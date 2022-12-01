 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EXPLAINER: US-European differences on climate law persist

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday tried to allay concerns raised by French President Emmanuel Macron about a clean energy law that benefits electric vehicles and other products made in North America. But the U.S. and Europe remain divided over the landmark law.

Hours before hosting Macron at a state dinner. Biden acknowledged that the law contains “glitches,” but said “there are tweaks we can make” to satisfy France and other European allies.

“The United States makes no apology. And I make no apologies," Biden said, but changes may be needed to the four-month-old law "to make it easier for European countries to participate.''

Macron has made clear that he and other European leaders are concerned about incentives in the law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that favor clean energy technology made in North America, including electric vehicles.

People are also reading…

The U.S. subsidies would be an enormous setback for European companies, the French leader said, but he added that he is hopeful the dispute can be resolved amicably.

Despite Biden's conciliatory words, several Democratic members of Congress said they have no plans to revisit the question in new legislation.

Here's a look at the disagreement with France and other allies over clean energy and jobs.

WHAT IS THE MAIN POINT OF CONTENTION?

New and extended tax credits worth about $375 billion are intended to help the the U.S. clean energy industry, as well as buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America. Democrats included the credits in the expansive climate law as a way to encourage domestic battery and electric vehicle production. But manufacturers in Europe and South Korea, who sell millions of vehicles in the U.S., have threatened to lodge legal complaints with the World Trade Organization.

"The choices that have been made ... are choices that will fragment the West” and discourage U.S. investments in Europe, Macron said earlier during his visit to Washington. The climate law and major legislation boosting semiconductors were not properly coordinated with Europe and created “the absence of a level playing field,” he said.

Appearing with Biden at the White House Thursday, Macron was more upbeat. He said the U.S. and France would “resynchronize” their clean energy efforts to ensure there’s no “domino effect” that undermines projects in Europe.

WOULD THE EU HAVE A GOOD ARGUMENT AT THE WTO?

The Europeans likely would have a strong case if the dispute went to the World Trade Organization, said Alan Wolff, former WTO deputy director-general.

WTO rules say that countries can’t simply hand out money for the purchase of domestically made products that face competition from abroad. “That’s where they went wrong,’’ said Wolff, now visiting fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. “These are prohibited subsidies as far as I can see, and I haven’t met anybody who reads it differently than I do.’’’

Macron did not threaten to go to the WTO during his White House visit, but even if the Europeans took their case to the Geneva-based organization, it might not accomplish anything. The WTO's appeals process has not been functioning since late 2019 when the U.S. — to protest what it considered unfair treatment by the WTO — blocked the appointment of new judges to replace those whose terms had expired.

While the Europeans could bring a case, if they won the first round, the United States could appeal and the dispute “would just sit there because there’s no appellate level,’’ Wolff said.

The Biden administration could try to slow down some of the clean energy provisions to ease the European objections, but it's unclear if that would be a long-term solution, Wolff said, adding that he was speaking “as a trade lawyer'' while Biden “is looking at it as a president who wants smooth relations with his closest allies.″

There's no indication that the administration plans to make such an adjustment.

WILL CONGRESS CHANGE THE LAW IT JUST ADOPTED?

Congressional Democrats have said they have no intention of reconsidering the climate law, which passed after more than a year of negotiations without any Republican support.

“Congress passed a law to rev up the American electric automobile industry, create good-paying American jobs and tackle climate change at the same time. I have no intention of reopening it,’’ Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., one of the law’s main architects, said Thursday.

“Congress values America’s partnership with the EU, but that cannot mean undermining one of the signature elements of our landmark bill,’’ Wyden added in a statement emailed to the AP. “And remember, European nations have spent decades subsidizing their own prized domestic industries, from aerospace to clean energy, and passing regulations and taxes targeted solely at U.S. tech firms in an effort to jumpstart their own digital companies. It’s a bit rich for EU politicians to be scandalized now.”

In an interview, Wyden essentially dared Macron and other EU leaders to take the dispute to the WTO. “We put a special focus on creating jobs in America. There isn’t anything in trade laws that says you can’t put a focus on creating jobs in America,’’ he said.

Other Democrats, including Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, have also said they do not intend to reopen the climate law.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., meanwhile, has urged the Treasury Department to use “maximum flexibility” in implementing the tax credit for Americans buying electric vehicles. South Korean automaker Hyundai stands to lose the credit even as it invests billions of dollars to open its first American EV plant in Georgia.

IS THERE ROOM FOR COMPROMISE?

Biden appeared to indicate willingness to make changes in the law to accommodate Europe, saying U.S. lawmakers did not intend to punish France or other allies.

“”When you write a massive piece of legislation that has ... the largest investment in climate change in all history ... there’s obviously going to be glitches in it and need to reconcile changes in it,'' Biden said Thursday at a joint news conference with Macron.

Biden cited a provision that benefits “anyone who has a free trade agreement" with the U.S., including Canada and Mexico. “Well, that was added by a member of the United States Congress who acknowledges that he just meant allies. He didn’t mean literally free trade agreement. So there’s a lot we can work out,'' Biden said.

