX is confirming there was unauthorized access to its accounts just hours after the company filed for bankruptcy protection. The embattled company’s new CEO John Ray III said Saturday that FTX is switching off the ability to trade or withdraw funds and taking steps to secure customers’ assets. Analytics firm Elliptic estimates $477 million was missing from the exchange. A debate formed on social media about whether the exchange was hacked or a company insider had stolen funds. That's a possibility that cryptocurrency analysts couldn’t rule out.

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings. He sold $7 billion of his Tesla stock in August as he worked to finance the Twitter purchase he was trying to get out of at the time.

NASA's mightiest moon rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA's mightiest moon rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA’s new moon rocket has blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard. Wednesday's Florida launch brings the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. If all goes well with the three-week flight, the crew capsule will be propelled into a wide orbit around the moon, before returning to Earth with a Pacific splashdown in December. NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025.

Battle over the iPhone app store spills into appeals court

Battle over the iPhone app store spills into appeals court

Apple and the company behind the popular video game Fortnite squared off Monday before three federal appellate judges who will decide the next round in a high-stakes battle over whether the iPhone app store is an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and drives up consumer prices. The oral arguments came 14 months after a lower court judge issued a ruling largely preserved Apple’s exclusive control over the apps allowed on the more than 1 billion iPhones currently in use worldwide. Much of Monday's 75-minute session revolved around the so-called “walled garden” Apple has built to protect the app store.

FTX bankruptcy also endangers founder's philanthropic gifts

FTX bankruptcy also endangers founder's philanthropic gifts

The rapid collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX into bankruptcy last week has also shaken the world of philanthropy, due to the donations and influence of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the “effective altruism” movement. The FTX Foundation and other related nonprofits says it has donated $190 million to numerous causes. Earlier this year, the foundation’s Future Fund announced plans to donate an additional $100 million, with hopes of donating up to $1 billion in 2022. Because of the bankruptcy, that won’t be happening now. And donations to numerous nonprofits, even those, like the investigative journalism nonprofit ProPublica, that have already received some of their money, are now in doubt.

US sanctions non-Russians linked to military suppliers

US sanctions non-Russians linked to military suppliers

The U.S. says it's imposing sanctions on a list of people and firms around the globe that it alleged were involved in supporting Russia's military in its war on Ukraine. Unlike recent packages of sanctions imposed on Russia-based firms and people, the latest financial and diplomatic penalties are aimed at a range of entities including French real estate companies, a group of Swiss nationals and a Taiwanese microelectronic component purchaser. They are all accused of being financial facilitators or enablers of Russia’s military supply chain, which U.S. officials have committed to disrupting after the invasion of Ukraine began in February.

Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forum

Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forum

It’s not easy being Elon Musk. That was the message the new Twitter owner and billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX had for younger people who might seek to emulate his entrepreneurial success. “Be careful what you wish for,” Musk told a business forum in Bali on Monday when asked what an up-and-coming “Elon Musk of the East” should focus on. He also touched briefly on criticism of his stewardship of Twitter since he took it over for $44 billion last month. Musk was speaking at the B-20 business forum ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies taking place on the Indonesian resort island. He joined the conference by video link.

Musk warns Twitter's survival is at stake as staff quits

Musk warns Twitter's survival is at stake as staff quits

Elon Musk is warning Twitter employees to brace for “difficult times ahead” that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can’t find new ways of making money. Workers who survived last week’s mass layoffs are facing harsher work conditions and growing uncertainty about their ability to keep Twitter running safely as it continues to lose high-level leaders responsible for data privacy, cybersecurity and complying with regulations. Musk’s first companywide message to employees ordered them to stop working from home and show up in the office Thursday morning.

Watch Now: Related Video

What kind of potatoes should you use in mashed potatoes?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News