 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

For 1st month ever, streamers rule broadcast, cable networks

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — This summer has been a breakthrough for streaming, with the time viewers spent watching services like Netflix and Hulu outpacing broadcast and cable television networks in July for the first month ever.

Viewers spent 35% of their time with streamers, 34% on cable networks and 22% watching broadcast television last month, the Nielsen company said Thursday. Video on demand or DVD playback accounted for much of the other time.

July is an unusual month — broadcast TV is essentially on vacation with little live sports or scripted programming and a prime-time schedule clogged with game shows — but it's a clear indication of how rapidly the business is changing.

“It was inevitable,” said David Bianculli, professor of television studies at Rowan University and critic on NPR's “Fresh Air.” “I knew it had to happen, but I didn't know it would happen as quickly as it did.”

People are also reading…

Streaming's audience share in July was up 23% compared to July 2021, Nielsen said. Broadcast television's share was down 10% and cable down 9%.

Streaming services learned from what cable did in its infancy, using broadcasting's quiet summer months to put forward some of their best programming, said Brian Fuhrer, Nielsen's senior vice president for product strategy and thought leadership. New episodes of “Stranger Things” alone on Netflix accounted for 18 billion minutes of streaming, while “Virgin River” and “The Umbrella Academy” also did well.

Netflix is still the top streamer, but it no longer dominates the field the way it once did. In July, Hulu had strong numbers for “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Bear,” while Amazon Prime hit with “The Terminal List” and “The Boys.”

With pandemic-related pauses in shooting schedules now largely over, the streamers have a backlog of fresh material, Fuhrer said.

Many viewers became familiar with streaming and added it to their media diets during the pandemic, he said. They haven't looked back. Each week in July had more total minutes of streaming than any other weeks Nielsen has ever counted, with the exception of the week between Christmas and New Year's last year.

The return of football games and a new season of fresh scripted shows this fall should boost the broadcast networks, Fuhrer said.

Yet it's hard to see them pushing back to a level of dominance approaching anything in the past. For one thing, media companies that own broadcast networks also have sister streaming services — CBS and Paramount+, NBC and Peacock, for instance — and generally see streaming as the future, he said.

“The networks have collectively decided not only that streaming is the future, but they can't wait to get there as fast as they can,” Bianculli said. “They're not doing anything to slow down the charge.”

Fuhrer said it will be interesting this fall when large football audiences return to broadcast TV to see whether those networks will spend a great deal of time promoting their own shows.

“This month and the next two to three months may be the most pivotal in the history of television in terms of all the media companies and their strategies,” he said.

Some business experts believe streaming services are in a pre-shakeout period, with several trying to establish themselves before the industry learns there are only so many outlets consumers are willing to pay for. The result may be a period of consolidation.

“It’s a great time to be a TV viewer,” Bianculli said, “and I can’t imagine there will ever be a greater time to go into television creatively.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missouri halts solar tax break as federal incentives expand

A Missouri court has ended a property tax break for solar power as the federal government is expanding incentives for renewable energy. President Joe Biden signed legislation Tuesday expanding federal tax breaks for solar and wind power as part of a $375 billion investment into initiatives fighting climate change. The legislation passed Congress last week, around the same time the Missouri Supreme Court struck down a 2013 state law granting a property tax exemption for solar energy systems. The ruling came in a case involving a solar farm that supplies electricity for Springfield, but it also could affect others across the state.

Germany: 1 dead, 9 injured after test car veers into traffic

Police in Germany says one person has died and nine were seriously injured after a test car with autonomous steering capability veered into oncoming traffic. A spokesman for police in the southwestern town of Reutlingen said Tuesday that the electric BMW iX with five people on board swerved out of its lane at a bend in the road. It triggered a series of collisions involving four vehicles Monday afternoon. Police said they hadn’t yet had an opportunity to interview those involved in the crash and it was unclear if the 43-year-old driver had been steering the vehicle at the time. BMW confirmed that one of its test vehicles was involved in the collision. But the company denied that the vehicle was fully autonomous.

