 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Former executive gets prison for $1 billion solar fraud

  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) —

A former energy executive in California who took part in $1 billion solar power fraud that bilked Warren Buffett's company and many others was sentenced Tuesday to six years in federal prison and ordered to pay $624 million in restitution.

Robert A. Karmann, 55, of Clayton was the chief financial officer for DC Solar, a company based in Benicia in the San Francisco Bay Area that sold mobile solar generator units mounted on trailers.

The company marketed the generators between 2011 and 2018 as being able to provide emergency power for cellphone companies or to provide lighting at sporting and other events.

But the company executives started telling investors they could benefit from federal tax credits by buying the generators and leasing them back to DC Solar, which would then provide them to other companies for their use, prosecutors said.

The generators never provided much income, and prosecutors say the company ran a Ponzi scheme, in which early investors were paid with funds from later investors.

People are also reading…

The company eventually stopped building the mobile generators altogether, and prosecutors say a least half the company’s claimed 17,000 generators didn’t really exist.

Among those suckered by the business were Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

DC Solar founder Jeff Carpoff was sentenced last November to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay $790.6 million in restitution for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

His wife, Paulette Carpoff, 47, has pleaded guilty to federal charges and will be sentenced in May.

Prosecutors said the Carpoffs used the money to buy and invest in 32 properties, more than 150 luxury cars, a subscription to a private jet service, a semipro baseball team, a NASCAR racecar sponsorship and a suite at the new Las Vegas Raiders stadium.

One other man was sentenced to three years in prison last year and three others pleaded guilty to criminal charges and await sentencing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Zuckerberg money won't be in next round of aid for elections

Zuckerberg money won't be in next round of aid for elections

The nonprofit that distributed most of the $350 million in donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to election offices in 2020 says it won’t disburse similar donations this year. Instead, the Center for Technology and Civic Life said Monday that it will launch a different program that is intended to create a network for local election officials to apply for aid to improve their technology and processes. The move comes after backlash from conservatives following the 2020 election. They were suspicious that the contributions from Zuckerberg tilted the outcome of the presidential race toward Joe Biden. Several Republican election officials have said the program was vital and dismissed criticism of it as conspiracy theories.

India to boost arms output, fearing shortfall from Russia

India to boost arms output, fearing shortfall from Russia

India plans to ramp up of its production of military equipment, including helicopters, tank engines, missiles and airborne early warning systems, to offset any potential shortfall from its main supplier Russia. Defense Ministry officials say India, with the world’s second-largest army, fourth-largest air force and seventh-largest navy, can’t sustain itself through imports. To meet short-term requirements it may consider purchases from former Soviet republics and Warsaw pact countries. India depends on Russia for nearly 60% of its defense equipment. Former Lt. Gen. D.S. Hooda said that during a visit to India last year by Russian President Vladimir Putin the two sides decided to shift some manufacturing to India to meet its requirements.

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Business Email Compromise scams are a type of crime where criminals hack into email accounts, pretend to be someone they’re not and fool victims into sending money where it doesn't belong. These crimes get far less attention than the massive ransomware attacks that have triggered a powerful government response, but BEC scams have been the costliest type of cybercrime in the U.S. for years. The huge payoffs and low risks associated with BEC scams have attracted criminals worldwide. Some flaunt their ill-gotten wealth on social media, posing in pictures next to Ferraris, Bentleys, and stacks of cash.  

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: A video filmed from a moving car in the Ukrainian city of Bucha after Russia's withdrawal shows the bodies of slain civilians. It was not “staged." A Wisconsin school district does not have a protocol for students who identify as animals. A California reproductive health bill would not allow mothers to kill their babies up to seven days after birth, and COVID-19 vaccines are not causing a form of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome independent of infection with HIV, which has long been established as the cause of AIDS.

JD.com founder Richard Liu leaves CEO post

JD.com founder Richard Liu leaves CEO post

Chinese e-commerce company JD.com says that its founder Richard Liu has left his position as CEO, the latest Chinese billionaire founder to step aside amid increased government scrutiny of the country’s technology industry. Liu will hand over the reins to JD.com’s president Xu Lei, according to a company statement on Thursday. Liu will remain as the chairman of the Board and continue to focus on JD.com’s “long-term strategies, mentoring younger management, and contributing to the revitalization of rural areas,” the statement said. Liu is the latest in a string of Chinese technology company founders who have stepped down from leadership positions in recent years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Allergies linked to increase risk of heart disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News