 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EXPLAINER: Is North Korea moving nukes to its border?

  • Updated
  • 0

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Is North Korea preparing to deploy tactical nuclear weapons along its tense border with rival South Korea, which is only a short drive from the 26 million people living around Seoul, its capital?

That's how it looks to many experts paying close attention to a high-profile North Korean military meeting this week. The possible deployment, just two months after a veiled threat by leader Kim Jong Un to preemptively use nuclear weapons, would be a major development in the decades-long standoff on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea already has thousands of conventional weapons aimed at South Korea and the nearly 30,000 U.S. forces stationed there, but moving its short-range nuclear missiles to the border would be the clearest sign yet that Kim is looking to use his nuclear weapons to both threaten South Korea and wrest concessions from outside nuclear negotiators.

Together with North Korea’s apparent preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, there's deep skepticism among observers that diplomacy can convince the country to abandon its nukes. Critics are calling on Seoul and Washington to formulate a new approach to deal with North Korea's fast improving nuclear program.

People are also reading…

Here's a look at Kim’s latest nuclear moves.

NUCLEAR WEAPONS ON THE BORDER?

During a military meeting that ended Thursday, Kim and other senior officials confirmed additional “operation duties” and “modified operation plans” for military units near the border with South Korea.

State media dispatches didn’t mention nuclear weapons directly. But outside experts believe North Korea's vague language signals its intention to forward-deploy tactical nuclear weapons systems. They base their assessment in part on recent public comments from North Korea about such plans, and on a slew of tests of short-range nuclear-capable missiles designed to attack strategic facilities in South Korea, including U.S. military bases there.

One big hint came in April, when North Korea test-fired a newly developed guided weapon that it said would improve the efficient operation of “tactical nukes” and boost the firepower of front-line artillery units. Later that month, Kim said he could use his nuclear program preemptively if provoked.

North Korea now has a “much higher chance to use its tactical nuclear weapons on a battlefield” if a war breaks out on the Korean Peninsula, said Kim Yeol Soo, an expert at South Korea’s Korea Institute for Military Affairs.

The weapons likely to be deployed at the border are some of the more mobile, solid-fueled, short-range missiles that North Korea has test-launched since nuclear diplomacy with the United States collapsed in 2019. North Korea has called those missiles -- which foreign experts say are potentially capable of evading South Korean and U.S. missile defenses -- “tactical” weapons, implying its intent to arm them with lower-yield nuclear weapons.

North Korea has likely already acquired the technology to arm its missiles with nuclear warheads, so its deployment of tactical nuclear weapons could happen any time, said Kim Taewoo, former head of the state-funded Korean Institute for National Unification in Seoul.

Some experts, however, said North Korea might not deploy nuclear-armed missiles because of possible problems maintaining them.

WILL SOUTH KOREA RESPOND BY DEPLOYING NUCLEAR WEAPONS?

North Korea’s apparent push to deploy tactical nuclear weapons may be part of Kim’s recent vow to counter the United States “strength for strength” amid stalled nuclear diplomacy. It also comes as Washington and Seoul work to strengthen their combined defense capabilities to cope with North Korean nuclear threats.

South Korea’s new conservative government, which took office last month, has said it will expand its conventional arms capabilities and strengthen its defenses in conjunction with the United States.

While the Koreas have avoided major conflict since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, there have been deadly skirmishes and attacks in recent years that have killed dozens.

North Korea has a history of escalating threats and provocations when a new government is inaugurated in South Korea or the United States to create a potentially favorable environment for future negotiations. The country has often then dialed down its rhetoric and launched charm offensives.

That may happen this time.

But nuclear weapons on the front lines would complicate how South Korea responds to any future North Korean provocation.

New South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, during a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden last month, secured a U.S. commitment on the regional deployment of U.S. strategic assets such as long-range bombers and aircraft carriers in response to provocations by North Korea.

The allies may also conduct their largest combined military training in years in August.

But Yoon has said he won’t pursue nuclear development or ask the United States to redeploy nuclear weapons in South Korea as a deterrence against potential aggression by North Korea.

The South Korean military said it’s closely monitoring North Korean activities over the possible move to deploy tactical nuclear weapons, but didn’t elaborate.

Some experts say North Korea’s expansion of tactical nuclear weapons and pursuit of long-range missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland have reduced the credibility of America’s “nuclear umbrella,” though the Biden administration has repeatedly reaffirmed a U.S. commitment to defend South Korea with its full range of military capabilities.

There are also calls for the reintroduction of U.S. nuclear weapons in South Korea.

“We should switch to a strategy of terminating North Korea's nuke threats through a nuclear balance,” said Kim Taewoo, the former head of the Korean Institute for National Unification. “The deployment of tactical nuclear weapons means that North Korea’s nuclear threat would be right in front of us.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Tactical nuclear weapons were part of a five-year arms development plan Kim Jong Un announced last year. He has ramped up ballistic missile testing to an unprecedented pace this year to boost his country’s ability to attack both the U.S. mainland and South Korea.

For weeks, U.S. and South Korean officials have noted signs of an imminent nuclear test by North Korea, which would be its first since 2017 and seventh in total. Such a test could be part of an attempt to build a warhead that could fit on tactical missiles or multi-warhead missiles.