Biden did not mention names, but the provision boosting electric vehicles made in North America was added by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat who has been both a political ally and foe of Biden. Manchin's vote was crucial to final approval of the climate law.

A Manchin spokeswoman declined to comment Thursday.

Associated Press writers Paul Wiseman and Kevin Freking contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker pleads guilty in election equipment tampering case

Worker pleads guilty in election equipment tampering case

A former elections manager who prosecutors say assisted in a security breach of voting equipment in a Colorado county has pleaded guilty under a plea agreement that requires her to testify against her former boss. Sandra Brown entered her pleas Wednesday. She is one of two employees accused of helping Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allow a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment last year in search of proof of the conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump. She won't be sentenced until right after she testifies at Peters' trial next year.

UK waters down internet rules plan after free speech outcry

UK waters down internet rules plan after free speech outcry

The British government has abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, a proposal that drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups. The U.K. has watered down the Online Safety Bill,  an ambitious but controversial attempt to crack down on online racism, sexual abuse, bullying, fraud and other harmful material. Critics expressed concern that a requirement for big platforms like Google and Facebook to remove “legal but harmful” content could undermine free speech. Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan said the plan has been dropped because it would have created "a quasi-legal category between illegal and legal.”

At Mich. chip plant, Biden says unions 'built middle class'

At Mich. chip plant, Biden says unions 'built middle class'

President Joe Biden is telling Americans he is a “pro-union” president, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike. He toured a technology plant in Michigan on Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion. The South Korean company SK Siltron is expected to quadruple its production in the coming years at the plant. Biden said, as he often does, that he’s been pro-union his entire career. He said he spoke with the plant owners about how American workers were “the best workers in the world, you’re the most qualified workers in the world.”

San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill

San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill

The Democratic San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to allow police to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations. The vote Tuesday was 8 to 3. Civil rights advocates opposed the proposal, saying it would lead to further militarization of police. The San Francisco Police Department said it would like the option to deploy robots equipped with explosive charges to disable suspects when lives are at stake. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is divided on support for law enforcement. A new state law requires police and sheriffs departments to inventory its military grade equipment and seek approval for their use.

Raimondo: US isn't seeking to sever economic ties with China

Raimondo: US isn't seeking to sever economic ties with China

The United States isn’t seeking to sever economic ties with China — even as it takes steps to protect America’s technological and military prowess from Beijing. That's according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. She spoke to reporters in advance of a speech Wednesday on the Biden administration’s China policy. Relations between the world’s two biggest economies have chilled over the last decade, partly because the communist government in Beijing has cracked down on dissent in Hong Kong and on Muslims in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. The Biden administration has kept President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China and has stepped up a campaign to keep the Chinese from acquiring sensitive technology that could speed its military buildup.

Mexico's domestic airline industry in shambles

Mexico's domestic airline industry in shambles

Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a downgrade of Mexico’s safety rating, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves had cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities to return to paper forms. The internet outage came almost one month after aviation and transportation authorities were forced to suspend routine medical, physical and licensing exams because the government’s computer systems were hacked. And on May 7, there was a near-miss between two planes at the airport.

New Mexico Investment Council commits record $100M in fund

New Mexico’s State Investment Council is pledging $100 million to a tech-focused nonprofit, the council’s biggest commitment on record to a single venture fund. The council gave unanimous approval of the investment Tuesday into America’s Frontier Fund, the Albuquerque Journal reported. America’s Frontier Fund, or AFF, bills itself as the first investment platform committed to boosting technological innovation in the U.S. The money will come from New Mexico’s Severance Tax Permanent Fund toward venture firms that support local startups. The firm's CEO, Gilman Louie, says they will build a “venture studio” in Albuquerque and satellite studios around the state. They would offer support to major research institutions and new start-ups.

Kim's daughter appears again, heating up succession debate

Kim's daughter appears again, heating up succession debate

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter made a public appearance again, this time with missile scientists and more honorific titles as her father’s “most beloved” or “precious” child. She’s only about 10, but her new, bold photos released Sunday by state media are deepening the debate over whether she’s being primed as a successor. She took group photos with scientists and others involved in what the reports called the test-launch of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month. South Korea's spy service said last week that she is Kim’s second child, Ju Ae, who is approximately 10 years old.

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security. The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks. It’s the latest in a years-long escalation of U.S. restrictions of Chinese technology that began with President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden’s administration.

States settle with Google, iHeartMedia over misleading ads

The Federal Trade Commission and a handful of states announced settlements Monday with Google and iHeartMedia over misleading radio advertisements about a cellphone. It stems from complaints that Google paid to have radio personalities endorse and talk about their personal experience using the Pixel 4, even though many of them hadn't used the phone. California Attorney General Rob Bonta says the ads ran more than 23,000 times across 10 media markets. Google will pay $9 million. iHeartMedia, the largest owner of radio stations in the country, will pay $400,000. Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Texas are also involved in the case.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Most Americans find joy in the holiday season despite the stress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News