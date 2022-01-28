 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Finnish diplomats' mobile devices hacked with spyware

  • 0

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The mobile devices of Finnish diplomats working abroad have been hacked with the use of sophisticated spyware, Finland's government said Friday, and the Nordic country's spy chief said a “state actor” was likely to blame.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry said the victims were targeted through Pegasus software developed by Israeli spyware company NSO Group. The software can seamlessly infiltrate a mobile phone and allow its operators to gain access to the device’s contents and location history.

“The highly sophisticated malware has infected users’ Apple or Android telephones without their noticing and without any action from the user’s part,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement which was also tweeted. “Through the spyware, the perpetrators may have been able to harvest data from the device and exploit its features.”

Jarmo Sareva, Finland's Ambassador for Cyber Security, would not disclose the data harvested, but said under government protocols information transmitted by phone must be public or classified at the lowest level.

People are also reading…

“As you know Pegasus spyware does take the phone under its control,” Sareva said. “Even the microphone and camera of these devices were being spied on.”

He wouldn't say how many diplomats were targeted or in which countries they were stationed.

Asked who was believed to be behind the cyber espionage he said: “We have our suspicions of course,” but declined to elaborate.

The Foreign Ministry said it had been investigating the case since the fall, adding that “the espionage is no longer active.”

Antti Pelttari, director of the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service, later said “a state actor of some sort” was likely behind the hack.

“This (case) indicates for its part how vulnerable a mobile phone is,” Pelttari said in an interview with the Finnish broadcaster MTV3 on Friday. “One should not handle confidential information over a mobile phone. It is a vulnerable tool.”

NSO says it sells Pegasus only to governments for the purpose of fighting crime and terrorism. All sales require approval from Israel’s Defense Ministry. While it says it has safeguards in place to prevent abuse, NSO says it has no control over how a client uses the product and no access to the data they collect. It says it has terminated several contracts due to inappropriate use of Pegasus.

Confirmed targets have included Mexican and Saudi journalists, British attorneys and Palestinian human rights activists. The phones of 11 U.S. State Department employees, including some foreign service officers, working in Uganda were hacked with NSO spyware, The Associated Press and other media outlets reported last year.

AP also revealed in exclusive reports based on findings by Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog at the University of Toronto, that critics of Poland’s right-wing government were hacked using Pegasus. The hacking triggered a scandal some Poles compare to Watergate.

———

Jari Tanner in Helsinki, Finland contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UAE bans flying of recreational drones after fatal attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has banned the flying of drones in the country for recreation after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed a fatal drone attack on an oil facility and major airport in the country.

GM to spend nearly $7B on EV, battery plants in Michigan

GM to spend nearly $7B on EV, battery plants in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — General Motors is making the largest investment in company history in its home state of Michigan, announcing plans to spend nearly $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickup trucks and to build a new battery cell plant.

Delay in creating new cybersecurity board prompts concern

Delay in creating new cybersecurity board prompts concern

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — It’s a key part of President Joe Biden’s plans to fight major ransomware attacks and digital espionage campaigns: creating a board of experts that would investigate major incidents to see what went wrong and try to prevent the problems from happening again — much like a transportation safety board does with plane crashes.

23 Australians on ship delivering aid to Tonga have virus

23 Australians on ship delivering aid to Tonga have virus

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Nearly two dozen sailors on an Australian military ship going to deliver aid to Tonga have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, raising fears they could bring COVID-19 to a Pacific nation that has so far managed to avoid any outbreaks.

EXPLAINER: What are US options for sanctions against Putin?

EXPLAINER: What are US options for sanctions against Putin?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The financial options being considered to punish President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine range from the sweeping to the acutely personal — from cutting Russia off from U.S. dollars and international banking to slapping sanctions on a former Olympic gymnast reported to be Putin’s girlfriend.

Watch Now: Related Video

It's never too late to train your dog, experts say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News