But North Korea hasn’t carried out such a test yet, possibly because of its continuing COVID-19 outbreak and opposition from China, its last major ally and biggest aid provider.

North Korea has so far rejected the Biden administration’s offers of open-ended talks, calling for Washington to first abandon its “hostile policy,” a term it uses in reference to U.S.-led economic sanctions and joint U.S.-South Korean military drills.

Experts say it's only a matter of time before North Korea conducts a nuclear test, which is seen as an essential step in enlarging its nuclear arsenal under Kim’s five-year plan. Such a test would likely further complicate a push to resume nuclear diplomacy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors

Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors

The trade association for U.S. nuclear plant operators says it hopes to nearly double their output over the next three decades. Those plans hang on the functionality of a new type of nuclear reactor that’s far smaller than traditional reactors. The industry is generating less electricity as reactors retire. Even so, utilities that are members of the Nuclear Energy Institute project they could add 90 gigawatts of nuclear power with the bulk of that coming online by 2050. That translates to about 300 new small modular reactors. The institute's president will talk about doubling U.S. nuclear output in a speech Tuesday to industry leaders and policymakers.

Fix the Hog: Harley, Westinghouse ordered to fix warranties

Fix the Hog: Harley, Westinghouse ordered to fix warranties

Federal regulators have accused Harley-Davidson and Westinghouse of imposing illegal warranty terms on customers and ordered them to fix their warranties and ensure that their dealers compete fairly with independent repair-makers. The Federal Trade Commission announced the action against the motorcycle maker and MWE Investments, which makes Westinghouse-brand outdoor power generators and related equipment. The FTC said the companies have imposed illegal warranty terms that voided customers’ warranties if they used anyone other than the companies and their authorized dealers to get parts or repairs _ restricting consumers’ choices and costing them more money.

River trash traps chew at huge ocean plastics problem

River trash traps chew at huge ocean plastics problem

Many novel devices are being used or tested worldwide to trap plastic trash in rivers and smaller streams before it can get into the ocean. In India, there are floating fences. Baltimore has four water- and sun-driven conveyor belts embellished with googly eyes and personalities. In The Netherlands, there are rechargeable robots and a bubble barrier. Millions of tons of plastic wind up in the ocean every year. It kills a wide variety of plants and animals. Officials with a federal Marine Debris Program say we need to make big changes to solve the problem, but trash traps can help reduce it.

Ford pledges to work with community near future factory

Ford pledges to work with community near future factory

Ford Motor Co. officials are pledging to be good neighbors to those in rural west Tennessee who live near the automaker’s planned electric truck factory, a project expected to create thousands of jobs and change the face of the region. More than 200 people attended a panel discussion Tuesday at a high school in Brownsville, one of many communities that will be affected by Ford’s $5.6 billion project to build electric F-Series pickups at a 3,600-acre (1,460-hectare) parcel of land known as the Memphis Regional Megasite in Haywood County.. The project, called BlueOval City, is a joint venture with SK Innovation, which will build a battery factory at the site.

Maryland Apple workers face hurdles after vote to unionize

Maryland Apple workers face hurdles after vote to unionize

The historic vote by employees of a Maryland Apple store to unionize — a first for the technology giant — is a significant step in a lengthy process that labor experts say is heavily stacked against workers in favor of their employers. Apple store employees in a Baltimore suburb voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin. They join a growing push across U.S. retail, service and tech industries to organize for greater workplace protections. A union statement said the workers voted 65-33 on Saturday to unionize via the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

South Korea launches first satellite with homegrown rocket

South Korea launches first satellite with homegrown rocket

South Korea says it has conducted its first successful satellite launch using a domestically developed rocket. It says the three-stage rocket placed the satellite at the target altitude and it transmitted signals about its status back to Earth. The success boosted the country’s growing aerospace ambitions and demonstrated it has key technologies needed to launch spy satellites and build larger missiles amid tensions with rival North Korea. The launch made South Korea the world’s 10th nation to place a satellite into space with its own technology. South Korea is a major producer of semiconductors, automobiles and smartphones, but its space development program lags behind that of Asian neighbors China, India and Japan.

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens

The price of bitcoin has fallen below $20,000 for the first time since late 2020, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, fell below the psychologically important threshold on Saturday. It dropped by as much as 12% to less than $18,100 by late afternoon East Coast time, according to cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk. The last time bitcoin was at this level was in November 2020, when it was on its way up to an all-time high. Bitcoin has now lost more than 70% of its value since reaching that peak. It’s the latest sign of turmoil in the cryptocurrency industry amid wider turbulence in financial markets.

Rick Astley revisits his career-making song with 'gratitude'

Rick Astley revisits his career-making song with 'gratitude'

How does Rick Astley handle one of his songs being part of the biggest internet meme of all time? He rolls with it, obviously. He says he's “ever so grateful for it.” ”Never Gonna Give You Up" turns 35 this year and is still very much alive, buoyed by a second chapter as a gentle joke wherein someone baits you with an enticing online link, which points instead to the video for this 1987 dance-pop smash. Thirty-five years later, Astley is still singing it, this summer on tour with New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue for the 57-date “The Mixtape Tour 2022.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Instagram is testing an AI face scanner to verify users' age

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News