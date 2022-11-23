 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

European Parliament website affected by cyberattack

  Updated
  • 0

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament's web site came under a cyberattack by a pro-Moscow group only hours after lawmakers overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, the legislature's president said Wednesday.

President Roberta Metsola said in a twitter statement that the parliament “is under a sophisticated cyberattack" and that a “pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility.”

The legislature’s spokesman Jaume Duch said that the website “is currently impacted from outside due to high levels of external network traffic.” He added that “this traffic is related to a DDOS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) event.”

In distributed denial of service attacks, the instigators render web sites unreachable by bombarding them with junk data packets. DDoS attacks do not damage networks because they do not penetrate them. But they can be a major nuisance, especially when targeting sites the public depends on for vital information and services.



Metsola said that the EU’s “IT experts are pushing back against it & protecting our systems.”

She note that it came “after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism.”

In a lopsided 494-58 vote with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature sought to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes committed from the Feb. 24 start of the invasion before an international court.

The 27-nation EU has condemned in the harshest terms the invasion and repeatedly said that several Russian actions over the past 9 months have amounted to war crimes.

Sometimes, state-backed hackers have used DDoS attacks as a smokescreen for more serious attacks, as occurred in Ukraine prior to Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion. But mostly they are used as a “noisy” political tool by hacktivists whose affiliations may be murky.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

LG Chem to build $3.2B battery cathode plant in Tennessee

Tennessee officials have announced plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries. The manufacturing facility will be built in Clarksville, Tennessee and create more than 850 jobs, according to a memorandum of understanding signed by the state of Tennessee and South Korea-based LG Chem. Construction will begin next year with the goal to start mass production in 2025. Once operational, the goal is to produce 120,000 tons of cathode battery materials annually — or enough to power 1.2 million electric vehicle batteries.

Senators to FTC: Probe Twitter security, take needed action

Senators to FTC: Probe Twitter security, take needed action

A group of Democratic senators have asked federal regulators to investigate any possible violations by Twitter of consumer-protection laws or data-security commitments. The call comes amid the tumult and mass layoffs at the platform under its new owner, billionaire owner Elon Musk. The senators also asked the head of the Federal Trade Commission to take enforcement action if needed against Twitter and company executives. A key focus is the 2011 consent agreement that Twitter signed with the agency, requiring the company to address serious data-security lapses. The FTC said last week it's tracking developments at Twitter.

Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can't agree

Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can't agree

Consumers could quickly start seeing higher gas prices and shortages of some of their favorite groceries if railroads aren’t able to agree on contracts with al 12 of their unions ahead of next month’s deadline after the latest rejection vote Monday. Congress may ultimately have to step in to protect the economy. Monday’s votes by the two biggest railroad unions follows the decision by three other unions to reject their deals with the railroads that the Biden administration helped broker before the original strike deadline in September. Seven other smaller unions have approved the five-year deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But all 12 must approve the contracts to prevent a strike.

IRS contractor gets more scrutiny in congressional report

IRS contractor gets more scrutiny in congressional report

House investigators say a federal contractor that provided identity verification services for the Internal Revenue Service overstated its capacity to perform its services. The investigators say ID.me also made false claims about the amount of money lost to pandemic fraud in an apparent effort to increase demand for its services. The investigation of firm ID.me began in April after critics said the facial recognition software could become a target of cyberthreats and presented privacy concerns. A company representative says “calling ID.me’s estimate too high or baseless is premature, and we welcome additional oversight on this important matter."

Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion

Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion

Researchers in Tennessee say they have successfully used artificial intelligence in a group of wirelessly connected cars to help ease rush hour traffic on Interstate 24. In the experiment, 100 test cars sent traffic information back and forth. Their adaptive cruise control was modified to react to the overall flow of traffic using artificial intelligence. The aim was to reduce phantom traffic jams. That's the start-and-stop congestion on crowded roads that has no obvious cause. Researchers are still crunching the numbers but say the experiment was a success. In addition to easing driver frustration, less stop-and-go driving means fuel savings and less pollution.

Rare earth metals to be extracted from WVa coal impoundments

A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Gov. Jim Justice says Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023. Currently most of the world’s supply of rare earth elements comes from China. Rare earth metals are necessary for manufacturing smartphones, computers and other high-performance electronic devices. In March, Justice announced that Omnis Building Technologies will build a $40 million facility in Bluefield to make housing materials.

Energy Department awards $74M for battery recycling, reuse

Energy Department awards $74M for battery recycling, reuse

The Energy Department on Wednesday awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes. The funding will go to academic and commercial applicants in seven states, including four in California. Other grant winners are in Nevada, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Indiana and Alabama. The announcement supports President Joe Biden’s goal for electric vehicles to make up half of all new vehicle sales by 2030.

UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid

UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed capital. In Kyiv, Sunak held talks Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package was valued at 50 million pounds ($60 million). It comes as Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians amid frigid weather. The defensive weapons aim to counter the drones Russia bought from Iran. Sunak noted that the U.K. has given Ukraine $2.7 billion in military aid and pledged: “We will do the same again next year.”

Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo, says the company is still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. The fifth-generation Prius hybrid models will go on sale this winter first in Japan then the U.S.. Prices have not been announced. Toyota swapped an older nickel-metal-hydride battery for a smaller, lighter lithium-ion battery. The result will be almost double the horsepower, quicker acceleration and 50% longer range.

Asian shares gain after earnings-fueled rally on Wall Street

Asian shares gain after earnings-fueled rally on Wall Street

Asian shares have risen after solid earnings pushed retailers higher on Wall Street ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but fell in Shanghai. Markets were closed in Japan for a holiday. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point to 4.25%. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2%. The Nasdaq composite added 1.4%. Treasury yields slipped. Best Buy soared more than 12% after the Minneapolis-based consumer electronics chain did better than analysts expected and said a decline in sales for the year will not be as bad as it had projected earlier.