Certification of Vermont primary election results delayed

The Vermont secretary of state's office says the certification of last week’s primary election results in Vermont has been delayed by a technical issue. The statewide and federal primary election canvassing was expected to take place Tuesday. The secretary of state’s office said a state software contractor has been unable to resolve a technology issue. It says the issue is affecting the office’s ability to produce reports from votes submitted by town and city clerks. The secretary of state's office says the delay does not impact its 100% confidence in the accuracy of the vote totals reported by town clerks.

Airbnb is rolling out new screening tools to stop parties

Airbnb is rolling out new screening tools to stop parties

Airbnb says it's rolling out new technology to spot and block people who try to use the short-term rental service to throw a party. Airbnb said Tuesday that the new system examines the renter’s history on Airbnb, how far they live from the rental listing, and other factors. The system has been tested since last October in parts of Australia, and Airbnb says it has led to a 35% drop in unauthorized parties. Airbnb has been under growing pressure to clamp down on parties since 2019, when a Halloween house party in a San Francisco suburb ended with five people dead in a shooting.

Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric

Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric

Thundering gas-powered muscle cars will be closing in on their final Saturday-night cruises in the coming years. That's because automakers are replacing the vehicles with super-fast cars that run on batteries. Stellantis’ Dodge brand has long been the performance flag-bearer of the company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler. Now it is officially moving toward electricity. On Wednesday night, Dodge unveiled a battery-powered Charger Daytona SRT concept car. One like it will be in showrooms in 2024 as the sun sets on some petroleum models. Other automakers are moving — or have moved — in the same direction.

Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?

Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?

A major economic bill headed to the president has “game-changing” incentives for the nuclear energy industry, experts say, and those tax credits are even more substantial if a facility is sited in a community with a coal plant that's closing. Among the many things the transformative bill could do, nuclear energy experts say, is spur more nuclear reactor projects like one Bill Gates is planning in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Companies designing and building the next generation of nuclear reactors could pick one of two new tax credits available to carbon-free electricity generators. Both include a 10-percentage point bonus for facilities sited in fossil fuel communities.

Sweden presents plan to tackle high winter power bills

Sweden’s government says it wants to pass legislation forcing the country’s public power transmission network operator to help reduce household and business electricity bills this winter. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, whose Social Democratic minority government faces parliamentary elections next month, said Wednesday the proposal would cost Svenska kraftnat at least 30 billion kronor ($2.9 billion). She said the public utility would get the funds from the 60 billion kronor it received in market charges for balancing electricity transmission and costs. “Both homeowners and business owners feel sick when they think about the electricity bill for the winter,” Andersson said.

'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility

'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility

The U.S. has renewed credibility on global climate issues and will be able to inspire other nations in their own efforts, experts say, after the Democrats pushed their big economic bill through the Senate on Sunday. The legislation is the single biggest investment in climate change in U.S. history, putting about $375 billion towards climate change-fighting strategies such as investments in renewable energy production and tax rebates for consumers to buy new or used electric vehicles. The impending passage of the first ever significant climate legislation in the U.S. changes the outlook internationally, including in China, India and other high-emitting nations, several experts said.

Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says

Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says

Amazon appears to be getting the TikTok bug, joining other companies seeking to hold consumers’ attention by introducing replicas of the popular social platform. According to the artificial intelligence firm Watchful Technologies, the e-commerce giant has been testing a feed on its app that enables shoppers to scroll through TikTok-like photos and videos of products posted by other users. Using the feature, called Inspire, customers can like, save and share posts of products, and purchase items directly from the feed. The test doesn’t mean Amazon will roll out the widget to the public in its current form — or at all. An Amazon spokesperson declined to say what the company plans to do.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to get back to school and maintain your cool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News